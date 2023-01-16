This week will mark the start of the stretch run in girls basketball, as district races head into the second half of the season.
There are several familiar faces in the running in local districts.
Sachse is no stranger to its place atop the standings in 9-6A. The Mustangs enter the week with a 10-0 record as they pursue their ninth district championship in the last 10 years.
Sachse has won every game by at least 19 points and in its showdown last Tuesday with undefeated Wylie, the Mustangs had few problems in a 51-28 victory.
Horn has never missed the playoffs in 20 varsity seasons, a streak that dates back to 2002-2003, and is in good position once again in the upper tier in 10-6A.
While Poteet has not enjoyed the same amount of sustained excellence of late, it is only three years removed from its last playoff berth and is in control in 12-5A, having won every game thus far by double digits.
But what about some teams that are flying under the radar that have a chance to make some noise during the final month?
Here are three contenders who could answer that question.
Rowlett
The Eagles have enjoyed spurts of success during their history and have found a way to make it into the playoffs in five of the last six years.
Rowlett picked up a big win over Naaman Forest last Tuesday to put it in the top five in 9-6A going into the stretch run.
The Eagles do not have a go-to player offensively, but they have a number of different options that have stepped up at various times.
That group includes seniors Jayda Scaife, Ariviah Waits and Makayla Johnson, juniors Lyndi Bryan, Alana Carr and Favour Ifediora and sophomores Kristyn Galloway and Daley-Andrena Wilson.
Rowlett has not fared as well as it would have liked against the upper echelon, but it has taken care of business against the rest of the competition.
The one that stings is a 40-37 loss to Lakeview prior to the holiday break that resulted in those teams being tied for fourth place at the district midpoint.
Assuming the Eagles are unable to knock off one of the top three, the final playoff berth could be determined in the rematch on Jan.31.
Mesquite
The Skeeters were one of the first dynasties in Texas high school girls basketball, winning three straight state championships from 1948-1950, teams that are recognized in the Mesquite ISD Hall of Honor.
But as the city grew, and new schools opened, recapturing that kind of success is tough.
The Skeeters have featured some quality teams over the years, but have not made the playoffs since 2014.
Mesquite entered the season hoping to break that drought and got off to a flying start, opening on a 13-game winning streak.
The Skeeters feature a talented sophomore in Samiya Mahr, who is averaging a double-double in points and rebounds.
There are other capable scorers with juniors Sanaa Darensburg and Kayloni Smolley, senior Zoe Brown and sophomore KaMya Thompson, juniors Carly Jenkins and Kayla Smolley have had good games of late.
The start of the 10-6A season did not go the way they had hoped, completing the first half of district play with a 1-5 record.
But there is still time to turn things around, and there are positives to draw from.
Mesquite led both Horn and undefeated Royse City at halftime in their first meetings. The Skeeters picked up their first district win a week ago against North Forney and battled second-place Rockwall to a 44-39 decision on Tuesday.
Mesquite is not far off where it wants to be and it still has six games to make that happen.
North Mesquite
Like Mesquite, the Stallions do have some historical success, having advanced to the state championship game back in 1988, but they have also endured some recent struggles and are looking for their first postseason berth since 2009.
North Mesquite saw an opening when it not only dropped down in classification to 5A, it was aligned with a district that is not as strong as in previous years.
As the 12-5A season shifts into the second half, the Stallions are in a battle with three other teams that also have good chances at making a push.
North Mesquite is led by one of the top scorers in the area in Madison Spain. The senior guard is averaging better than 20 points per game and has several 30 and 40-point outings on the season.
While Spain has shouldered the scoring load, others have stepped up at times, as well, including Cheyenne Edinburgh, Heaven Shaw, A’Niyah Shoemaker, Stephanie Medrano and Noemi Valdez.
The Stallions open the second half of 12-5A play against crosstown rivals Poteet and West Mesquite, two teams who they lost to in the first round.
But regardless of those results, if North Mesquite can take care of business in the final three weeks, it will be back in the playoffs for the first time in more than a decade.
