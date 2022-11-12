The last few weeks have featured some wild district races as teams jockeyed for the final playoff berths.
Few were as crazy as the battle in 9-6A, where four teams ended up tied for the fourth and final playoff berth.
Through a series of tiebreakers, three teams were eliminated and the one left standing was Sachse, who had used a late-season surge to return to the playoffs one again.
That magic ran out for the Mustangs in the bi-district round, however, as they dropped a 50-24 decision to 10-6A champion Rockwall on Friday.
Sunnyvale suffered a similar fate in the 4A Division II bi-district round, as Gainesville was able to claim a 35-24 win.
As for Dallas Christian, a reigning state champion looking to add another trophy to its case, the Chargers had no problems extending their season with a rout of Colleyville Covenant Christian.
Rockwall 50, Sachse 24
The Mustangs had surged down the stretch just to make the playoffs and for one half, they hung right with the 10-6A champion Yellowjackets.
But Rockwall (10-1) had too much firepower as they game went on as they pulled away for a 50-24 victory on Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Yellowjackets came out firing, as Parker Williams had a 12-yard touchdown run and Lake Bennett, who threw for more than 400 yards on the night, hooked up with Kai Helton on a 59-yard scoring strike to open a 15-0 lead.
After not being able to do anything on its first two drives, Sachse started to get things going on its third, putting together a scoring march that Brendon Haygood capped with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Bennett continued to fire away, this time finding Aiden Meeks on a 48-yard score to push the lead to 22-7.
Another sustained drive by the Mustangs led to a 2-yard touchdown run by Brendon George, and the defense then made a big play, with C.J. Wells picking off a pass and taking it back 45 yards for a score and it was suddenly a 22-21 game.
The Yellowjackets, though, were unnerved by the surge, as Bennett went back to Helton, this time for a 67-yard touchdown, as they took a 29-21 lead into halftime.
Perhaps the biggest series of plays came midway through the third quarter.
Sachse was driving to potentially tie the game, but Rockwall got an interception by Tosta Emory to thwart the chance.
Then two plays later, Bennett hooked up with Meeks for a 95-yard touchdown and it was a two-score game again at 36-21.
The Mustangs again put together a good drive, but had to settle for a 37-ayrd field goal by Alex Alvarado.
Rockwall then stepped on the gas, as Williams broke a 33-yard touchdown run and Mason Marshall added a 12-yard score to push it to 50-24 and that is where it would end.
Dallas Christian 66, Colleyville Covenant Christian 6
Dallas Christian began its quest for a second straight state championship by hosting its opening-round playoff game and the Chargers felt right at home, as they opened a 40-0 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 66-6 rout of Colleyville Covenant Christian in the TAPPS Division III area round.
Any hopes the Cougars (3-9) had of an upset evaporated within the first two minutes.
On the game’s opening possession, Luke Carney scored from 11 yards out on a quarterback keeper, and on Covenant Christian’s first play, they coughed it up, and Will Nettles returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to take a 13-0 lead.
It did not get any better in the first for the Cougars, as an interception led to a 5-yard touchdown run by Zach Hernandez, and following a quick punt, Hernandez scored from two yards out to make it 26-0.
The Dallas Christian defense struck again when Chris Scott intercepted a pass and returned it 32 yards to the end zone and Carney hooked up with Nettles on a 30-yard scoring strike in the final minute to extend the advantage to 40-0.
Carney found Austin Ellis for a 37-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, Hernandez scored from eight yards out and Nettles busted loose for a 67-yard touchdown run as the lead swelled to 59-0 at halftime.
The Chargers took their foot off the gas in the second half, but did find the end zone one more time on a 2-yard touchdown run by Jack Strahm to provide the final points of the night.
Gainesville 35, Sunnyvale 24
The Raiders (6-5) saw their season come to an end on Friday as Gainesville (5-6) was able to claim a 35-24 victory in a Class 4A Division II bi-district playoff game.
The Leopards sent an early message by taking the lead on a short touchdown run by Cade Searcy and Searcy then hit Jesse Luna for a 30-yard scoring strike to make it 12-0.
Sunnyvale got a charge from its special teams when a blocked punt was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, but Gainesville went right back to work, as Searcy found Luna again for a score as they took a 18-7 lead into halftime.
The Raiders made it a one-score game early in the third quarter after Cade Andrews’ 16-yard touchdown run.
The teams then traded field goals, with Adam Hamad’s 27-yarder for Sunnyvale pulling it back to within 21-17.
Down the stretch, it was the Leopard defense that made the big plays.
First, Alexis Huerta intercepted a pass and took it back 51 yards for a score, and another pick also led to a touchdown and it was suddenly 35-17.
Sunnyvale never stopped battling, and Rigdon Yates found the end zone on a 15-yard run to close to within 35-24, but unfortunately for the Raiders, that is the way it would end.
