Last season, Poteet and West Mesquite both qualified for the girls basketball playoffs, with the Pirates finishing third and the Wranglers in fourth.
As the 13-5A season gets underway on Friday, the two Mesquite ISD teams will be seeing a little different landscape.
Poteet and West Mesquite will be seeing familiar faces in Forney and North Forney.
That quartet bids farewell to powerhouse Lancaster, Kaufman and Terrell and welcomes the arrival of four newcomers. Highland Park and Royse City both won their respective districts last season and Greenville and Crandall are also new to the mix.
According to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, they expect the Bulldogs and Scots to make an immediate impact, as it has them at Nos. 1 and 2 in the projections. The poll also has North Forney in third place, followed by West Mesquite in fourth.
Of course, the true playoff race will be determined on the court and each of the eight teams has seen some mixed results heading into Friday’s opener.
Here is a quick look:
West Mesquite (2-2)
The Wranglers are no strangers to the playoffs during the last two decades and they expect to be in contention once again.
West Mesquite does have a couple of key holes to fill with the graduation of all-district performers Shamaria Henry and Naja Bollin.
The Wranglers return a trio of all-district honorees in senior post Tiffany Ikwumere, senior guard Jay Williams and junior guard Jade Coleman.
West Mesquite will also be relying on a youth movement with four sophomores on the roster in Evanique Dennis, Kash Robinson, Kamaya McBride and Precious Okougbodu.
Poteet (1-3)
If the Pirates are going to return to the playoffs, they will have to do so with several new faces.
Poteet gradated four all-district performers, including four-time selection center Jaliyah Johns, fellow first-teamers Yaya Rolla-Padilla and Heaven Worthy and second-team guard Daija Espinoza.
Sophomore Kya Richardson scored 14 points in the Pirates’ win over Frisco Lebanon Trail.
Poteet has also gotten early contributions from seniors Jessy Kuruvilla and junior Alayssia Crawford and a pair of freshmen have also emerged in Serena Anukem and Gabrielle Bradley.
Royse City (6-3)
The Bulldogs were the preseason pick by the TABC to win the district title and it is not hard to see why.
Royse City graduated district co-most valuable player Maci Bookout, but returns a sizable contingent from last year’s 15-5A championship squad.
That group includes junior Maggie Hutka, a 6-1 guard who shared the MVP award with her teammate last season.
Also back are first-team seniors McKenna Anderson and Kyla McMinn, second-team sophomore Nicole Weaver and honorable mention senior McKaylin Coffman and sophomore Shelby Aldridge.
North Forney (5-3)
The Falcons finished second last season and are expected to be in contention once again this year.
North Forney graduated offensive most valuable player Jordan Hammons and first-teamer Lauren Chambers, but there is plenty of talent still there.
Junior Raven Busby, a first-team all-district pick a year ago, leads the team with an average of 11.8 points and is also recording 2.6 steals per game.
Senior Jayla Moore, who is scoring 8.4 points per contest, was the district co-newcomer of the year and junior Kyra Samuels, who is scoring 6.7 points and pulling down 5.0 rebounds, was a second-team selection.
Senior Alexis Adams and junior Dalaney Duffie have been strong on the boards, junior Gabby Ortiz has been solid and younger players have also made an impact with sophomore Breonna Rogers and freshmen Hailey Hughes and Jaslynn Marsh, who is recording 3.3 steals per game.
Crandall (4-3)
The Pirates are making the move up from Class 4A after finishing second in their district last season behind perennial power Sunnyvale.
Crandall does have some holes to fill after graduating three all-district performers, but does return newcomer of the year sophomore Tatum West and first-team sophomore Zoey Venrick.
Senior Kayla Davis and junior Faith Reese are among the other players to watch.
Highland Park (4-4)
The Scots won their district championship last season and returns a bulk of that team looking to make a run at the 13-5A title.
Senior Ella Patterson had 16 points in their non-district win over Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday.
Highland Park also returns district newcomer of the year junior Vivian Jin, first-team selections in senior Madison Visinsky and junior Riley Herrod, second-team senior Cate Rhodes and honorable mention picks in senior Brianna Doyle and sophomores Maddie Heiss and Raina Pietzak.
Greenville (4-6)
The Lions are off to a solid start to the season as they try to establish themselves in the pecking order.
Senior Maci Williams and junior Cierra Baysinger, who all-district picks from last year, are pacing the offense, averaging 9.5 and 8.5 points per game, respectively.
Greenville has employed a balanced scoring approach, though, getting production from senior Matyia Simpson, juniors Everlyn Garcia, Logan Venters, Brooke Huchings, Brea McFrazier and Jenna Wade and sophomores Chennia Sanders, Kacie Venters and Kierra Baysinger.
Forney (1-4)
The Jackrabbits endured some struggles last season, but despite a slow start, they are hoping to get things turned around.
Forney graduated four all-district performers, including Sade Williams and Bethany Jones.
One key returner is senior Tanae Fletcher, a second-team all-district honoree who had a team-high 13 points in their game against Sunnyvale on Tuesday.
Rachel Banda was also in double figures in that game and the Jackrabbits also got contributions from senior Vanessa Hollingsworth, juniors Alexis Newman and Taylor Sarten and sophomores Deserae Charles and Andrea Mendez.
