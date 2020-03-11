Every girls basketball team in Mesquite ISD has enjoyed its share of highlights over the years, but none can match the consistency of Horn.

Since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003, the Jaguars have never missed the playoffs.

And while their run of four consecutive district championships came to an end by just one game, Horn extended its MISD-record streak of playoff appearances to 18 in a row.

This season’s accomplishments were recently recognized with nine players being named to the 11-6A all-district team.

The Jaguars earned one superlative award, as junior Jasmine Shavers was voted as the offensive player of the year.

While running the offense at point guard, Shavers still led the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game, including a 37-point outing against Mansfield Summit and a 34-point effort against Irving MacArthur.

Shavers did much more than put the ball in the basket, as she pulled down 5.6 rebounds and led the team with 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game.

Horn had two more players named to the first team with senior Tra’Liyah Washington and junior Viencia Jackson.

Washington, who signed with Louisiana Tech, is a versatile player who earned her fourth first-team selection after averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Jackson is another player who can play all five positions. In her first varsity season, she made steady progress, averaging 9.3 points per game overall, but upping that to 12.3 points in district play. Jackson also recorded 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.

Seniors Danielle Johnson (3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 spg) and Tynia Dotsy (3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg) were named to the second team.

In addition to Shavers and Jackson, Horn should have a nice returning corps as juniors Katelyn Cobb, Don’Yae White and Asiya Sabr and freshman Camden Harston are all expected to be back after making the honorable mention list.

North Mesquite and Mesquite each had their share of representation on the all-district team, as well.

Senior Kayla Pope, the Stallions’ leader in several areas, was named to the first team, while freshman Madison Spain made an immediate impact to earn second-team honors.

North Mesquite had five more players named honorable mention with seniors Arika LeRoy, Abigal McDaniel and Melanie Lomeli, junior Nelise Moore and sophomore Destinee Holiday.

The Skeeters had a pair of first-team representatives with seniors Lakeycia Bables and Jene Samuels. Senior Kaiya Freelon was named to the second team and junior Cha’Quayla Green and sophomore Kayriona Brown were honorable mention selections.

District champion Tyler Lee received three superlative honors, as senior Alyssia Thorne was voted 11-6A most valuable player, senior Aaliyah Morgan was tabbed defensive player of the year and Ross Barber and his assistants received coaching staff of the year honors.

Rounding out the major awards, Rockwall freshman Caitlynn Jordan was named newcomer of the year.

11-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Alyssia Thorne     Sr.     Tyler Lee

Offensive Player of the Year

Jasmine Shavers   Jr.      Horn

Defensive Player of the Year

Aaliyah Morgan   Sr.     Tyler Lee

Newcomer of the Year

Caitlynn Jordan   Fr.     Rockwall

Coach of the Year

Tyler Lee Staff

First Team

Tra’Liyah Washington  Sr.     Horn

Viencia Jackson   Jr.      Horn

Kayla Pope Sr.     North Mesquite

Lakeycia Bables   Sr.     Mesquite

Jene Samuels        Sr.     Mesquite

Logyn McNeil      Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Mya Bills    Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Mikki Witcher      Sr.     Rockwall

Celia Straight       Sr.     Rockwall

Aaliyah Campbell          Sr.     Tyler Lee

Hannah Haynes             Tyler Lee

Second team

Danielle Johnson  Sr.     Horn

Tynia Dotsy         Sr.               Horn

Madison Spain     Fr.     North Mesquite

Kaiya Freelon       Sr.     Mesquite

Meshia Shead       Sr.     Longview

Jordan McClain    Sr.     Longview

Shelomi Sanders  So.    Rockwall-Heath

Grace Anderson   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Nia Santiago        Fr.     Rockwall

Taliyah Mumphrey        Tyler Lee

Vanessa Hayward                   Tyler Lee

Honorable Mention

Katelyn Cobb       Jr.      Horn

Camden Harston  Fr.     Horn

Asiya Sabr  Jr.      Horn

Don’Yae White    Jr.      Horn

Arika LeRoy        Sr.     North Mesquite

Abigal McDaniel  Sr.     North Mesquite

Melanie Lomeli     Sr.     North Mesquite

Nelise Moore        Jr.      North Mesquite

Destinee Holiday  So.    North Mesquite

Cha’Quayla Green         Jr.      Mesquite

Kayriona Brown  So.    Mesquite

Rachel Ivanovsky Sr.     Rockwall

Madison Pippins  Jr.      Longview

Miah Colbert        Jr.      Longview

Aniah Myles         Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Tiffany Liddie      So.    Rockwall-Heath

Academic All-District

Katelyn Cobb       Horn

Danielle Johnson  Horn

Tra’Liyah Washington  Horn

Camden Harston  Horn

Jasmine Shavers   Horn

Asiya Sabr  Horn

Da’Lonna Choice Horn

Tynia Dotsy         Horn

Dasia Robinson    Horn

Abigal McDaniel  North Mesquite

Arika LeRoy        North Mesquite

Melanie Lomeli     North Mesquite

Madison Spain     North Mesquite

Lakeycia Bables   Mesquite

Kaiya Freelon       Mesquite

Cha’Quayla Green         Mesquite

Jene Samuels        Mesquite

Kyahira Thomas  Mesquite

Mikki Witcher      Rockwall

Emma Stelzer       Rockwall

Rachel Ivanovsky Rockwall

Celia Straight       Rockwall

Caitlynn Jordan   Rockwall

Ashley Minor       Rockwall

Ashley Brand       Rockwall

Landry Moore      Rockwall

Lindsey Schale     Rockwall

Lexie Purcell         Rockwall

Olivia Cox  Rockwall

Nia Santiago        Rockwall

Grace Hicks          Rockwall

Hannah Haynes    Tyler Lee

Aaliyah Morgan   Tyler Lee

Alyssia Thorne     Tyler Lee

Micaelah Igaya     Tyler Lee

Taliyah Mumphrey        Tyler Lee

Aaliyah Campbell          Tyler Lee

Vanessa Hayward          Tyler Lee

Ella Rook   Tyler Lee

Rose Rook  Tyler Lee

I’Onna Jones        Tyler Lee

Tiffany Liddie      Rockwall-Heath

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

0
0
0
0
0

