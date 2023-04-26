FRISCO HERITAGE SOFTBALL JENSIN HALL

Jensin Hall and Heritage are carrying high hopes into the playoffs. 

 Photo Courtesy of Shayne Studdard

As every sport has reached the playoffs, Frisco ISD has had an opportunity to set new records and softball is no different.

With the new realignment separating FISD into three separate districts, teams have taken full advantage, with a record eight teams qualifying for the postseason.

