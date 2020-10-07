Poteet is stepping into an entirely different world with the start of the 6-5A Division II season this week.
The Pirates are coming off a 40-14 victory against crosstown rival West Mesquite on Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
It was the 31st meeting between the two teams, but the first time it was not a district game.
That is not the only change on the Poteet schedule this season.
When the University Interscholastic League announced its 2020-2022 biennial realignment in February, the Pirates were moved down from Class 5A Division I to Division II.
That resulted in leaving behind several familiar faces to joining a group of eight Dallas ISD programs with which they have little history.
In fact, during Poteet’s first three decades of football, they have only played four of the eight teams in the new 6-5A Division II.
They had a pair of two-year non-district arrangements with Hillcrest in 1998-1999 and Thomas Jefferson in 2002-2003. The Pirates also met Spruce twice in the playoffs (1998 and 1999) and had postseason battles against Thomas Jefferson in 1997 and South Oak Cliff in 2016.
Poteet was a combined 8-0 in those games, but that will mean little when the 6-5A Division II playoff race gets started this week.
Here is a look at the field:
Poteet (1-1)
The Pirates shook off a season-opening loss to Lake Highlands by rolling over rival West Mesquite a week ago and are the only district team with two games under their belts.
Poteet appears to have the tools to compete for a title in its new district.
Quarterback Jaylond Police is looking to build on all-district campaign and is off to a good start, completing 36-of-59 passes for 523 yards and five touchdowns, while also rushing for 90 yards and a score.
Running back Xzaveon Jeans got off to a good start in the opener, but missed last week. In his absence, Demarques Taylor rushed for almost 100 yards with a touchdown and Jacoby Kahey had a pair of scores on the ground and another on a screen pass.
Marcel Jackson has been a playmaker with 11 catches for 214 yards and three touchdowns and D’shaud Turner (7-120), Kennan Puckett (8-69) and Charles Bradley (3-71, TD) have also been solid targets.
The Pirate defense has been active in the middle, as Stephen Kirk and Nicholas Deville have tallied 14 tackles, Malek Harrison has 13 tackles and a pair of sacks and Taylor has played both ways and added 10 stops..
South Oak Cliff (0-1)
South Oak Cliff, which is on a run of 17 consecutive playoff appearances, is coming off a 9-3 season and with 11 starters back, many think they are the favorite to win the district title.
The Bears lost 41-3 in their opener, but there is no shame in falling to state No. 2 Duncanville, and in fact, they did some positive things in hanging with the Panthers for a while.
South Oak Cliff started Kevin Jennings at quarterback, who is a familiar name locally after spending last season at West Mesquite, where he showed promise in throwing for 1,775 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Senior running back Cameron Davis a Division I prospect rushed for more than 1,300 yards last season.
The Bears have been traditionally good on defense and that should not change with returning all-district performers in linemen Amari Bedford and Vernon Henderson, linebacker Jai Jones and defensive back Jimmy Wyrick.
Kimball (0-1)
The Knights have been a postseason fixture, having made the playoffs in 29 of the last 30 years, and they are expected to continue that run with 13 returning starters.
Kimball lost a late lead and the game in a 24-20 setback to rival Carter a week ago, but they did some good things. They held the Cowboys to 166 yards, but hurt themselves with three turnovers, including one that set up the game-winning score.
Brandon Epton Jr. was the district newcomer of the year last season, but was limited to five carries last week.
Quarterback Keith Hargraves was 10-of-16 for 99 yards and three touchdowns, Jermius Johnson had nine carries for 69 yards, Kyron Henderson made four catches for 85 yards and a pair of scores and Cameron Nelson added a touchdown reception.
The Kimball defense was salty and it was expected to be with returning all-district performers in lineman Trevion Dawson, linebackers Jai Mitchell and Deonte Davis and defensive back Ishmeel Ibraheem.
Seagoville (1-0)
The Dragons, another playoff team from a year ago, had no problems in their opener in a 47-0 rout of Fort Worth Trimble Tech.
Seagoville did not put up gaudy stats, but it did not need to, as Tyvonne Jeffrie returned a kickoff for a touchdown, the defense chipped in with a score and five different players found the end zone on offense.
The Dragon defense, led by all-district linebacker Kavion Majors and defensive back Jeffrie, held Trimble Tech to just 66 total yards and forced four turnovers.
Spruce (0-1)
The Timberwolves missed the playoffs by one game last season and return 12 starters from that team.
Spruce got off to an inauspicious start, as it held Samuell to 134 yards, but turned the ball over four times in an 8-6 loss.
The Timberwolves returned talent at the skill position with quarterback Damethis Davis, running back Shawn Hodge, who had 13 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown last week, and wide receiver Adrian Wickware.
But it was Jaylin Gordon who made the biggest impression, with nine carries for 120 yards.
Spruce’s defense features all-district linebacker Jaylon Miles and it was solid last week in allowing only one score.
Hillcrest (1-0)
The Panthers are another team that returns a solid nucleus after a season in which they posted an overall winning record at 6-4, but missed the playoffs.
Hillcrest is moving up in classification but had no problems last week in a 35-7 victory over Bryan Adams.
Senior Nasir Reynolds, who was named district utility most valuable player after rushing for more than 1,000 yards, picked up where he left off with 23 carries for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He is joined in the backfield by fullback Makhi Byrd.
Quarterback Carter Sido was 4-of-12 for 40 yards and a touchdown in his starting debut.
The defense was solid a week ago and should be formidable with all-district defensive end Darmarlyn Bell and linebacker Matthew Gann.
Adamson (0-1)
The Leopards are searching for their first playoff berth since 2012 and are coming off a narrow 23-20 loss to Sunset.
Adamson returned four starters on offense, including quarterback Jaylen Price, who was 8-of-14 for 110 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed 19 times for 69 yards in the opener. Daniel Garcia rushed for 58 yards and had a scoring catch and Abraham Grande had four grabs for 67 yards and a touchdown.
The Leopards also returned four starters on defense, including all-district junior lineman Francisco Perez.
Conrad (1-0)
The Chargers have suffered through some tough times of late having won just three games in the last four years, including a 1-9 mark last season, and they took out some of those frustrations on A+ Academy in a 46-0 victory last week.
Conrad has a new leader in former South Garland and Kemp head coach Josh Ragsdale and returned 17 starters, including nine on offense and that showed considering they scored only 73 total points and were shut out five times last year.
Curvondrick Scott had a huge game with 17 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown and all-district wide receiver Tony King had six attempts for 70 yards and a pair of scores.
The defense took some lumps last season, but held A+ Academy to just 83 yards in the opener.
Thomas Jefferson (0-1)
The Patriots have struggled of late with just two wins in the last four seasons and last week, they dropped their 27th game in a row with a 50-2 loss to Pinkston.
Thomas Jefferson managed only 40 yards of total offense, so there is room to grow. Zander Armand did complete 7-of-11 passes, but not for much yardage. Jordan Carranza had four carries for 26 yards and Treshun McMath got the bulk of the carries and also had two receptions.
