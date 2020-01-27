As the 11-6A boys basketball season reached its halfway point on Friday, a couple of storylines have developed.
The seven-program district has largely turned into a five-team race.
The upper tier features no undefeated teams, just one with one loss and three with two defeats.
With only four playoff berths to be earned, it makes every one of the head-to-head match-ups important in terms of the district championship, as well as potential tiebreakers.
And none of that quintet at the top can afford to look past North Mesquite and Tyler Lee, who might not be able to climb back into the playoff race, but can certainly affect who is left standing at the end.
Here is a look at the 11-6A playoff race:
Horn (18-10, 4-2)
The Jaguars have perhaps more potential than any other 11-6A team, an element which they have shown at times.
Horn has been in and out of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll.
They have faced six teams currently ranked in the top 25, including victories over 5A No. 6 San Antonio Wagner and No. 19 Mansfield Timberview and 6A No. 15 Katy Morton Ranch and No. 24 Lewisville.
The Jaguars have several different weapons, led by senior Zaakir Sawyer, a first-team all-district selection last season and the team’s leading scorer who is signed to play at the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
Senior Preston Aymond is a versatile 6-7 forward can score, rebound and is one of the team’s better passers.
Horn has several other players who are capable of big offensive nights, including senior Devon Hancock, who has light-out ability from the outside, seniors Isaiah Chandler and Jarrell King and sophomore Bryson Smith has also come on.
They also have depth few can match, as they showed last Tuesday when 14 different players scored.
Horn already has a road victory over 11-6A favorite Longview, crushed Mesquite 73-33 last Tuesday, and its lone blemishes are a three-point loss to Rockwall-Heath and a two-point setback to Rockwall on Friday.
Key Game: vs. Longview (Tues.)
Mesquite (9-13, 3-3)
A year after having their streak of 15 straight appearances come to an end, the Skeeters returned to the playoffs last season.
Mesquite opened district with three consecutive wins but have since dropped three straight to fall back into fifth place.
Senior Diandrae Heath was a first-team selection last season after averaging 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and a team-best 3.0 assists. He has stepped into the role of go-to player on offense and scored 20 points or more in four of the six 11-6A games.
Xavier Golightly, a 6-4 senior, has also emerged as one of the offensive leaders and they have also gotten good contributions recently from seniors Charles Washington, Jerald Thompson and Braylen Hall and juniors Jayrin Wadley and Quaylen Teague.
Key Game: at Rockwall (Feb. 7)
North Mesquite (7-15, 1-5)
The Stallions built some momentum during non-district play but it did not translate into 11-6A play until earning their first district win over Tyler Lee on Friday.
First-year head coach Hollis Johnson did not have a lot of returning players to work with, but they have shown glimpses against the upper tier, including pushing Rockwall to the limit in a 56-54 loss.
Senior Jamor Mallard has been the most consistent scorer and North Mesquite has also gotten good play from a trio of juniors in Keith Jackson, Kai Howard and Dezhun Doss.
Key Game: vs. Rockwall-Heath (Feb. 11)
Rockwall (16-10, 5-1)
The Yellowjackets were tagged fourth in the TABC poll after having to replace district most valuable player Samuell Williamson (Louisville) and sharp-shooter Alec Grandstaff, but they find themselves in a familiar place in the top half of the standings.
That is because others have stepped up to fill that void.
Sherman Brashear, a 6-4 senior, has had a breakout season averaging 18 points per game. Senior Will Bartosek and junior Logan Hutton have also been reliable scorers, while junior Jamal Wiley and sophomore Caden Marshall have elevated their games.
Rockwall holds the current tiebreaker over all three teams who are currently tied for second place, which could be huge down the line.
Key Game: vs. Longview (Feb. 14)
Longview (20-7, 4-2)
The preseason 11-6A favorites bounced back from a district-opening loss to Horn with four straight wins, including an impressive handling of Mesquite on Friday, but then fell to Rockwall last Tuesday, leaving themselves vulnerable going forward.
Longview senior Malik Henry, a George Mason signee who was the 11-6A defensive player of the year last season, leads the team in scoring and rebounding.
Senior Phillip Washington, a 5-8 guard, is a key scorer and also leads the team in assists, and 6-4 senior Chase Glasper has been steady.
Key Game: at Horn (Tues.)
Rockwall-Heath (15-11, 4-2)
The Hawks have shown what they are capable of, pushing Longview to the limit in a one-point loss and knocking off Horn and Mesquite.
Rockwall-Heath has a most valuable player candidate in senior Keldon Pruitt. After making the 11-6A first team a year ago, Pruitt is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and shooting 60 percent from the floor.
Junior Chandler Dickinson is averaging 11.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and leads the team with 48 3-pointers, while senior Skyler Stutts is averaging 11.7 points and has knocked down 38 treys.
Juniors Grant Watson and Vaydin Maldonado have been other key parts of the rotation.
Key Game: vs. Rockwall (Tues.)
Tyler Lee (6-14, 0-6)
The Red Raiders have endured a tough time in 11-6A, though they have been competitive in a majority of their games and fell two points short of Longview in a 56-54 loss.
Senior Jaiden Pinson was the 11-6A newcomer of the year and has stepped into a larger role alongside 6-4 junior forward Matt Wade and 6-2 guard Jamal Jones.
Key Game: vs. Rockwall-Heath (Feb. 14)
