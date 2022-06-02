Last fall, the Dallas Christian football team made history.
The Chargers won eight state championships from 1985-2008, but while it had a number of chances to add to that total since, that ninth title proved to be elusive.
That is until the fall, when Dallas Christian put everything together at the right time to capture state championship No. 9 in its history.
While that was certainly one of the big highlights of the past athletics year, it was not the only one, as the school’s success carried over into the last few months.
Like on the gridiron, the Dallas Christian girls basketball team has been building its own tradition, and in March, it captured the third state title in program history.
A quick look at their 19-13 overall record does not come close to telling the whole story.
The Chargers spent the early stages of the season measuring themselves against larger private schools and top-notch public programs.
Dallas Christian won just two of the its first 13 games and entered district play with a 6-13 record on Jan. 11, but little did anybody know, but it would not lose again.
To say the Chargers were dominant in TAPPS 2-5A action would be an understatement. They won their opener by 79 points and completed a perfect 7-0 run to the district title by outscoring their opponents by an average of 47.4 points per game.
The road was expected to get tougher with the start of the playoffs, but the results did not always reflect that.
Dallas Christian rolled to a 73-34 win over Fort Worth Christian in the opener and then got a tougher battle, but still won comfortably, 43-27, against Frisco Legacy Christian.
The Chargers had little problem with Fort Worth Southwest Christian in a 70-30 rout in the semifinals to advance to the championship game.
Houston Second Baptist proved to be their toughest challenge, but Dallas Christian doubled them up, 18-9, in the first quarter.
Second Baptist countered in the second to close to within 26-24 at halftime, but the Chargers pushed it to 37-31 heading to the fourth quarter and kept Second Baptist at arm’s length until the end.
The team featured no shortage of contributors.
Junior Kennedy Chappell was named 2-5A most valuable player and first-team all-state as she averaged 13.6 points, 3.5 steals, 3.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.
She was joined on the all-state first team by junior Caitlynn Jordan, the district’s offensive player of the year who tallied 17.5 points, 5.9 boards, 2.1 steals and 1.3 assists.
Junior Maddie Perkins was also a first-team all-state honoree, as she recorded 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest.
Joining that trio on the all-district first team were sophomore Jacquelynn Schlegel, a second-team all-state selection, who had 5.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, senior Ansley Hughes and sophomore Leeza Dayian.
Junior Trenity Okedele and freshman Megan Greer were named to the second team and the honorable mentions included sophomores Josie Schlegel and Ella Cunningham.
Molding that talent into a complete team was Calvin Miles, who was voted as the district coach of the year.
The frightening prospect for future opponents is that nine of the 10 all-district honorees should return next season as Dallas Christian looks to defend its state crown.
The Charger boys did not finish the season with the ultimate prize, but it had quite the season of their own.
Dallas Christian’s early stages of the season mirrored the girls, with the quality of opponents mattering more than wins and losses.
The Chargers got things going in 2-5A play, posting a 7-1 record to share the district championship with McKinney Christian Academy.
Dallas Christian won a pair of close games in the first two rounds of the playoffs, earning a 58-56 victory over Frisco Legacy Christian and a 63-61 decision over Fort Worth Christian.
That set the stage for the rubber match against McKinney Christian Academy in the Class 5A state semifinals, and unfortunately for the Chargers, that is where the road came to an end with a 60-49 loss.
The girls soccer team earned a playoff berth behind first-teamers Presley Nix and Brooklyn Hendricks, second-team selections Madi Riechtiene, Lacy Harvey and Hannah Montgomery and honorable mention Grace Smith.
The spring also featured some standout individual performances.
Gabriella Hanvey captured the girls singles district championship, as did the mixed doubles team of Jacob Taylor and Maddie Perkins.
In boys golf, Sam Jenkins was the runner-up and McAda finished 10th at the district tournament. Jenkins would go on to place third at regionals to advance to state, where he finished in fifth place.
The Chargers had a number of district champions in track and field, as well.
Nia Wiley was a dual gold medalist in the girls 200 and 400 meters and other gold medals were claimed by Chloe Johnson in the girls shot put, Tyler Williams in the boys shot put, Jalil Brown in the boys 300 hurdles, Will Knuckles in the boys 110 hurdles and the boys 4x100 relay.
Wiley was not finished, as she won the 400 and took second in the 200 at the regional competition, and then at the state meet, she earned in the silver in the 400 and bronze in the 200.
Brown also brought home a state medal after crossing third in the 300 hurdles.
Other state qualifiers included Johnson and Hannah Montgomery in the discus on the girls side, as well as the regional champion 4x100 boys relay, Williams, Knuckles and Franklin Michael, who advanced in the triple jump.
Most recently, the Dallas Christian softball team returned to the playoffs, but fell in the opening round with a tough 9-5 loss to Fort Worth Christian.
The Charger baseball team met a similar fate, as after a 4-3 victory against Grapevine Faith Christian to advance, it ran into Fort Worth Christian and came out on the wrong side of a 10-4 final score.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.