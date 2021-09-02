Poteet and West Mesquite currently share the second-oldest ongoing rivalry in the city, as the two teams will meet for the 32nd time at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
The Pirates have won seven of the last eight meetings, including a 40-14 victory a year ago, to take a 17-14 advantage in the all-time series.
Last season, Poteet posted a 8-4 record and qualified for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive season, while the Wranglers struggled through a 1-9 campaign.
A week ago, however, the Pirates were unable to keep up with Lake Highlands in a 42-14 loss, while West Mesquite matched its win total from last season with a 34-17 triumph against Waco.
Through the first three decades, these two teams met as district rivals, sometimes in the final week of the season with playoff berths on the line.
Those stakes have been taken out of play during the last two seasons as Poteet dropped down to Class 5A Division 2, with West Mesquite remaining in Class 5A Division 1.
Still, there are bragging rights on the line and both teams are looking to early-season victories to build momentum for the start of district play.
Quarterback Craig Dale had flashed his potential as a sophomore and he got off to a solid start, completing 12-of-19 passes for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Sophomore Kasen McCoy had a nice debut with five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, Javion Jackson had three receptions and T.J. Turner had a scoring grab.
West Mesquite was unproven in the ground game entering the season, but Canaan Dirden, Elijah Dancy and Rodrick Malcolm combined for 168 yards and averaged 7.0 yards per carry.
The Wrangler defense did its job, as well, holding Waco to 272 total yards and forcing three turnovers.
They will look to slow down a Poteet offense that did some good things last week, but is looking to develop more consistency.
Joey Shaw led the way on the ground with 13 carries for 91 yards and Jakobey Kahey had a long run.
The Pirates will look to build on quarterback Nicholas Aguilar and the passing game, as Aguilar found it tough to find time to find receivers against Lake Highlands.
As for the Poteet defense, it was solid at times in the opener, but the focus this week will be limiting big plays. The Wildcats scored six touchdowns last week and all of them were 24 yards or longer.
Who: Plano West at North Mesquite
When: 7 p.m. Thursday
Where: Mesquite Memorial Stadium
Records: Plano West—1-0; North Mesquite—1-0
Series Record: Wolves lead series, 4-1
2006 North Mesquite 35, Plano West 28
2007 Plano West 35, North Mesquite 25
2010 Plano West 17, North Mesquite 14
2011 Plano West 27, North Mesquite 10
2020 Plano West 28, North Mesquite 14
North Mesquite is eyeing its first 2-0 start since 2018 following last week’s 35-0 win over Richardson.
The opener was a one-score game until the fourth quarter, when the Stallions erupted for 28 points in the final frame.
Cam Tyler had a big night on the ground, rushing 12 times for 113 yards, highlighted by a 81-yard touchdown run. Kobie Norman added seven rushes for 0 yards and a score.
Quarterback Luke Seder was efficient, completing 13-of-23 passes for 155 yards and three scores—two to Ja’Lan Hicks, who had five catches for 111 yards, and another to Cordale Russell.
The Stallion defense, meanwhile, put the clamps on Richardson, holding them to just 49 yards of total offense on 53 plays in posting their first shutout since 2015.
Jonathan Perez posted a team-high 12 tackles including two for loss, and recovered a fumble, Donovan Cuadros recorded eight stops, Dalan Hicks made five tackles with one for loss and Davion Carter added four tackles with two for loss.
That unit will have to be ready for the Plano West ground game, which rolled up 364 yards in last week’s 49-32 win over Wylie.
The Wolves actually trailed 32-7 at halftime before catching fire and erupting for 42 unanswered points.
The two-headed monster of running back Dermot White and quarterback Noah Hann was almost unstoppable a week ago.
White had 13 carries for 214 yards and three touchdowns, including scoring runs of 64 and 67 yards. Hann rushed 10 times for 149 yards, with touchdown runs of 74 and 62 yards.
Though they came away with the victory, Plano West did give up 466 total yards.
Who: South Grand Prairie at Mesquite
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: E.H. Hanby Stadium
Records: South Grand Prairie—0-1; Mesquite—0-1
Series Record: Warriors lead series, 2-1
2010 South Grand Prairie 21, Mesquite 18
2011 Mesquite 31, South Grand Prairie 21
2020 South Grand Prairie 28, Mesquite 26
The Skeeters fell short in their first game under new head coach DeMarcus Harris in a 30-14 loss to Flower Mound in Week 1 and will look to even their record on Friday night.
Mesquite was efficient in the passing game, as quarterback Chance Edwards completed 20-of-26 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown pass to Jamarion Woods.
The Skeeters will look to get the ground game going this week after averaging only 2.9 yards per carry in the opener.
The Mesquite defense came on strong as the game progressed, allowing only seven points in the second half.
South Grand Prairie played Prosper tough but could not overcome three turnovers in a 34-19 loss.
The Warriors attempted only eight passes in the game, so expect a heavy dose of ground game between running back A.J. Newberry and quarterback Michael Stallworth.
Who: Horn at Highland Park
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Highlander Stadium
Records: Horn—0-1; Highland Park—0-1
Series Record: Scots lead, 5-1
2002 Highland Park 45, Horn 17
2003 Highland Park 42, Horn 28
2014 Horn 42, Highland Park 27
2015 Highland Park 24, Horn 17
2018 Highland Park 35, Horn 18
2019 Highland Park 52, Horn 25
The Jaguars got off to the ideal start to the season when Chris Dawn returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown, but that would be the highlight of the night.
The Jaguars were held to 110 total yards and committed three turnovers in a 49-10 loss to Denton Braswell.
The Horn defense was able to make a few plays of its own, with three takeaways.
Highland Park fell into a 28-7 hole in the first half and was unable to fully recover in a 45-21 loss to Southlake Carroll last week.
The Scots gave up 525 yards of total offense, so look for a hungry defense with something to prove in Week 2.
Offensively, Brennan Storer completed 12-of-20 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns while Ben Croasdale rushed for a score.
Who: Sunnyvale vs. Woodrow Wilson
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Raider Stadium
Records: Sunnyvale—0-1, Woodrow Wilson—0-1
The Raiders got off to a rough start to the 2021 campaign with a 43-7 loss to Gunter.
In his first start at quarterback, Rigdon Yates was 13-of-23 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown.
Joey Bruszer had nine catches for 63 yards, Landry Laird had a scoring grab and Matt Leavitt paced the ground game with 16 carries for 53 yards.
Woodrow Wilson had its chances last week, but North Forney struck late to ull out a 39-29 victory.
Cam McGuire completed 13-of-23 passes for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns., but the player to watch is running back Nathan Barrilleaux, who had 19 carries for 209 yards and a score.
Who: Dallas Christian vs. Houston St. Pius X
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Mike Wheeler Field
Records: Dallas Christian—1-0, Houston St. Pius X—1-0
The Chargers turned in a dominant second half, reeling off 28 unanswered points in the second half to pull away for a 42-14 victory over Bishop Lynch.
Jalil Brown, a transfer from South Garland, made an immediate impact, rushing 17 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns and also adding a scoring catch.
Quarterback Luke Carney was an efficient 12-of-14 for 128 yards and one touchdown and he also rushed 11 times for 56 yards and a score.
Will Knuckles was also effective on the ground with 6 attempts for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The defense, meanwhile, held Bishop Lynch to 120 total yards and allowed only 1.1 yards per carry.
St. Pius had no problems in its opener against Lutheran North in a 53-0 victory.
Burke Battenfield and Menton Lewis each rushed for a pair of touchdowns and the defense was stifling from start to finish.
