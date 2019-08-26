Area volleyball teams continued their preparation for the start of district play next month by taking part in several tournaments around the state.
Sachse traveled south to compete against some of the best teams in Texas at the Volleypalooza Tournament in Leander.
The Mustangs, who entered the week ranked No. 8 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, posted a 5-4 record at the event.
Sachse (22-6) closed the tournament by competing in the Bronze Bracket on Saturday.
The Mustangs were knocked into the consolation bracket with a 23-25, 25-16, 25-19 loss to Austin Westlake.
Sachse bounced back with a 25-12, 25-7 rout of Cibolo Steele, but saw its run come to an end with a 25-20, 25-22 setback to Keller.
The Mustangs posted a 2-1 record on both Thursday and Friday.
They opened with a 22-25, 25-21, 25-22 victory over Leander and a 25-16, 25-14 sweep of Santa Fe before a hard-fought 25-21, 14-25, 25-11 loss to Weatherford.
Friday’s action included victories over San Antonio Clark (14-25, 25-22, 25-22) and Round Rock Westwood (25-13, 25-14) sandwiched around a tight 25-23, 25-23, setback to San Antonio Churchill.
Poteet (14-12) also logged its share of miles to compete at the Tyler Tournament.
The Pirates went 1-2 on the opening day Thursday, notching victories over Alba-Golden (25-23, 25-11) and Longview (25-19, 25-21) with a loss to Carthage (25-15, 25-13).
On Friday, Poteet picked up a 25-21, 25-16 win over Texarkana Texas High but came up short in losses to Killeen Ellison (25-21, 25-12) and Bullard (22-25, 25-21, 25-19).
The Pirates qualified for the Gold Bracket, but the tournament did not end the way they had hoped with losses to Texarkana Pleasant Grove (20-25, 25-13, 26-24) and Tyler John Tyler (25-19, 25-18).
