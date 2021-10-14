The city’s oldest rivalry will be renewed for the 52nd time when Mesquite and North Mesquite lock horns at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
In addition to bragging rights, this game generally impacts the playoff race and that will once again be the case.
The Skeeters (4-3) improved to 2-1 in 10-6A with last week’s 12-0 victory over Horn, putting them in control of their own destiny heading down the stretch.
A loss on Friday, though, would make that road move difficult, as well as rejuvenate the Stallions (1-5, 0-2) to make a late push.
Mesquite’s strength has been on the defensive side of the ball and that was especially been the case since the start of district play.
The Skeeters limited Skyline to just six points and nearly stunned high-octane Rockwall, holding them to a season-low 25 points and taking the lead late before the Yellowjackets were able to pull out a 25-22 win.
Last week was their most smothering effort to date, as they posted their first shutout of the season, forced three turnovers, recorded a safety and allowed only 138 total yards in the win over the Jaguars.
Mesquite has put points on the scoreboard at times this year and it will look to get back to that form after not recording an offensive touchdown a week ago.
Quarterback Chance Edwards has completed 80-of-130 passes for 985 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Skeeters have a pair of solid running backs in Anthony Roberts (115-554, 4 TDs) and K.D. Lee (54-250, 2 TDs) and Gervin McCarthy (20-325, 3 TDs), Jamarion Woods (21-316, 4 TDs) and Justin White (15-162) lead the receiving corps.
The Mesquite special teams also came up big last week, accounting for nine of the team’s 12 points, as Cameron Boger returned a kickoff 80 yards for the game’s lone touchdown and Ricky Echartea added a field goal.
North Mesquite got off to an ideal start in last week’s game against Rockwall-Heath, racing to a 14-0 lead before the Hawks ultimately regrouped to pull away for a 62-21 win.
A similar start would go a long way on Friday, putting pressure on the Mesquite offense.
Quarterback Luke Seder has thrown for 1,035 yards and 12 touchdowns and the ground game is largely split between Cam Tyler (56-275, TD) and Kobie Norman (57-171, TD).
Against an aggressive Skeeter front, the Stallions will also look to spread the field on the outside with Ja’Lan Hicks (17-301, 3 TDs), Cordale Russell (16-285, 4 TDs) and Elijah Baesa (12-225, 3 TDs).
The North Mesquite defense got off to a great start to the season with a 35-0 shutout of Richardson, but has since given up 42.6 points per game.
Mesquite has won the last two meetings and holds a 28-22-1 edge in the all-time series. The one tie would have been awarded to the Skeeters, as the teams were scoreless at the end of regulation and prior to the use of overtime to determine a victor, Mesquite held the tiebreaker with a 12-9 edge in first downs.
Despite being the younger program, North Mesquite held the edge in this series for a long time until the Skeeters have won 13 of the last 17 and this rivalry has had its share of down-to-the wire classics, with 18 meetings being decided by 10 or less points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.