Poteet and West Mesquite will renew the city’s second-oldest rivalry when they meet for the 31st time at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Bragging rights are always on the line when the Pirates and Wranglers square off, but the stakes are a little different this time around.
For the first three decades the programs have coexisted, they have been in the same district.
But with Poteet dropping down to Class 5A Division II, the outcome will not affect the playoff race, but rather, serve as a springboard toward building momentum toward their respective postseason pushes.
Both teams are looking to shake off a season-opening loss last week.
The Pirates were within striking distance down just one point in the third quarter last Thursday, but Lake Highlands exploded down the stretch with 28 unanswered points to pull away for a 49-20 victory.
Senior quarterback Jaylond Police was efficient, completing 21-of-34 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns without an interception and he also added a score on the ground.
Marcel Jackson had six receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown, D’Shaud Turner made five grabs for 96 yards and Charles Bradley hauled in a 40-yard scoring catch.
Poteet was effective at times on the ground, as well, as Xzeveon Jeans had 18 carries for 75 yards.
The Pirates were actually pretty even with Lake Highlands in total yardage, but the Wildcats were more opportunistic and did not turn the ball over.
Last Friday marked the first game under new head coach Frank Sandoval and West Mesquite almost came away with a victory before Waco was able to rally in the fourth quarter for a 32-23 victory.
Like Poteet, the Wranglers dug themselves an early hole and trailed 19-0 in the first half. They responded with 23 straight points to surge into the lead, but the Lions had the final answer.
Quarterback Jay Cipriano had a solid performance, throwing for 216 yards and touchdown passes to Devin Duncan and Eric Tenison. Briceson Walker had a rushing score and Austin Stout converted on a field goal, but West Mesquite was unable to overcome five turnovers.
This has been a series of streaks over the years.
After losing the first meeting, Poteet won four straight from 1991-1994 only to have the Wranglers reel off four of the next five.
The Pirates then won five in a row from 2000-2004. West Mesquite responded with a series-best eight straight victories from 2005-2012 before Poteet reversed the trend with six consecutive wins until that run was ended last season with the Wranglers picking up a 31-17 decision.
