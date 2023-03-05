While discussions have circulated in recent years, Mesquite ISD officially entered the high school wrestling ring this year and several local athletes were eager to take on the challenge.
Among those was Horn junior Armstrong Nnodim.
Nnodim was coming off a standout season on the gridiron, where he established himself as one of the top football recruits in the area.
Nnodim was voted as the 10-6A co-defensive most valuable player, as he recorded 69 tackles, with 20 for loss, 16 sacks, 24 quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery from his defensive end position.
Coming off a breakout season, Nnodim was not willing to rest on his football laurels and thought competing in wrestling in the offseason could be a benefit.
Despite having never competed, Nnodim was a natural, making a smooth, and successful, transition from the football field to the wrestling mat.
Nnodim enjoyed some early success and then captured the district championship in the 285-pound division.
He followed that up by finishing second at the Region II tournament to earn a berth at the state event.
Nnodim completed his historical season by becoming the first Mesquite ISD athlete to win a state medal, bringing home the bronze.
In this week’s student-athlete profile, Nnodim talks about his initial impression of the sport, how it can benefit him on the football field and what he expects in the future.
SLM: When did you first hear about the wrestling program and what made you decide to participate?
AN: I first heard about after the football season. The coaching staff suggested I try it knowing with will correlate with football.
SLM: What were your first impressions of the sport when you actually started the workouts?
AN: The first workout had me reconsidering because of the stamina you had to maintain. Once I got with the program, it all just flowed with me.
SLM: How did your background with football help with the transition to wrestling, and did it also make anything more difficult in any way?
AN: The aggression from football helped tremendously. It helped me making my opponents tap out quick.
SLM: Describe what it was like going into your first wrestling match compared with going on to the field for a football game?
AN: Both experiences made me nervous. Football because I was a freshman on varsity and wrestling because I’ve never done this before. I was less nervous on wrestling because I love slamming people.
SLM :When did you realize that this was a sport in which you could be successful?
AN: When I would wrestle my older brothers all the time. Both of them were as big and strong as me.
SLM: What have you told friends and other players about wrestling?
AN: It lets you release anger. Also, it’s fun when you get the hang of things.
SLM: After just taking up the sport a short time ago, what did it mean to you to be able to qualify for the state meet and bring home a medal?
AN: It was a blessing. I was so blessed with people around me to prepare me for this situation.
SLM: What are your future plans?
AN: Run it back next year. This time, as a state champion.
