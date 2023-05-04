POTEET GIRLS SOCCER DESIREE NARVAEZ

Poteet senior Desiree Narvaez was selected as the 12-5A offensive player of the year.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

It was a marquee season for the trio of Mesquite ISD girls soccer teams in 12-5A, as Poteet, North Mesquite and West Mesquite qualified for the playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2013.

Though the Pirates saw their streak of 24 consecutive playoff appearances come to an end last season, they bounced back in a big way, holding off the Stallions to claim their first district championship since 2016.

