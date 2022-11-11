ALLEN--Friday’s tilt between Horn and Wylie was expected to be a defensive showcase featuring two of the best units in the area.
Both defenses certainly lived up to their billing, as neither offense could do much all night.
But in addition to stopping an opponent, playoff games are often determined by which defense can make the big plays, and that was the difference that swung the game in the Pirates’ favor.
Wylie forced three crucial turnovers, highlighted by the biggest play of the night when Austin Fabian picked off a pass and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown with only 31 seconds left to seal a 21-11 victory in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Allen Eagle Stadium.
The Pirates (8-3) move on to face Duncanville in the area finals while the Jaguars, who are one of the biggest turnaround stories in the area this year, see their season come to a close with a 8-3 record.
The teams combined for less than 300 total yards, with Horn holding Wylie to a mere 101 on the night.
The defensive dominance could be summed up by the third quarter alone.
With each team getting four possessions, they combined to move the chains only once. On 27 offensive plays, they amassed a total of two yards, with any positive play generally getting negated by a sack or loss shortly thereafter.
While it was the defenses that stole the spotlight, it was the third phase of the game—special teams—which actually accounted for most of the points.
Early in the first quarter, with Horn lining up to punt, the snap sailed high, and after a scramble, the Pirates’ Terry Harton recovered in the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The Jaguars responded with their own special teams.
First, with Wylie now punting, Horn’s Jordan Lester blocked the kick and it rolled out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and after the Jaguars put together one of the few sustained drives of the game, Alec Hernandez booted a 27-yard field goal to make it 7-5.
The Pirates responded on their ensuing possession, but they got some help along the way.
An offside penalty on Horn on a third-and-3 play extended the drive, and a personal foul a short time later helped Wylie move down into the red zone, where they got a 1-yard touchdown run from Layne Chapman to push the lead back to 14-5 on the opening play of the second quarter.
While both offenses had their chances, due to turnovers or poor kicks that set them up in good field position, the score would remain the same until late in the fourth quarter.
With Wylie merely needing to get a punt away, and in a play that mirrored the first score of the night, the snap sailed high.
The Pirates punter managed to retrieve it and attempted to get a kick off, but it was blocked by D.J. Coleman. The loose ball was then scooped up by Rickey Coleman for the touchdown and it was suddenly 14-11 with 2:33 remaining in the game.
The Horn defense did its job once again, forcing a three-and-out, but a good punt left the Jaguars at their own 8-yard line with 1:36 left on the clock and no timeouts.
An incomplete pass and a sack left them in a third-and-17 situation from their own 1, but Trey Arroyo hit Derin Jackson for a 15-yard gain to give them some breathing room and a chance to extend the drive.
It was not meant to be, though, as on fourth-and-2, Fabian read the route, made a nice snag on the throw, and took it back 21 yards to the end zone to clinch the victory and start the celebration on the Wylie sideline.
