HORN FOOTBALL DJ COLEMAN

Horn’s D.J. Coleman was one of several Jaguars defenders who had huge nights, but it was not enough, as Wylie claimed a 21-11 victory on Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Allen’s Eagle Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Brad McClendon

ALLEN--Friday’s tilt between Horn and Wylie was expected to be a defensive showcase featuring two of the best units in the area.

Both defenses certainly lived up to their billing, as neither offense could do much all night.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments