HORN FOOTBALL KEVONTAE WHITE

Horn running back Kevontae White rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns as the Jaguars posted a 35-25 win over North Forney on Thursday at City Bank Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

FORNEY—One of the hallmarks of a good team is when one player goes down, another steps up in their absence.

That is what Horn has shown since the start of the season and it happened again on Thursday night.

Horn vs North Forney football

1 of 22

