The road to the girls basketball playoffs out of 10-6A appeared to get tougher with the departure of Longview and the arrival of perennial postseason team Skyline.
If the first month of the season is any indication, it might be one of the most entertaining districts in the area.
The district features a pair of state-ranked teams in Tyler Legacy and Horn, Mesquite is off to a strong start and Skyline and the Rockwall schools are poised to make their move.
Here is a look at the field:
Horn (1-0, 12-2)
The Jaguars have enjoyed their share of success in sports across the board, but no team can match what the girls basketball team has accomplished.
Horn has never missed the playoffs since its inaugural campaign in 2002-2003 and last season marked its 18th consecutive postseason appearance.
The Jaguars, who are No. 25 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, are off to a 12-2 start, which is more impressive considering who they have played. Twelve of the 14 teams that Horn has faced made the playoffs a year ago, and they have won 10 of those, including a 51-50 decision over 4A state semifinalist Lincoln.
Senior Jasmine Shavers, one of the state’s top recruits who signed with Mississippi State, has picked up where she left off from her offensive most valuable player season. She had 31 points in the district-opening 68-27 win over North Mesquite on Monday and recently poured in 38 points in a win over Mansfield Summit.
The Jaguars are in no way a one-player team, though.
First-team senior Viencia Jackson is back, as are honorable mention seniors Katelyn Cobb and Asiya Sabr and sophomore Camden Harston.
Horn also welcomed back junior Da’Lonna Choice, a first-team selection two years ago who battled injury issues last season.
Junior Dasia Robinson is a steady contributor and the Jaguars have also gotten a boost from freshman Vernell Atamah, who had 14 points in the district opener.
Mesquite (0-1, 5-4)
The Skeeters had several holes to fill with the graduation of five all-district performers, including Lakeycia Bables, Jene Samuels and Kaiya Freelon.
But despite working in several new faces, Mesquite has gotten off to a solid 5-4 start.
The Skeeters have gotten a big lift from freshman Mariah Clayton, who recently had 20 points in a win. There is senior leadership with Aniya Harrington and Kyla Childs and they have also gotten early contributions from the likes of sophomore Zoe Brown and junior Tytiana Wren.
North Mesquite (0-1, 1-9)
The Stallions have gotten off to a rough start in the win/loss column, but they are hoping there is room to grow with several younger players.
North Mesquite struggled on offense, particularly, but has showed signs of coming around in that department.
Sophomore Madison Spain was a second-team all-district selection last season, and Majesty Frazier, Chelsea Ruelas and Destinee Holiday have been other players to watch.
Tyler Legacy (0-0, 13-0)
The Red Raiders are off to a terrific start as they have torn through the early stages of their schedule in undefeated fashion, rising to No. 8 in the TGCA state rankings.
That run is even more impressive considering Tyler Legacy had to replace district most valuable player Alyssia Thorne, who is now at Western Texas College, and defensive player of the year Aaliyah Morgan, who signed with TCU.
What that duo gone, the Red Raiders have seen reinforcements answer the call, including a talented junior class that includes first-team Aaliyah Campbell and second-team Vanessa Hayward and Taliyah Mumphrey.
Skyline (1-0, 5-6)
The Raiders are the new addition to the district and expect to make an immediate impact. They did just that in their opener on Monday with a 57-47 victory over Mesquite.
Skyline brings in one of the best all-around players in senior Zyniah Thomas a first-team all-district honoree who is leading the team with 14.1 points, 3.9 assists and 4.4 steals per game. Fellow senior Breonna Carey has been a solid presence inside with 6.3 rebounds and a team-high 1.1 blocks per contest.
But the Raiders’ success could rely on a youth movement that started last season.
Sophomores Kennedi Johnson, Jaida McDonald and Breniya Arnold all well-rounded players who all earned all-district honors during their inaugural campaigns.
Skyline has also gotten instant contributions from a new crop of freshmen with Naiya Carney, Lily Brown and Jamayia Miles-Johnson.
Rockwall (0-0, 4-6)
The Yellowjackets begin their quest at a return to the playoffs without the services of two key players from a year ago in first-teamers Mikki Witcher and Celia Straight.
But as players get more time on the court, Rockwall can only expect to improve.
Sophomore Nia Santiago was voted to the second team last season and the Yellowjackets feature a strong junior class with Lexie Purcell, Landry Moore, Ashley Minor, Kamryn Adams, Ashley Brand and Grace Hicks.
Rockwall was scheduled to open the 10-6A campaign against rival Rockwall-Heath on Monday, but that game was postponed due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
Rockwall-Heath (0-0, 5-7)
The Hawks finished fourth last season to make the playoffs, but with the arrival of Skyline, they know they will likely have to elevate their game to avoid being on the outside looking in.
Rockwall-Heath has a presence in the middle in 6-3 senior Logyn McNeil, a first-team all-district pick last season.
Junior second-teamer Shelomi Sanders is off to a strong offensive start, and they have also gotten good play from juniors Tiffany Liddie and Jasmine Do and sophomore Clara Whitten.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.