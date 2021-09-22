If the early returns are any indication, the road to the playoffs through 7-5A Division I will be one of the toughest in the state to navigate.
West Mesquite has seen plenty of positives during the first month of the season, but if the Wranglers are going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, they will have to take their game to the next level.
Traditional powers Longview and Highland Park are once again off to good starts and each has signature victories during the non-district slate. Wylie East is on solid ground, Sherman and Tyler each have a pair of victories and even 1-3 McKinney North has tested itself against one of the tougher schedules in the area.
It all figures to add up to one of the more interesting playoff and district title races in the area and one that will likely come down to the final week of the season.
Here is a look at the field:
West Mesquite (2-2)
After winning just one game a year ago, the Wranglers are off to a good start in their second season under head coach Frank Sandoval, with solid victories over Waco (34-17) and Saginaw Chisholm Trail (57-36) coupled with narrow losses in games they had a chance to win against Poteet (22-19) and Keller Timber Creek (40-35).
Sophomore Craig Dale has made an immediate impact in stepping into the starting quarterback role, completing 54-of-92 passes for 841 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Javion Jackson has a team-high 16 catches for 282 yards and two touchdowns and Gabriel Corona has 14 receptions for 285 yards and three scores.
Devin Duncan has a touchdown catch and T.J. Turner has been a big-play threat, averaging 24.3 yards per reception (6-146), with four of those catches going all the way to the end zone.
The West Mesquite ground game has largely been by committee with Canaan Dirden (35-154, 3 TDs), Elijah Dancy (19-125, TD) and Dale (33-101, TD).
The Wranglers defense returned only three starters, but they held Waco and Poteet to less than 20 points, so the potential is there.
Highland Park (3-1)
The Scots are ranked No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Class 5A Division I state poll and for good reason.
After a 45-21 loss to Southlake Carroll, Highland Park bounced back with solid wins over Flower Mound (28-24) and Coppell (28-13) to set up their best performance to date with last week’s 52-31 victory over previously-unbeaten Rockwall.
Brennan Storer is completing 65 percent of his passes (60-of-93) for 774 yards and nine touchdowns and five players have at least seven catches, led by John Rutledge (16-200, 3 TDs) and Jay Cox (13-161, 2 TDs).
The ground game features four players with at least 100 yards with Christian Reeves (52-276, 3 TDs), Ben Croasdale (24-131, 3 TDs), Storer (36-120, 2 TDs) and Cox (23-109).
The Highland Park defense was breaking in several new starters, but they held Flower Mound and Coppell in check and limited high-powered Rockwall to only seven points in the second half.
Longview (3-1)
The Lobos shook off an opening 40-7 loss to Denton Ryan with three straight quality wins against Marshall (14-0), Tyler Legacy (46-20) and Bryant (24-21), one of the top teams from Arkansas.
Longview returned only eight starters from last year’s team, highlighted by wide receiver Jalen Hale, but a program that has made 20 consecutive playoff appearances has shown the ability to reload.
Wylie East (2-1)
The Raiders won just one game last season but have eclipsed that total already.
Wylie East earned a pair of narrow wins over Mt. Pleasant (19-14) and Irving Nimitz (29-28) before falling to Royse City (28-20) and having last week’s game cancelled.
Quarterback Terrell Washington, Jr. has been the focal point of the offense, throwing for 174 yards and two touchdowns and leading the team in rushing with 46 carries for 369 yards and five scores.
The Raiders have also gotten contributions on the ground from Brandon Nurse (40-148, TD) and Tristan Lee (20-142, TD) and Charis Jackson (4-48, TD) is tied for the team lead in receptions along with Washington (4-75, TD), who switches outside when Jaedon Hubbard goes under center.
Sherman (2-2)
The Bearcats have victories over Mt. Pleasant and Saginaw sandwiched between lopsided losses to Denison (37-13) and McKinney (56-0).
Quarterback Phoenix Grant is a solid passer and also leads the team in rushing, which has utilized a committee approach thus far, while Aries Jones and Elijah Chapman are players to watch on the outside.
The Sherman defense returned only four starter and will be looking to bounce back after giving up more than 500 yards to McKinney a week ago.
Tyler (2-2)
The Lions got off to a 0-2 start but have since bounced back with victories over Nacogdoches (40-12) and Horn (34-26).
Quarterback Eli Holt is off to a nice start, completing 64-of-122 passes for 1,063 yards and 13 touchdowns and also ranks among the team leaders in rushing (32-147, TD) along with De’Marion Dewberry (26-174, 4 TDs) and Derrick McFall (14-169, 3 TDs).
Tyler has also featured a trio of productive playmakers on the outside with Montrell Wade (22-339, 8 TDs), McFall (16-334, 3 TDs) and Makavion Potts (16-272, 2 TDs).
McKinney North (1-3)
The Bulldogs enter district play on a three-game losing streak, including giving up 70 in a loss to Rockwall-Heath a week ago.
McKinney North has done a bulk of its offensive damage on the ground with Jadan Smith (60-421, 2 TDs), Elijah Alexander (53-267, 2 TDs) and Jayden Walker (43-166, 3 TDs).
But quarterback Gavin Constantine has been effective when called upon through the air, throwing for 518 yards and eight touchdowns to a receiving group that includes Korbin Hendrix (19-256, 4 TDs), Kyler Moore (5-81), Kaden Williamson (3-71, 2 TDs) and Xavier Richardson (4-39, TD).
