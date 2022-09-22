FORNEY—One of the hallmarks of a good team is when one player goes down, another steps up in their absence.
That is what Horn has shown since the start of the season and it happened again on Thursday night.
Sophomore Titus Muse has been one of the breakout running backs during the first month of the season, but he left the game early against North Forney.
In his place, another sophomore, Kevontae White, accepted the role of the work horse, as he carried the ball 19 times for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help the Jaguars claim a 35-25 victory at City Bank Stadium.
Horn exceeded its win total from last season as it improved to 4-1 overall, but more importantly, it is off to a 1-0 start in 10-6A.
The Jaguars led from start to finish, but every time they were on the verge of taking complete control, the Falcons (3-2, 0-1) would respond, sometimes in stunning fashion.
Horn led 21-12 at halftime, but came out of the locker room ready to pound North Forney on the ground.
After Chris Dawn set the offense up in good position with a 40-yard kickoff return, the Jaguars quickly moved 37 yards in five plays, with White darting through a hole and racing through the defense on a 25-yard touchdown run to make it 28-12.
Horn forced a punt and then embarked on a 10-play, 83-yard drive—all on the ground.
White, Jeremiah Batiste and Dawn each moved the chains, with White taking care of the final 18 yards as the lead swelled to 35-12 with 6:07 left in the third quarter.
The Jaguars appeared in control, until suddenly, they were not.
North Forney mounted a scoring drive of its own, with Michael Philips finding Ernest Thomas on a 12-yard scoring strike to make it 35-19.
Horn tried to catch the Falcons off guard with a different set, but it backfired with consecutive fumbles, the second of which was scooped up by Gustavo Rubio and returned 17 yards to the end zone and it was suddenly 35-25 with 4:05 still left in the third quarter.
North Forney got the ball back and moved down to the Jaguars 11 on its next drive, but a penalty and a sack put them in a fourth-and-30 situation and a Hail Mary pass was intercepted in the end zone.
The Falcons next possession followed a similar script, as they moved into the red zone only to be pushed backward after a sack by Armani Itote and they once again turned the ball over on downs.
Horn was once again unable to put together a sustained drive, but it did run a little clock, and the punt left North Forney at its own 15 with 4:26 left.
The Falcons methodically marched down the field, but time was running out, and their dreams of a comeback ended on an interception by Itote with 13 seconds left.
North Forney had opened the game with a similar drive, as it moved 51 yards in 12 plays, but the Jaguars blocked the field goal.
The Horn special teams got involved later in the first quarter, as well, blocking a punt to set the offense up near midfield.
They cashed that into the game’s first points, as J.T. Thomas found some open room in a 10-yard keeper to take a 7-0 lead.
The Jaguars defense then made a big play, as D’myyn Evans Smith picked off a pass at the North Forney 18, and one play later, Thomas hit Dawn in the corner of the end zone for a 17-yard scoring strike to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
After forcing another quick punt, the Horn offense went back to work with a nine-play, 65-yard drive, with Thomas hooking up with Justin Underwood on a 13-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 21-0.
It looked as if the Jaguars were on their way to an easy night, but North Forney finally got on the board late in the half when Phillips hit Thomas on a 26-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-12 to make it 21-6.
With halftime quickly approaching, disaster struck for Horn when they put the ball on the ground and Langston Howell picked it up and returned it 44 yards for a score with only four seconds left.
It looked like the kind of play that could change the course of a game, but the Jaguars were able to regroup during the break and do enough in the second half to secure the district-opening win.
