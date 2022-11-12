SACHSE FOOTBALL KALIQ LOCKETT

Sachse wide receiver Kaliq Lockett had a big night with five catches for 145 yards, but Rockwall was too much in a 50-24 victory on Friday in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.

 Photo Courtesy of Genell McClendon

The last few weeks have featured some wild district races as teams jockeyed for the final playoff berths.

Few were as crazy as the battle in 9-6A, where four teams ended up tied for the fourth and final playoff berth.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

