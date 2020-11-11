The Class 5A Region II cross country field is one of the most loaded groups in Texas, and state qualifying berths are not easy to come by.
But fresh off his 13-5A championship-winning performance a week ago, West Mesquite junior Jesus Escamilla-Camargo proved up to the challenge.
Escamilla-Camargo posted a time of 16:21.18 to finish sixth among all individuals on Monday at the 5A Region II cross country meet at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex.
The top three teams and top 10 individuals not affiliated with those teams qualify for the state cross country meet, which is scheduled for Nov. 23-24 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Escamilla-Camargo was one of nine runners to finish within one minute of the pace set by the winner, Prosper Rock Hill senior Blake Barnes, who crossed in a time of 15:33.87 to hold off Frisco Wakeland junior Natnael Enright by more than 13 seconds.
The Wrangler boys made a good showing as a team, as well, placing sixth overall with a total of 157. Lovejoy won the regional championship with a score of 64, followed by Frisco Reedy in second with 80 and Prosper Rock Hill in third with 104.
West Mesquite senior Felix Huizache finished just out of the top 20 in 21st place. Senior Joe Morales finished 32nd, followed by junior Johan Gutierrez in 42nd and sophomore Dezmyn Elias in 96th.
The Poteet boys were also represented at the regional meet and senior Juan Martinez turned in a solid performance, placing 30th overall.
Led by individual champion sophomore Amy Morefield, Lovejoy completed a sweep of the regional titles by winning the girls competition with a score of 47 to hold off Highland Park (68) and Frisco Wakeland (81).
Sachse girls, boys take on tough field
The Sachse cross country teams knew they would face a difficult field at the Class 6A Region II meet on Tuesday at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex.
Traditional powers such as The Woodlands once again took center stage, but although they will not be sending any runners along to the state meet, the Mustangs gave a solid effort.
The Sachse girls placed 14th in the team standings with a total of 363. The Woodlands captured the team title with a score of 50, with Klein Cain (84) and Klein (85) claiming the other team spots.
Klein sophomore Kristen McHugh won the girls individual title in a time of 17:3473, with The Woodlands junior Natasja Beijen taking second.
The Mustangs were led by 9-6A individual champion Anna Eischen, as the sophomore placed 48th in a time of 20:23.99.
Junior Madison Ramirez finished 72nd overall, with junior Courtney Rawlings, senior Aaryn Satterfield and sophomore Ashley Rivera rounding out the top five.
North Mesquite junior Jovana Segovia turned in a strong performance in 45th overall, Mesquite junior Jadyn Dangerfield was 62nd, Lakeview junior Clarissa Salinas finished 103rd, Naaman Forest senior Olamide Urune took 109th and Rowlett junior Dulce Martinez crossed 111th.
The Sachse boys placed 14th in the team standings with a total of 410. The Woodlands completed the girls/boys sweep with a score of 53, with Klein in second with 79 and Bridgeland in third with 103.
Duncanville senior Martin David-Chavez earned the individual title by more than 24 seconds in a time of 14:47.88.
The Mustangs were paced by junior Nathaniel Frost, who took 86th place. Rounding out the scoring runners for Sachse were junior Israel Garcia (97th), junior Lucas Carter (111th), senior Gavin Clymer (115th) and junior Jorge Acosta-Gutie (120th).
The top local finisher was Horn junior Alejandro Villalva, who crossed the finish line in 76th place. South Garland junior Alex Espinosa took 92nd, Garland senior Jose De Leon placed 98th and Rowlett junior Jeremiah Evans crossed 102nd.
Sunnyvale teams compete at regional meet
The Sunnyvale girls and boys cross country teams were each in action on Tuesday morning at the Class 4A Region II meet at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex.
The Raider girls placed 12th in the team standings with a total of 273. Celina captured the regional championship with a score of 48, with Kaufman (63) and Waxahachie Life (85) also earning state qualifying berths.
Senior Hannah Bailey led Sunnyvale as she was 40th in a time of 13:36.94. Senior Karis Starnes, senior Grace Knight, freshman Ciara Smith and senior Lena Meras rounded out the top five for the Raiders.
The Sunnyvale boys were 13th overall with a total of 324. Melissa won the boys championship with a score of 60, which was enough to hold off Kilgore (94) and Longview Spring Hill (134).
Senior Christian Leos paced the Raiders, finishing 55th in a time of 18:06.90. Also scoring for Sunnyvale were senior Bryce Fothergill, sophomore Ryan Hardy sophomore Neel Youts and sophomore Kobe Collins.
