The Sunnyvale girls continued their dominance of the 13-4A landscape on Friday with a 82-30 victory over Quinlan Ford as they remained perfect at 10-0 in district play.
The Raiders, the No. 9 team in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 4A state poll, opened the game on a 26-5 run and added a 29-3 spurt in the third quarter. Even getting outscored in the fourth quarter, Sunnyvale still finished with the 52-point margin of victory.
Brinley Andrews had another big night with 35 points, Takoya Stallings tallied 20 and Micah Russell added six.
Though the large discrepancy on the scoreboard might appear to be an anomaly, bit has been the norm for the Raiders during district play.
During its 10-game district winning streak, Sunnyvale has won by an average of 42.6 points per game, with the closest contest being a 18-point win over second-place Caddo Mills.
The Raiders close the regular season with a home game against Farmersville on Tuesday before squaring off against Caddo Mills on the road on Friday with the outright 13-4A championship on the line.
