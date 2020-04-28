The abrupt halt to the high school sports seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected everybody involved in some way.
For every athlete involved in spring sports, it has been tough to swallow the harsh reality of the situation.
But no group has been impacted more than the Class of 2020, who after years of hard work will not have the opportunity to represent their schools one more time.
There are a fortunate handful that will have the chance to continue their careers at the collegiate level, but for a majority of athletes, this marks the end of their competitive careers.
So while this is not a send-off fitting toward the hours and hours of hard work they have committed, let’s send a final shout out to some of those seniors, whose prolific exploits will leave a mark on their respective programs that will be remembered for years to come.
One player on the pitch that caught the attention of the crowd from the moment he donned a Rowlett jersey is Kevin Adolfo.
Adolfo’s first three years were as decorated one can get, with a co-newcomer of the year honor following his freshman campaign followed by back-to-back 10-6A most valuable player awards.
During that time, Adolfo recorded 67 goals and 25 assists, including 37 tallies a year ago.
Adolfo stays busy throughout the year, playing for the 01 FC Dallas Premier team and spent a stint with the Guatemala U20 national team in late 2019.
He was primed to close his career with the Eagles in style, where he was leading the team with eight goals and five assists that had Rowlett in first place and in position to win back-to-back district titles.
Adolfo was not alone on that Eagles squad.
The versatile Carson Prestridge was named the 10-6A defensive player of the year as a sophomore and then after switching positions, captured district offensive player of the year last season garnering 22 goals and 19 assists.
He was to another start strong start with six goals and a team-best eight assists.
And speaking of decorated players, there is also Rowlett’s Dalton Reyna, who has excelled with a pair of local programs.
Reyna spent his first two years at Poteet, making the all-district team in both seasons. He then transferred to Rowlett and was tabbed co-newcomer of the year last season and had four goals and two assists on his way to a fourth straight all-district nod.
The Rowlett girls were putting together a memorable campaign on their own and were in first place in 10-6A.
A talented group of seniors including two-time first-team honoree Jenal Trevino, reigning defensive player of the year Ashley Johnson and goalkeeper of the year Kennedy Stelling also served as leaders for one of the most dynamic junior scoring combinations in the state in Raigen Powell (38 goals, 11 assists) and Taylor Conway (21 goals, 16 assists).
Mesquite was leading the pack in 11-6A boys and a big reason was Kevin Parra, a two-time first team selection who accounted for 25 goals and 14 assists during those years and again is among the team leaders in scoring.
Though the team was not faring as well as they would have liked, North Mesquite’s Heriberto Campuzano also deserves a mention. Campuzano was looking for his fourth all-district honor to go along with his co-offensive player of the year award two years ago and a first-team selection last season.
Perhaps no local soccer team will be wondering what might have been more than West Mesquite.
The Wranglers were coming off their first outright district championship in school history and returned nine all-district performers, including most valuable player Carlos Lara, offensive player of the year Junior Saavedra, offensive midfielder of the year Edgar Lopez and defensive midfielder of the year Jarius Robledo.
West Mesquite was ranked No. 4 in the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches Class 5A Region II poll, was on its way to back-to-back 13-5A titles and had the talent to make history in the playoffs.
Athletes in later spring sports had only begun to write their final chapters.
Sachse Tarynn Luttrull was going after her fourth straight 10-6A softball first-team honor and teammate Bailey Balderson also had three consecutive appearances on the all-district team.
North Mesquite’s Haleigh Mitchell was in line for a fourth straight selection, as was Horn’s Taylor Thompson and Poteet’s Makayla Geeslin has been a fixture for the Pirates, earning three all-13-5A nods, including newcomer of the year as a freshman and utility player of the year last season.
Most baseball districts had yet to get started, with players such as Rowlett’s Cole Maxey, Sachse’s Mark Anzaldua and Poteeet’s Jackson Huber and Coleman Camp looking for their third straight all-district honor.
And track and field was also just getting out of the blocks, with West Mesquite’s Kayla Ford (400), Sunnyvale’s Lily Jacobs (3,200) and the Mesquite boys 4x200 relay among the seniors looking to return to state.
Those are just a few of the seniors who spent much of their time in the spotlight, but it also just a small part of bidding farewell to a group of players.
There are those other moments such as Senior Night, or when an unexpected role player steps up with the shootout goal or game-winning hit.
One of the common phrases echoed across sports is TINY, or “There’s always next year.”
Only this time, for many local athletes, there isn’t.
