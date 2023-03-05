HORN WRESTLING ARMSTRONG NNODIM

Horn junior Armstrong Nnodim became the first wrestler from Mesquite ISD to earn a state medal when he captured the bronze in the 285-pound division at the 6A competition at the Berry Center in Cypress.

 Photo Courtesy of Ray Shoaf

While discussions have circulated in recent years, Mesquite ISD officially entered the high school wrestling ring this year and several local athletes were eager to take on the challenge.

Among those was Horn junior Armstrong Nnodim.

