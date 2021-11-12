GARLAND—Mesquite and Sachse each entered Friday night wanting to play their style of game.
The Mustangs would have liked nothing more than to engage the Skeeters in an offensive shootout, while Mesquite preferred to let its defense do the talking.
It was the latter scenario that played out, as the Skeeters limited Sachse’s high-octane offense to 259 total yards and held them to their lowest point total of the season en route to a 42-19 victory in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Mesquite improves to 7-4 and advances to the area finals to take on Duncanville (9-1), a 63-7 winner over Belton, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Ford Stadium, while the Mustangs finish their season with a 7-4 record.
The Skeeters amassed only 302 yards of total offense themselves, but made the most of their opportunities. Mesquite cashed a pair of turnovers into touchdowns and Chance Edwards was an efficient 13-of-20 passing for 195 yards and a pair of scores, and also caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jamarion Woods.
Sachse was most effective with its ground game with quarterback Alex Orji, who had 24 carries for 134 yards, and Luke Keefer.
In fact, the Mustangs actually ran 20 more offensive plays than the Skeeters, but Mesquite did a good job in preventing big gains, making Sachse earn every yard it got.
Though they trailed by two scores twice in the opening half, the Mustangs had hung around and midway through the third quarter, they drove 63 yards in seven plays. The capper was a dramatic one, as on fourth-and-two, Sachse went for it and Orji broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run to cut it to 21-19.
The Skeeters were able to retain the lead when they stopped the two-point conversion, and while the Mustangs seemingly had the momentum, Mesquite quickly snatched it back.
After Cameron Boger had a 64-yard touchdown run erased by a penalty, the Skeeters were unphased, instead putting together a six-minute drive.
Mesquite converted a fourth-and-10 when Edwards hit Woods for a 19-yard gain, and then on third-and-goal, the two reversed roles, with Woods coming across the backfield to receive a pitch, rolling right and then finding Edwards in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown pass to push the lead back to 28-19 with 10:22 left.
The Skeeter defense did its job, with a big sack keying a three-and-out, and the Sachse punt went off the side of the foot, setting Mesquite up at the Mustangs 28.
Three plays later, Edwards swung a quick pass out to Woods, who made a couple of tacklers miss and darted into the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown to make it 35-19 with 8:01 remaining.
There was still enough time for Sachse to stage a comeback and it threatened by driving into the red zone, but a first-down pass was deflected into the air and lineman Caron Jones not only snagged it, but he returned it 47 yards into Mustang territory.
The Skeeters put it away from there, as K.D. Lee gained 23 yards, Cameron Hunt picked up 14 and Cameron Boger bulled in from a yard out for the score to extend the advantage to 42-19 with just 3:19 left.
Sachse turned the ball over on downs on its next possession and Mesquite was able to run out the clock and start the celebration.
The Skeeter defense had set the tone from the start, forcing a three-and-out on the Mustangs’ first possession.
On the ensuing punt, Woods had a 23-yard return and after tacking on a 15-yard penalty, Mesquite set up shop at the Sachse 18.
One play later, Edwards hit Woods on a slant and he did the rest for the 18-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.
The Skeeter defense came up big a short time later, as Jaylin Broadus intercepted a pass and returned it deep into Mustangs territory, leading to a 8-yard scoring strike from Edwards to Braelyn Dillard to make it 14-0 midway through the first.
After suffering some difficulties through the air, Sachse kept it on the ground on its next drive and it paid off. Orji and Keefer combined to carry the ball on 11 straight plays, with Orji taking it the final 17 yards to the end zone to cut it to 14-7.
Another good kickoff return by Woods set Mesquite up with a short field and a 41-yard pass from Edwards to Justin White set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Tyrique Womack to push the advantage back to 21-7.
The Mustangs stuck with the grind-it-out rushing attack on its next drive, spanning 14 plays and 73 yards.
They converted one fourth down on a short run by Orji, and then on fourth-and-11, Orji dropped back and found Cam Gladney for a 30-yard scoring strike to claw back to within 21-13 with 5:12 remaining in the half.
It stayed that way until late in the third quarter, when Sachse made things interesting by getting back to within 21-19, but the fourth quarter belonged to the Skeeters and that is why they are moving on.
