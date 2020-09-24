This is normally the time of year that area football teams are preparing for the start of their district seasons.
This year, however, has been anything but normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected every walk of life.
For football teams in Class 6A and 5A, that meant no spring football, no summer 7-on-7 and a four-week postponement to the start of the 2020 campaign.
But finally, as the country tries its best to get back to business as usual, another sign of reaching that end arrives this week with the official start of football season for the state’s two largest classifications and all five Mesquite ISD programs are scheduled to be in action this week.
Here is a quick look at opening week.
North Mesquite vs. Fort Worth Trimble Tech
7 p.m. tonight at Mesquite Memorial Stadium
2019 Records: North Mesquite—2-8; Trimble Tech—2-8
First Meeting
The Stallions begin their third year under head coach Tim Seder looking for their first playoff berth since 2015.
North Mesquite does have some experience to lean on with 13 returning starters.
Quarterback Liam Thornton is a good athlete who can bring different dimensions to the position and there is also talent with running backs Kobie Norman and Dequez Henderson and wide receivers Christian Perales and Marcus Yow.
Defensively, junior lineman Davion Carter is a budding star and the secondary is solid with the likes of Jaylon Mosley, Zamoray Richardson, Ashton Williams and Kelvin Ochoa.
They will face a Trimble Tech team that has endured its own struggles with just one winning season in the last decade.
The Bulldogs are unproven on offense, though running back Keyshawn Thompson has flashed potential, so early on they will rely on their defense, led by Izaiah Nava and Nick Brisby.
Poteet vs. Lake Highlands
7 p.m. tonight at Wildcat-Ram Stadium
2019 Records: Poteet—5-6: Lake Highlands—8-4
First Meeting
The Pirates had their share of ups and downs during their first season under head coach Rodney McLain, but they did find a way to make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season.
Senior quarterback Jaylond Police returns after a first-team all-district campaign. Police completed 86-of-181 passes for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns with only four interceptions, and is also a threat to make plays on the ground.
Senior Xzaveon Jeans filled in for the injured Seth McGowan last season and made so much of an impact, he was integrated more into the offense, where he finished with 156 carries for 856 yards and seven touchdowns.
The defense will be breaking in several new faces, but is stout in the middle with linebackers Stephen Kirk and Nic Deville.
The Pirates draw a tough opening assignment by playing a much larger opponent in Lake Highlands, who went 8-4 and made the 6A playoffs last season.
The Wildcats are breaking in almost an entirely new defense, but the offense will be formidable led by quarterback Mitch Coulson.
Mesquite vs. Coppell
7:30 p.m. Friday at E.H. Hanby Stadium
2019 Records: Mesquite—8-4; Coppell—4-6
Series Record: First Meeting
The Skeeters have made a steady rise in the three years under head coach Jeff Fleener, going from 1-9 to 6-5 to 8-4 last season, capturing their first playoff win since 2012.
Friday will mark the debut of a new quarterback, and in fact, Mesquite might use a pair of signal callers in Hunter Nucci and Chance Edwards. The Skeeters return only two starters on defense, but they are good ones in linebacker Jayden Brown and lineman Marlon Thompson-Leatch.
Coppell is looking to rebound after having its seven-year streak of playoff appearances snapped and they are poised to do just that with 14 returning starters.
The Cowboys will also be breaking in a new quarterback, but they are more proven at the skill positions with the likes of running back Jason Nwgu and wide receiver Anthony Black.
Mesquite’s football history dates back over a century, while Coppell started play in 1963, but interestingly enough, this will be the first-ever meeting between the schools.
Horn vs. Richardson Pearce
7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang-Eagle Stadium
2019 Records: Horn—3-7; Pearce—5-6
Series Record: Tied, 2-2
2002 Pearce 28 Horn 12
2003 Pearce 28 Horn 21
2014 Horn 55 Pearce 14
2015 Horn 70 Pearce 0
If the Jaguars are to take a step forward in their second year under head coach Chris Hudler, they will need new faces to step up on offense after graduating a bulk of their production.
Senior Sir’Elston Hill played both running back and wide receiver last season and will get a look at both while the offensive line is in better shape from an experience standpoint, led by all-district senior Nathan Luna.
As the offense finds its identity, Horn hopes to rely on a talented defense led by all-district linebacker Marquis Edwards and lineman D’Edrick Dotson.
Pearce should offer a good opening challenge coming off a playoff season.
Like the Jaguars, the Mustangs have their own question marks with a young and unproven offense. That will put the early emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, where they return linebacker Nick Strong and lineman Barrett Baker.
West Mesquite vs. Waco
7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Athletic Complex
2019 Records: West Mesquite—2-8; Waco—1-9
First Meeting
The Wranglers are ushering in a new era as Frank Sandoval takes over as the seventh head coach in program history.
There are holes to fill on offense, most notably at quarterback, but the cupboard is not bare. Junior D’Erian Mitchell flashed his potential carrying and catching the ball, wide receiver Cornelius Piper is solid as is tight end Joshua Little.
The defense is in much better shape from an experience standpoint with eight returning starters, including all-district linebacker Jose Torres.
West Mesquite opens against a bigger program in Class 6A Waco, but one with questions of its own after a 1-9 campaign.
The Lions’ hope of a turnaround begins with the return of 12 starters, including quarterback Nate Reyna on offense and linemen Jamarcus Carprew and Demontavian Carprew on defense.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.