The first half of the district volleyball season came to a close on Tuesday and there is some work to be done for the five Mesquite ISD teams if they hope to make the playoffs.
Horn is in the best shape in the 10-6A race, despite a 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 loss to Rockwall-Heath on Tuesday.
The Jaguars sit alone in fourth place at 3-3 in a race led by Rockwall at 6-0, Tyler Legacy at 5-1 and the Hawks at 4-2.
More importantly in terms of Horn’s playoff prospects, they hold victories over the three teams chasing them in the standings with North Mesquite (2-4), Mesquite (1-5) and Skyline (0-6).
The Jaguars are led by a potential district most valuable player candidate in Makaila Harris. The junior is averaging 2.9 kills and 3.5 digs per set to go along with 27 aces.
Sophomore Ryan Henderson is one of the best defenders in the district, recording 4.5 digs per game and junior Auria Lias has done a good job running the offense with 5.4 assists per set.
Senior Samiah Williams has been solid all-around, with 1.0 kills and 2.3 digs per game to go along with 16 aces and senior Charlize Williams and junior Erica Anaba are tied for the team lead with 10 blocks each.
A huge reason for Horn’s early success has been the emergence of a pair of freshmen in Madison Mosley and Jada Shepherd.
Mosley instantly became one of the team’s best attackers, registering 2.4 kills per set, and she also had 18 aces and eight blocks.
Shepherd has contributed in a variety of areas. She leads the team with 28 aces, is tallying 1.0 kills and 2.2 digs per game and has also proven capable of running the offense with 2.5 assists per set.
If Horn takes care of business against the teams below them in the standings, it will return to the playoffs. But if they hope to make a push up the standings, the chance arrives next week, when they take on Rockwall on Friday and Tyler Legacy on Tuesday.
North Mesquite had a bye on Tuesday and will take its 2-4 record into the second half of the 10-6A slate. The big match for the Stallions is on Nov. 6 when it plays at Horn in a match that could determine the final playoff berth.
North Mesquite must also take care of business against Mesquite and Skyline and an upset along the lines would not hurt.
The Skeeters are coming off a 25-8, 25-5, 25-12 loss to Rockwall on Tuesday. Mesquite does have a win over Skyline under its belt, but will have to knock off its MISD rivals and likely knock off one of the other top teams to get back into playoff race.
Poteet and West Mesquite have some work to do if they are going to make the playoffs coming out of 13-5A.
Highland Park leads the race at 5-0, followed by North Forney (4-1), Forney (4-2), Greenville (3-1) and Royse City (3-2).
The Pirates sit at 1-4 and the Wranglers are still looking for their first district win at 0-6.
The path to the playoffs for both teams is simple, yet very difficult.
Poteet’s lone win thus far is over its crosstown rivals. They will need to not only duplicate that, but also likely knock off Crandall, Greenville and Royse City and get some help against the way.
West Mesquite’s path is similar, needing wins over all those teams if it hopes to make the playoffs for the first time since 1993.
