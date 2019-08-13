Rowlett and Poteet experienced identical paths through the Garland ISD Tournament last weekend and they were evenly matched through two games on Tuesday.
But it was the Eagles who were able to take control as the match progressed and they took over down the stretch to claim a 25-15, 21-25, 25-11, 25-16 victory at Poteet High School.
Though the season is still in its infancy, Rowlett head coach Lindsey Cox likes the tangibles her team is showing thus far.
“Our court chemistry is progressing in a really good way,” Cox said. “The attitudes and the effort and the communication on the court, it continues to get better and improve every time we play.”
The momentum had swung back and forth though the early stages, but Rowlett was able to seize it in the third game and it carried over into the fourth.
Mirana Emigh opened the set with a dominant service run, delivering four aces around a kill from Haleigh Dockter to stake the Eagles to a quick 5-0 lead. They kept it going with a kill from Staci Guillen and a three-point service run from Dockter that pushed the advantage to 9-1.
The Pirates refused to go away, using aces from Takylia White and Margueax Shields and a kill from Peyton Jones as part of a 6-1 spurt to get back to within 10-7.
But Rowlett always had an answer to keep them at arm’s length.
Dockter delivered three kills and Neveah Zavala added another to extend the lead to 16-9.
The Pirates used aces from Amara Anugwom and Shields and a smash from White to close to within 17-14, but that was as close as it would get.
Rowlett regained control with a kill from Zavala, a block by Camryn Boddie and an ace from Jessica Carranza to reestablish some cushion and Boddie ended it with a tip between defenders to close out the 25-16 win.
Dockter paced the Eagles with 10 kills, Emigh dished out 33 assists and Boddie had five blocks. Poteet got 25 assists from Shields and nine kills from Aniyah Harrington.
“We’ve got some personnel playing some different positions that they aren’t necessarily used to, or that are different than last season,” Cox said. “So we’re working on those girls getting comfortable in those new roles and just working on team chemistry. It’s always good to get wins, it boosts the team morale, but building that chemistry and getting everybody comfortable in their roles is the big thing.”
Rowlett spread the wealth at the start, as Dockter, Zavala, Ashley Ung and Guillen tallied points and Guillen added an ace to stake them to a 7-2 lead in Game 1.
Poteet tried to hang around, getting points from Anugwom, Harrington and White, but the Eagles took advantage of a series of errors to push the advantage to 20-10.
Harrington had a pair of kills late in the game, but Dockter matched them for Rowlett, who was able to finish off a 25-15 win.
The Eagles never trailed in each of the three sets they won, but it was a different story in Game 2.
The teams were tied eight times through the early stages before the Pirates made a small surge to take a 13-10 lead on a kill by Audrey McKiddy.
Rowlett was within two after a kill from Ung, but Poteet countered with five consecutive points, including kills from Anugwom and Harrington, to take a 20-13 lead.
The Eagles used some strong blocking at the net from Boddie to hang around and they got as close as 23-21, but a kill from Harrington and a tip from White finished off a 25-21 win to even the match at a set apiece.
Rowlett went back to spreading the ball around in the third game, getting points from Zavala, Boddie, Ung and Dockter to open a 10-3 lead and it would soon swell to 17-6.
The Pirates made a slight run behind three kills from Harrington, but the Eagles closed on a 6-0 run, getting a point from Ung and a pair of kills from Boddie the latter of which capped a 25-11 win to give Rowlett a one-set lead it would not relinquish.
