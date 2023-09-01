Mesquite and North Mesquite met for the 54th time on Friday in a renewal of Mesquite ISD’s oldest rivalry.
Every game in the series tells a different story and on this night, it was the Skeeters’ ground game and defense that controlled the narrative.
Mesquite rolled up more than 350 rushing yards, sometimes chewing up clock and other times breaking huge plays.
The defense, meanwhile, put the clamps on the Stallions for much of the night, holding them off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter.
It all added up to a 29-9 victory in a non-district game at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Mesquite running back Armand Cleaver had a huge game in the season opener and followed that up with another, going for 194 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 20 attempts.
If North Mesquite gave too much attention to Cleaver, Kamryn Williams stepped into the spotlight, finishing the night with 11 carries for 130 yards for a score.
That duo set the tone on the opening series, as Williams ripped off a 63-yard run and two plays later, Cleaver bulled in from a yard out to take a 7-0 lead just 65 seconds into the game.
The Stallions tried to answer, as Eric Gillyard had a 15-yard run and Luke Seder hit Chase Adams for a 14-yard gain, but the drive stalled at the Skeeter 26 and they turned it over on downs.
It turned out to be North Mesquite’s best drive of the opening half.
Early in the second quarter, Mesquite quickly moved 39 yards on four consecutive runs.
The Skeeters had attempted only one pass up until that point, but the Stallions were ripe for a fake and Mesquite executed, as Jermiah Johnson found a wide-open Xavier Davis for a 37-yard scoring strike to extend the advantage to 13-0.
The Skeeters were looking for more late in the half, driving down to the 1-yard line, but a pair of key penalties nullified one touchdown and pushed them back to the point they had to settle on a 28-yard field goal by Semaja Hoskin that gave them a 16-0 halftime lead.
Early in the third quarter, Mesquite was pinned deep in its own territory.
Cue Cleaver, who took a direct snap, broke through a hole in the middle and was off to the races. He was nearly tracked down inside the 10, but made a nice move to complete a 89-yard touchdown run to make it 22-0.
Despite the deficit, North Mesquite never stopped battling and put together its best drive of the night late in the third quarter.
Seder used mostly his legs to move the chains, as the Stallions marched 59 yards in 11 plays. Facing fourth-and-goal from the 3, they went for it, but Mesquite stopped them a half-yard short to force the turnover on downs.
The North Mesquite defense used the field position to its advantage as it broke up the shutout by recording a safety on the very next play.
The Stallions got a good return on the ensuing kickoff from Deshaud Sanders, Seder found Adams for a 27-yard gain on fourth-and-7 and that pair hooked up again on a 8-yard scoring strike to close to within 22-9 with 7:42 left.
North Mesquite attempted an onside kick, but Mesquite was able to recover.
The Skeeters then went back to their bread-and-butter, with six consecutive running plays, the last of which featured Williams disappearing into a pack of defenders only to emerge on the other side of the pile for a 9-yard touchdown run to push the lead back to 29-9 with 5:40 remaining.
The Stallions picked up a couple of first downs on their next drive, but stalled from there and Mesquite got the ball back and ran out the clock to even its record at 1-1 and claim bragging rights for another year.
