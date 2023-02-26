SUNNYVALE GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Sunnyvale girls basketball team is heading back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015 after winning the Class 4A Region II tournament on Saturday.

 Photo Courtesy of @SunnyvaleISD

The Sunnyvale girls basketball team has enjoyed plenty of success during the last dozen years.

But after winning the 3A championship in 2015, a return to the state tournament has proven elusive.

