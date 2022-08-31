When the University Interscholastic League announced its biennial Reclassification and Realignment for 2022-2024, North Mesquite dropped down in classification to Class 5A Division I.
That meant for the first time since it opened in 1970, the Stallions would not share a district with longtime rival Mesquite.
If there was any question whether the two would continue to play, it lasted a matter of seconds, as like what happened when Poteet and West Mesquite were separated, the rivalry will go on.
The 53rd meeting between Mesquite and North Mesquite might not have district title implications, but bragging rights are always at the heart when the two teams squared off on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
In one of the oldest ongoing rivalries in the state of Texas, the Skeeters entered the game with a 30-22 edge—or 29-22-1 depending on which perspective one shares, but more on that later--in a series that has featured a number of memorable moments.
The first meeting took place in North Mesquite’s inaugural season in 1970 in the newly-renamed E.H. Hanby Stadium in honor of the Mesquite graduate and diehard Skeeter fan and announcer.
While it takes time for many programs to build from within, the Stallions hit the ground running and actually defeated Mesquite, 15-10, in their first head-to-head meeting.
The following season, North Mesquite would capture the district championship, holding off the upset-minded Skeeters when they missed a last-second field goal attempt.
After trading victories the following two seasons, Mesquite put together a season to remember in 1974, not just notching a 24-6 win over its rivals, but posting a 11-1-3 overall record as it went on to capture the first state championship in school history.
But the Skeeters’ reign at the top did not last long, and just two years later, it was North Mesquite that once again had bragging rights with a 18-14 win in 1976.
The series swung back and forth over the next few years, and in 1983, the two staged a contest that is still talked about to this day.
Unlike today’s era of the spread offense in which teams combining for more than 100 points in game barely raises an eyebrow, this was an era of defense, and the Skeeters and Stallions featured two of the best.
With a playoff berth on the line, the teams engaged in a hard-nosed, back-and-forth affair that saw neither team able to get on the scoreboard over the course of four quarters, as regulation ended in a 0-0 tie.
These days, the outcome would have been decided in overtime, but in 1983, tiebreakers were used.
The first tiebreaker option was penetrations, but even that was not enough, as the teams were deadlocked with two each.
So the officials went to the stat sheet to check on first downs, and by virtue of their 12-9 advantage in moving the chains, it was Mesquite that moved on to the playoffs.
The next four years belonged to North Mesquite, as it embarked on a successful era during which it was state and nationally-ranked. The Stallions won at least a share of four consecutive district championships during that run and posted double-digits victories over their rivals in each, including a 63-14 win in 1987 that is still the largest margin of victory in the series.
The pendulum swung back in the Skeeters’ direction the following season, as they gained a measure of revenge with a 34-27 win to start a streak of six straight victories, which remains the longest in the series.
Following another defensive classic that saw Mesquite pull out a 7-0 win in 1993, North Mesquite embarked on another run that garnered it state and national attention.
The Stallions won 38 games during those four seasons, including a 11-3 team in 1995 that advanced to the regional finals before suffering a 14-13 loss to Lake Highlands, and a 11-1 squad in 1996 that was ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the regular season.
Over time, talented players in Mesquite ISD became more spread out. While Mesquite and North Mesquite shared the talent pool for more than a decade, West Mesquite opened in 1982, followed by Poteet in 1990 and Horn in 2002.
That was somewhat reflected in the rivalry, where the teams were often more evenly-matched, and both were on the winning side of close games.
That is what made the Skeeters’ 2001 season so remarkable.
With Horn on the cusp of opening as the school district’s fifth high school, a talented group of seniors put it all together.
Mesquite had a number of close games that season, including a 12-0 victory over North Mesquite, but a clutch offense combined with a dominant defense would go on to post a perfect 15-0 record, culminating in a 14-13 win over San Antonio Taft at Alamo Stadium to capture the program’s second state championship.
Through all the momentum shifts in the series history, the Stallions actually still held the overall edge after winning the next two meetings, including a 13-12 thriller in 2002.
But that would change starting in 2004, when Mesquite’s 34-19 win was the first of six in a row, tying the mark for the longest streak in the series.
North Mesquite fielded one of its better teams during that time in 2010 and it showed with a 49-11 blowout victory, but it was the Skeeters who were back on top for the next three years.
The teams traded punches during the mid 2010s, but recently it has been Mesquite back on top, with four straight victories, including the 27-13 decision a year ago.
The players who took the field on Friday night might not be aware of the history between the two schools. Of the prior battles that decided district championships and playoff berths.
But they are very well aware of the bragging rights associated with the game, which still makes it one of the biggest in Texas on an annual basis.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.