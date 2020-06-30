As the number of cases in the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rise, area school districts are taking a closer look at summer workouts.
The latest school district to take action was Garland ISD, who announced on Sunday that it was suspending all summer workouts effective immediately until July 13.
The GISD statement read:
“With the rise of COVID-19 cases across Texas, and Dallas County being one of the hardest hit, Garland ISD continues to keep the safety of students and staff its top priority. We have made the decision to place summer strength and conditioning programs at all district high schools on hold until July 13, 2020. This decision was made in an abundance of caution for the well-being of our athletes and coaches.
We appreciate your understanding and support in this ever-evolving situation. GISD will continue to do what is best for students and staff. We are finalizing plans for the reopening of school, and are awaiting final guidelines from TEA. We are waiting patiently, as you are, for their guidance. We will remain vigilant in keeping our families informed.”
The University Interscholastic League had ruled back in May that high schools could host voluntary workouts starting on June 8.
The announcement came must days after GISD announcing its new academic calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, which set a start date of Aug. 10 and included the option of in-class or online learning.
As of now, the suspension of summer workouts does not affect the UIL athletic calendar, which slates volleyball teams to begin workouts on Aug. 3, with official games commencing on Aug. 10.
The Aug. 3 date is also the first day for conditioning for football teams, with the first day of full contact on Aug. 8 and scrimmages being conducted on Aug. 13.
The GISD announcement came on the heels of several other school districts announcing the suspension of summer workouts, including Dallas ISD and Houston ISD.
Other nearby school districts, such as Mesquite ISD and Frisco ISD, are paying close attention to the situation, according to officials, but have thus far chosen to allow summer workouts to continue to take place.
Area private schools are also closely assessing the situation.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools released a statement that while they will “adjust dates systematically as required by the health situation,” the organization is planning on following its official 2020-2021 calendar at this point, which marks Aug. 3 as the start of football, volleyball and fall soccer.
