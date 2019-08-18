Sachse carries high expectations into every season and on its list of goals is a trip to the state tournament.
This weekend offered the Mustangs a golden opportunity to see how they match up against elite competition at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic, a field that included nine teams ranked in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state polls, five who qualified for the state tournament a year ago and a pair of reigning state champions.
Titles are not won in the middle of August, but Sachse proved it can compete with anybody in the state as it claimed the Championship Silver Division title on Saturday.
The Mustangs (16-2) finished off their run with a 26-24, 27-25 victory over Canyon Randall, who entered the tournament as the TGCA No. 1 team in Class 5A.
Beating a top-ranked opponent is a notable achievement and it was the second time Sachse had done it that day.
In the semifinals, the Mustangs went toe-to-toe with reigning Class 6A champion and current TGCA No. 1 Flower Mound and they were able to make the plays down the stretch to claim a 25-19, 26-28, 25-23 victory.
Earlier that morning, Sachse earned a 25-21, 25-22 sweep of Aledo, giving them an impressive overall record of 7-2 at the event, with the lone setbacks coming at the hands of 5A No. 3 Lovejoy and 6A No. 15 V.R. Eaton.
Rowlett faced a tough field of its own at the Allen Teas Open, which included four state-ranked teams and a number of private school powers.
The Eagles (6-8) took part in the Challenger Bracket on Saturday, where they saw their road come to an end in the consolation semifinals.
After going 1-2 on Friday, the Eagles opened the Challenger bracket against Celina, who was able to emerge with a 25-14, 25-23 victory.
Rowlett bounced back with a 25-14, 25-13 sweep of Hillcrest in its next match, but could not sustain that momentum, as eventual consolation champion Trinity Christian-Addison earned a 25-21, 25-13 win in the semifinals.
Poteet (9-7) captured the Gold Bracket Consolation Championship at the FW Brewer Tournament.
The Pirates got off to a good start in their opener, but Crowley was able to rally for a 19-25, 25-15, 25-16 victory.
Poteet would not suffer the same fate in its next two matches, as they were able to close out Cleburne (25-22, 25-15) and Whitney (25-12, 25-22) in sweeps.
Horn, Mesquite, West Mesquite and Sunnyvale wrapped up their weekend at the Lady Ram Volleyball Festival in Richardson.
The Jaguars were coming off a 0-3 outing on Friday, but they completely flipped the script on Saturday in the Division I bronze bracket.
Horn (6-9) swept 11-6A rival Longview (25-15, 25-15) and Irving MacArthur (25-18, 25-13) to win the pool.
The Skeeters, Wranglers and Raiders all took part in the Division 2 silver and bronze brackets.
The Raiders (3-10) closed the tournament on a high note, notching a 25-10, 25-9 sweep of Molina and a 25-8, 25-17 victory over Terrell.
The Wranglers (4-6) enjoyed a similar finish, picking up victories over Arlington Bowie and Henderson to win the Silver B pool.
The Skeeters (2-9) were not as fortunate in the Silver A bracket, where they suffered close setbacks to Skyline (25-23, 24-26, 25-19) and Berkner (25-18, 25-17).
Friday
Just as it did on the opening day, Sachse posted a 2-1 record against a tough field at the Northwest ISD Volleyball Classic on Friday.
Competing in championship pool 18, the Mustangs claimed victories over Grapevine (25-23, 13-25, 25-20) and Denton (25-15, 25-22) sandwiched around a 25-21, 25-15 setback to state-ranked Lovejoy.
Rowlett went 1-2 at the Allen Texas Open on Friday.
The Eagles opened with a 25-16, 25-23 loss to Trinity Christian-Addison , but bounced back with a 22-25, 25-19, 25-22 victory over Lindale. The day did not end the way they had hoped, as they fell to Division 8 winner Colleyville Heritage 25-16, 25-11.
Poteet went 2-1 for the second straight day at the FW Brewer Tournament.
The Pirates picked up a 25-16, 25-20 win over Lake Worth and a 25-17, 25-13 sweep of YWLA at Arnold, with the only setback coming at the hands of Hurst L.D. Bell in a 25-19, 25-16 loss.
Horn and Sunnyvale endured some tough times at the Lady Ram Volleyball Festival in Richardson, as each came away without a victory on Friday.
The Jaguars, competing in Pool B came up on the short end against Frisco Memorial (25-23, 25-12), Lovejoy 2 (25-17, 26-24) and The Colony (25-14, 25-21).
The Raiders opened the day by dropping a 25-20, 25-17 decision to Garland and they were also swept by Corsicana (25-13, 25-18) and Carrollton R.L. Turner (25-22, 25-22).
Thursday
Sachse suffered its first loss of the season, but it was still a productive opening day for the Mustangs at the Northwest ISD Tournament on Thursday.
Sachse, who is ranked No. 14 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, got off to a solid start in Pool 13, picking up a 25-19, 25-13 victory over Arlington Lamar and then they cruised past Cedar Hill in a 25-6, 25-20 sweep.
That set up a battle of undefeated teams against V.R. Eaton, who is ranked 15th in the state poll. The Mustangs got off to a solid start, but V.R. Eaton was able to rally late for a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory.
Mesquite and West Mesquite each picked up victories on Thursday during pool play at the Berkner Lady Ram Festival.
The Skeeters dropped matches to Little Elm (25-9, 25-9) and Bonham (25-16, 25-10) before closing on a high note with a 26-28, 25-7, 25-10 victory over Sunset.
The Wranglers followed a similar path, falling to Caddo Mills (25-11, 25-11) and Lovejoy 3 (25-12, 25-20) before rebounding with a 25-15, 25-7 victory over Molina.
Poteet posted a 2-1 record at the FW Brewer Tournament on Thursday.
The Pirates picked up a 25-18, 25-22, victory over Alvarado and a 25-18, 25-16 sweep of Grand Prairie before closing the day with a 25-20, 25-20 setback at the hands of Crowley.
