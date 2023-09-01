MESQUITE FOOTBALL ARMAND CLEAVER

Mesquite running back Armand Cleaver breaks free for a 89-yard touchdown run during the third quarter of the Skeeters’ 29-9 victory over North Mesquite on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

Mesquite and North Mesquite met for the 54th time on Friday in a renewal of Mesquite ISD’s oldest rivalry.

Every game in the series tells a different story and on this night, it was the Skeeters’ ground game and defense that controlled the narrative.


For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments