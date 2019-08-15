Sachse suffered its first loss of the season, but it was still a productive opening day for the Mustangs at the highly-competitive Northwest ISD Tournament on Thursday.
Sachse, who is ranked No. 14 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, got off to a solid start in Pool 13, picking up a 25-19, 25-13 victory over Arlington Lamar and then they cruised past Cedar Hill in a 25-6, 25-20 sweep.
That set up a battle of undefeated teams against V.R. Eaton, who is ranked 15th in the state poll. The Mustangs got off to a solid start, but V.R. Eaton (13-0) was able to rally late for a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory.
The road does not get any easier for Sachse (11-1) on Friday. The Mustangs will be part of championship pool 18 along with perennial power Lovejoy (13-2), the No. 3 team in the TGCA Class 5A state poll and Grapevine (6-2), both of whom swept their three matches on Thursday, as well as Denton (11-2).
Poteet posted a 2-1 record at the FW Brewer Tournament on Thursday.
The Pirates picked up a 25-18, 25-22, victory over Alvarado and a 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Grand Prairie before closing the day with a 25-20, 25-20 setback at the hands of Crowley.
Mesquite and West Mesquite each picked up victories on Thursday during pool play at the Berkner Lady Ram Festival.
The Skeeters dropped matches to Little Elm (25-9, 25-9) and Bonham (25-16, 25-10) before closing on a high note with a 26-28, 25-7, 25-10 victory over Sunset.
The Wranglers followed a similar path, falling to Caddo Mills (25-11, 25-11) and Lovejoy 3 (25-12, 25-20) before rebounding with a 25-15, 25-7 victory over Molina.
Mesquite and West Mesquite will return to action on Saturday, while Horn and Sunnyvale get started at the Lady Ram Festival today. The Jaguars will square off with Lovejoy 2, Frisco Memorial and The Colony in Pool B, while the Raiders face Corsicana, Garland and Carrollton R.L. Turner in Pool G.
