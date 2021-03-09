Horn entered the final week of its regular season knowing it is headed to the playoffs when they get started on Mar. 25-27.
But the Jaguars also understand there is still an opportunity to improve their seeding, but that was not going to happen if they fall victim to an upset, especially in a rivalry match against a Mesquite team that would like nothing more than to close the season with momentum of its own heading into next year.
Horn was on the attack from the start in a four-goal opening half, and though the Skeeters created some nervous moments after the break, the Jaguars regained control down the stretch to secure a 5-2 victory in a 10-6A game at Berry Middle School.
Horn (7-3-1, 22 points) moves into sole possession of third place for now, though Tyler Legacy (6-2-2, 20), who is on Spring Break, does have two matches left to the Jaguars’ one.
Horn led 4-0 at halftime, but Mesquite (2-8-1, 7) came into the second half with the wind at its back and a renewed sense of motivation.
After recording only two shots in the opening half, the Skeeters began creating some looks, and they cashed in when Angelina San Juan knocked home a rebound in the 53rd minute to make it 4-1.
A short time later, it got really interesting when Kerstyn Thomas scored for Mesquite to cut the deficit to 4-2 with 24:48 left.
But Horn responded and to nobody’s surprise, it was SaMya Mitchell, who completed a hat trick by burying a 30-yard blast to push the advantage back to 5-2 with 15:37 remaining and that is the way it would end.
While the second half was move evenly played, the first 40 minutes belonged to Horn.
Mitchell got several good looks in the opening minutes, including clanging a shot off the crossbar. A short time later, she cashed in, as her 15-yarder found the net to take a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute.
Though the Jaguars would continue to control possession, the Mesquite defense was able to do enough to keep it a one-score game until the final 13 minutes of the half, when Horn scored three times.
The Jaguars made it 2-0 when Mitchell sent a crossing pass and Breana Thompson volleyed in a beautiful header with 13:08 left before the break.
Mitchell extended the lead when she stole the ball and then beat the keeper with a left-footed shot, and Horn then executed a nice give-and-go, with Brooklynn Gonzales finding Ashley Cardozo for a goal with 3:23 left in the half to push the lead to 4-0.
