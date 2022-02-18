Any time a team sees its season come to an end, it is left wondering what might have been.
That is going to be especially true for Sachse and Horn, who were each in position to win and advance on Thursday, but ultimately saw their seasons come to a heartbreaking end.
Despite being state-ranked themselves, the Mustangs and Jaguars each entered the second round as underdogs on paper against 11-6A powerhouses Cedar Hill and Duncanville.
Sachse was literally moments away from victory when the Longhorns were fouled and sank a pair of clutch free throws with 2.5 seconds left to lift them to a 46-45 victory at Colleyville Heritage High School.
The Mustangs (22-9) had reeled off 11 consecutive victories and had not lost in 2022 as they rose to No. 21 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A state poll, but they knew that No. 7 Cedar Hill (26-10) would be their toughest test to date.
Sachse struck first, grabbing a four-point lead at the end of one quarter and maintaining that advantage to take a 25-21 lead into halftime.
But the Mustangs went cold in the third quarter and the Longhorns took advantage, reeling off a 12-1 run to turn their deficit into a 33-26 lead.
Sachse refused to go away quietly and got things back together down the stretch to take the lead in the final seconds, but Cedar Hill delivered in the clutch to punch its ticket to the regional quarterfinals.
Crislyn Rose and Londyn Oliphant paced the Mustangs with 11 points each, with Charish Thompson and Neenah George each adding eight. The Longhorns got 12 points from Micah Vaughn and nine each from Jadyn Atchison and Vivian Franklin.
While Sachse bids farewell to senior George, Crislyn Mendoza, Traniece Hall and Kennedy Swann, the future is bright as it returns a solid nucleus, including Rose, Oliphant, Thompson and others.
Horn (22-11) entered the night riding a nine-game winning streak that helped them rise to No. 22 in the TABC state rankings, but that came to end as Duncanville was able to rally for a 62-44 victory in a area round playoff game at South Oak Cliff High School.
Duncanville (32-6), the No. 6 team in the state poll, has an impressive pedigree that often intimidates opponents.
That was not the case for the Jaguars, however, as they took it right to the Pantherettes in the opening half and were able to take a 25-23 lead into halftime.
But Duncanville got its offense going in the third quarter, matching the 23 points it scored in the entire first half, allowing it to take a 46-34 lead and it was able to prevent Horn from making a run down the stretch.
Vernell Atamah paced the Jaguars with 11 points, Dasia Robinson scored 10, Da’Lonna Choice had seven and Camden Harston and Keely Burks each added six.
Tajanae Gooden led the Pantherettes with 22 points, Kaylinn Kemp tallied 17 and Tristen Taylor chipped in with eight.
