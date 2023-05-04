It was a marquee season for the trio of Mesquite ISD girls soccer teams in 12-5A, as Poteet, North Mesquite and West Mesquite qualified for the playoffs in the same season for the first time since 2013.
Though the Pirates saw their streak of 24 consecutive playoff appearances come to an end last season, they bounced back in a big way, holding off the Stallions to claim their first district championship since 2016.
Poteet had 11 players named to the all-district team, highlighted by a trio of superlative awards.
Senior forward Desiree Narvaez was tabbed the 12-5A offensive player of the year. Narvaez ranked among the area leaders with 26 goals and 17 assists.
Senior captain Karly Munoz was selected as the offensive midfielder of the year, as she recorded 11 goals and eight assists.
The other top honor went to Jeff Stone, who was voted the 12-5A coach of the year, guiding Poteet to a 18-5-2 overall record and an undefeated 13-0-1 mark in district play.
A trio of seniors joined Narvaez and Munoz on the first team.
Forward Jasmine Porras tallied 19 goals and 10 assists, and defenders Monica Basaldua and Lauren Gamblin led a defense that allowed only three goals in district play, with Gamblin also chipping in with a goal and three assists.
Another of those defenders, junior Mila Serrato was named to the second team, where she was joined by junior midfielder Samantha Pena, who had seven goals and four assists, and senior defender Grace Merrifield, who added three goals and three assists.
Freshman forward/midfielder Kristin Alcaraz made an immediate impact with 11 goals and eight assists to earn a spot on the honorable mention list, where she was joined by junior defender Roselyn Rodriguez, who had a goal and four assists, and junior keeper Alexis Flores, who was a key reason they posted 13 shutouts as a team.
The Stallions returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and accumulated 11 honors, including a pair of major awards, including the top one, as Amalia Lopez was voted as the 12-5A most valuable player.
Lopez, a Colorado State pledge who also plays for the Under-20 Mexican National team, was one of the biggest offensive threats in Texas, recording 39 goals and 13 assists, which accounted for 57 percent of the team’s offense.
Alexis Segovia was tabbed the district defensive player of the year, leading a unit that recorded 14 shutouts and also contributing five goals and three helpers.
North Mesquite landed three more players on the first team. Jennifer Ramirez registered a trio of goals and a team-high 14 assists, Alyssa Cervantes had six goals and three helpers and Alicia Alejos scored twice and set up 11 goals.
The second team included Melanie Rodriguez, who had seven goals and three assists, Abby Ortega, who registered six goals and a pair of assists, and defender Danna Vargas.
North Mesquite’s honorable mention selections included Yuliana Martinez, who scored four goals, Destiny Cardona, who had three goals and six assists, and defender Amaris Gonzalez.
West Mesquite finished fourth to return to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and its efforts were rewarded with eight spots on the team, highlighted by a pair of superlative awards.
Mia Mancillas was chosen as the co-defensive players of the year, helping the Wranglers record five shutouts and also assisting on four scores, while Emilia Compian was chosen as the co-goalkeeper of the year.
Junior Daniella Martinez recorded 11 goals and four assists to earn a spot on the first team, where she was joined by senior defender Leah Vasquez.
The second team included senior Itzel Reyes, who had five goals and two assists, and sophomore Ariana Pina, while the honorable mentions were Faith Patino and freshman Ashley Henderson, who tallied a goal and four assists.
12-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Amalia Lopez North Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year
Jaylene Bosquez Bryan Adams
Offensive Player of the Year
Desiree Narvaez Poteet
Offensive Midfielder of the Year
Karly Munoz Poteet
Co-Defensive Midfielders of the Year
Alejandra Morales Seagoville
Mia Mancillas West Mesquite
Defensive Player of the Year
Alexis Segovia North Mesquite
Co-Goalkeepers of the Year
Emilia Compian West Mesquite
Kimberly Hernandez Spruce
Utility Player of the Year
Natalia Garcia Samuell
Coach of the Year
Jeff Stone Poteet
First Team
Monica Basaldua Sr. Poteet
Jasmine Porras Sr. Poteet
Lauren Gamblin Sr. Poteet
Jennifer Ramirez North Mesquite
Alyssa Cervantes North Mesquite
Alicia Alejos North Mesquite
Daniella Martinez Jr. West Mesquite
Leah Vasquez Sr. West Mesquite
Olivia Chow-Gillette Sr. Bryan Adams
Gabriela Dominguez Sr. Bryan Adams
Savannah David Jr. Bryan Adams
Alyssa Galvez Samuell
Alexis Reyes Samuell
Kimberly Hernandez
Josselyn Aguilar
Second Team
Mila Serrato Jr. Poteet
Samantha Pena Jr. Poteet
Grace Merrifield Sr. Poteet
Danna Vargas North Mesquite
Melanie Rodriguez North Mesquite
Abby Ortega North Mesquite
Itzel Reyes Sr. West Mesquite
Ariana Pina So. West Mesquite
Yvette Lemus Sr. Bryan Adams
Ginelli Guevara Sr. Bryan Adams
Abigail Suarez Jr. Bryan Adams
Katherine Leon Samuell
Marely Licea Samuell
Ashley Alonzo
Mia Hernandez
Honorable Mention
Kristin Alcaraz Fr. Poteet
Roselyn Rodriguez Jr. Poteet
Alexis Flores Jr. Poteet
Amaris Gonzalez North Mesquite
Yuliana Martinez North Mesquite
Destiny Cardona North Mesquite
Faith Patino Sr. West Mesquite
Ashley Hernandez Fr. West Mesquite
Giselle Hernandez Sr. Bryan Adams
Karla De La Cruz
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.