North Mesquite might be out of the playoff picture in 10-6A, but it can still have a say in who does make it to the postseason.
The Stallions might have done just that on Monday, rallying for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to stun rival Mesquite for a 8-7 victory.
North Mesquite improves to 2-7 in district, while the Skeeters drop to 3-7 and now trail Rockwall-Heath (5-4), who was idle on Monday, by three games in the loss column.
The Stallions opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Kaitlyn Murphree singled, moved around the bases and scored on an error to take a 1-0 lead.
Mesquite struck back in the top of the third, as Violet Torres walked and Hunter Gilmore belted a two-run home run. Later in the frame, Isabella Casarez reached on an error and eventually came all the way around on another miscue to make it 3-1.
The Skeeters built on their advantage in the fourth. Kiana Beasley led off with a double and Alyssa Sornia followed with a RBI two-bagger. Torres kept it going with a runs-scoring triple, Gilmore singled her home and then scored on a ground out by Casarez and Mesquite appeared to be in control with a 7-1 lead.
But the Stallions refused to go away.
In its next at-bat, Gabrielle Briones reached on an error, Alia Perrin doubled and both were plated when Mesquite was unable to handle a ground ball by Alia Camargo.
North Mesquite closed the gap to 7-4 with an unearned run and then made their move in the bottom of the sixth.
Cora Hurst was hit by a pitch and Arianna Cottrell followed with a single. The Skeeters recorded the next two outs, but Makiya Myles singled to load the bases and Briones then delivered a two-run double to close the gap to one.
Perrin completed the comeback, as she came through with a two-run single to give the Stallions a 8-7 edge and Murphree was able to slam the door in the seventh to close it out.
Also on Monday, Rockwall’s Caden Young struck out six in a three-inning no-hitter as the Yellowjackets (10-0) remained undefeated with a 16-0 run-rule win over Skyline.
Presley Brott was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and four RBIs, Taylor Minor scored three runs and drove in three more and Savannah Ford and Rachel Lawyer each added a pair of RBIs.
On Tuesday, Tyler Legacy (7-2) held onto its spot in second place with a 8-0 victory over Horn (6-4).
The Jaguars had been coming off a 13-3 victory over Mesquite on Friday.
Horn set the tone from the start with a five-run first inning. Miranda Salinas and Taylor Johnson each reached on errors. Irella Bautista plated a run with a single, Sophia Garcia had a two-run triple, Liana Paz picked up an RBI when she reached on an error and Kudzanayi Chiriva added a sacrifice fly.
The Jaguars tacked on two more in the second, with Bautista and Garcia driving in runs, and in the third, Johnson delivered a bases-clearing, three-run double to make it 10-0.
Mesquite showed signs of life in the fourth with a three-run rally. Sornia walked, Tatum Burton doubled, Madison Reinhart had a two-run single and Beasley followed with a RBI double to cut it to 10-3.
But Horn came right back in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.
Chiriva walked and Marissa Cardona doubled. A’Mya York singled home a run, Johnson plated another and York later came around to score on a wild pitch to put the run rule into effect.
Also on Friday, Rockwall-Heath picked up a 13-2 win over North Mesquite, as Danielle Gillean struck out eight in a complete-game effort. Perrin went 1-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Stallions, with Haven Crabb and Cottrell scoring the runs.
Rockwall handled Tyler Legacy in a battle of the top two teams with a 13-1 win.
Ainsley Pemberton allowed just one earned run and struck out six in five innings.
Wallace was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs scored and three driven in, Brooke Barron and Roxy Thompson each had three RBIs and Logan Nies scored three runs.
Horn’s win over Mesquite on Friday, coupled with Monday’s results, means that the Jaguars secure a playoff berth, joining Tyler Legacy and Rockwall.
Rockwall-Heath (5-4) trails Horn by just a half-game in the battle for the third seed.
The Hawks host Mesquite on Thursday before closing out with Tyler Legacy and Skyline. The Jaguars are at home against Skyline on Thursday and face a tough challenge in their district finale against Rockwall.
Horn and Rockwall-Heath split the regular season series.
Rockwall, meanwhile, will secure the outright 10-6A championship and the top seed in the playoffs with a victory over Horn or North Mesquite next week.
The 10-6A slate is set to resume on Thursday, with games pushed up one day due to Good Friday. In addition to Horn hosting Skyline at the Mesquite Girls Softball Complex, North Mesquite will be at the same site to take on Tyler Legacy and Mesquite goes on the road to face Rockwall-Heath.
