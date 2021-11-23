ROWLETT BOYS BASKETBALL JEREMIAH EVANS AND MATTHEW ELLIS AND POTEET JAYLON DEAN-VINES

Rowlett’s Jeremiah Evans and Matthew Ellis defend against Poteet’s Jaylon Dean-Vines during the Pirates’ 65-58 non-district victory on Tuesday.

The afternoon matinee basketball game is sometimes a challenge for players who are more accustomed to a later starting time.

And that might have been the case for Poteet on Tuesday, who got off to a slow start.

But as the game progressed, the Pirates started to find their groove and they used a huge surge in the third quarter to rally past Rowlett for a 65-58 victory in a non-district contest at Poteet High School.

After a back-and-forth first half, the Pirates would take the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Jaylon Dean-Vines early in the third quarter that made it 29-26.

Both teams heated up through the early stage of the second half.

Dean-Vines added a jumper, Carlos Rodriguez hit a pair of free throws and Jaran Young converted a putback for Poteet.

But the Eagles hung around, as Jahnil Stewart knocked down a trey and Matthew Ellis, who had a team-high 23 points, converted a layup and drained a 3-pointer to close to within 35-34.

But Poteet remained hot in the frame, as Jakobey hit a pair of 3-pointers and Young converted a putback to push the lead to seven.

Following a 3-pointer by Ellis for Rowlett, the Pirates closed the quarter with a quick 7-0 spurt, as Dean-Vines sank a trey and Rodriguez and Young scored in transition to open a 52-43 lead at the end of three quarters.

The lead reached double digits to start the fourth on a bucket from Dean-Vines and a 3-pointer from Rodriguez made it 57-45.

The Eagles got back-to-back buckets from Jace Pack, but Poteet countered with Young sinking 4-of-4 at the line to keep the lead at 61-49 with 5:16 left.

Rowlett made one more big push in the final minutes.

Deshon Harris and Cedric Johnson scored inside, Ellis drilled a 3-pointer and Obie Jordan’s pull-up jumper capped a 9-0 run to draw to within 61-58 with 2:41 remaining.

But the Pirates weathered the storm, as they did not allow another point and a layup and two free throws from Young put the finishing touches on the win.

Young led all scorers with 26 points for Poteet, with Dean-Vines and Rodriguez also in double figures with 14 and 13, respectively.

In addition to Ellis, Harris tallied 13 points for Rowlett.

It was Ellis who sparked a good start for the Eagles with a pair of 3-pointers and eight first-quarter points as they opened a 12-6 lead.

The Pirates started to get things going as the opener progressed to get back to within 13-10 after the first quarter, and then two free throws from Young and a layup by Dean-Vines gave them a one-point lead.

The teams would remain close throughout the rest of the second period.

Rowlett did edge out to a five-point advantage, but Young sank back-to-back 3-pointers to get the game tied at 24-24 going into halftime.

