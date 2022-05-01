ARLINGTON — By this time next year, Mesquite Poteet senior Kendrick Smallwood and McKinney North senior Kody Blackwood will be college teammates at The University of Texas.
Until then, the two plan on enjoying what's left of their friendly rivalry as two of the top high school hurdlers in the country.
"I love it. I have no words for it," Smallwood said. "It's been going on since about freshman year and each year it feels like we're both going faster and faster. I feel like our times are definitely pushing us to be better as both athletes and future teammates."
That held true Saturday at The University of Texas at Arlington for the Region II-5A track and field championships with Smallwood and Blackwood occupying the top two spots in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles. Smallwood, the defending state champion in both races, defended his regional title in the 110s and did so in record-breaking fashion — running a 13.49 to break the meet record of 13.59, set in 2007 by NFL veteran Robert Griffin III.
Smallwood technically ran fast enough to eclipse that mark last season as a junior, running a 13.56, but the time was deemed wind-aided and didn't stand. Saturday's mark, however, is in the Region II-5A record books for good.
"It's wonderful, especially being able to do it again when it's wind legal," Smallwood said. "I'm proud of myself, especially with all that has gone on this season."
Blackwood took second in the race at 13.82 but returned the favor later in the afternoon after besting Smallwood for the win in the 300 hurdles. The North speedster ran a 36.52 to edge Smallwood's 36.54.
Just .02 seconds separate @MNHSxctrack's Kody Blackwood and @PoteetTrack's Kendrick Smallwood. After Smallwood won the 110s, Blackwood returns the favor in the 300 hurdles, winning with a 36.52. pic.twitter.com/BCPhj1tujq— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 30, 2022
Both runners secured spots at the Class 5A state track and field championships, set for May 12-13 at UT-Austin. The top two finishers in each regional event automatically qualified for state, plus the top third-place mark across the UIL's four regions.
Blackwood's big day headlined a second-place team finish for the North boys, who totaled 55 points. In addition to his two hurdle events, Blackwood ran the trail leg on the Bulldogs' second-place 4x400 relay (3:16.20).
The North girls, meanwhile, finished third as a team with 39 points and nabbed three automatic state qualifications on Saturday. Junior Alexandra Harber made the cut in two events, opening the day with a second-place finish in the pole vault (12-0) and later winning the 100 hurdles (14.01). The Lady Bulldogs also advanced their 4x100 relay, which took second at 46.83.
"It definitely means a lot. I had never qualified for state in the 100s before, and last year when I came and raced as a sophomore, I think I maybe got seventh," Harber said. "I was running like a 15.10, so it's crazy to see how much I've improved."
@LovejoyXCTF's Kailey Littlefield breaks her regional meet record in the 800, set last season as a freshman. She cruises to 1st place with a 2:08.25 and will get to defend her state title in the race. pic.twitter.com/YxbI3G3EvL— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) April 30, 2022
The North girls finished one rung below Lovejoy, which took second overall with 74 points. The Lady Leopards had a record-setting afternoon of their own with sophomore Kailey Littlefield breaking her own regional record in the 800 after winning the race at 2:08.25.
"It's been fun. I feel confident going into races," Littlefield said. "I felt like I was more of an underdog last year as a freshman, so it feels good going in as No. 1."
Littlefield added a win in the 1,600 at 4:57.54 and then helped the Lady Leopards to a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay (3:47.61). One day prior, teammate and junior Amy Morefield took the top spot in the 3,200 (10:52.57) with her younger sister, sophomore Sara Morefield, not far behind in second place at 10:55.20.
The Lovejoy boys closed out Saturday's meet on a high note with a win in the 4x400 relay at 3:15.72, finishing third overall as a team at 52 points. Senior Riley McGowan, who placed second in the 400 earlier in the day (48.11), toughed out the final leg of the mile relay to help send the Leopards to state.
Whereas Lovejoy controlled Saturday's distance events, Newman Smith junior Aniyah Bigam made quite the impression in the sprints. After qualifying for state as a regional runner-up in the 400 as a sophomore, Bigam swept the gold medals in the 100 (11.60), 200 (23.68) and 400 (55.46) on Saturday.
"To be honest, my parents and coaches told me that I could do it, but I actually doubted myself a little, so I'm really proud that it actually happened," Bigam said. "I just want to thank my coaches and parents for believing in me."
Bigam held off stiff competition from Lebanon Trail junior Laila Hackett in the 100 (11.66) and 200 (23.87) — one of several Frisco ISD athletes who qualified for state.
That included both long distance events with Wakeland senior Nati Enright racing to first in the 3,200 (9:30.29) and Reedy junior Garrick Spieler capturing gold in the 1,600 (4:21.66).
Heritage junior Kirin Chacchia claimed the top spot in the 300 hurdles with a 42.74, while teammate and sophomore Kameron Franklin cleared 6-6 to win the high jump.
Wakeland junior Hannah Pfiffner took first in the girls' high jump at 5-9, Lone Star sophomore Hannah Forde posted a 41-0 1/4 to win the triple jump, and Memorial earned a sweep in the long jump with wins by Memorial sophomore Falyn Lott earned (18-7) and senior Ronald De Madet (23-1 3/4).
Silver medalists from FISD included Spieler in the 3,200 (9:31.79), Reedy senior Keaton Rainey in the 800 (1:55.22), the Liberty girls' 4x200 relay (1:39:03), Heritage senior Zavion Langrin in the 200 (21.29), Memorial senior Erin O'Brien in the 1,600 (5:02.66), Frisco senior Kevin Curry IV in the 1,600 (4:25.65), and Liberty senior Chris Johnson in the long jump (23-0 3/4).
Prosper Rock Hill, meanwhile, earned its share of regional hardware. Senior Gavin Hecke won the pole vault at 16-0, and senior Jourdin Edwards was a state qualifier in both hurdle events, clocking a 14.11 in the 100s and a 42.90 in the 300s.
Just as Edwards will double up on events at the state meet, so will Creekview senior McKenzie Davis. She placed second in both the shot put (44-2) and discus throw (154-5), while West Mesquite junior Precious Okougbodu qualified for state after taking second in the triple jump (39-5 1/4).
