Every girls basketball team in Mesquite ISD has enjoyed its share of highlights over the years, but none can match the consistency of Horn.
Since becoming a varsity program in 2002-2003, the Jaguars have never missed the playoffs.
And while their run of four consecutive district championships came to an end by just one game, Horn extended its MISD-record streak of playoff appearances to 18 in a row.
This season’s accomplishments were recently recognized with nine players being named to the 11-6A all-district team.
The Jaguars earned one superlative award, as junior Jasmine Shavers was voted as the offensive player of the year.
While running the offense at point guard, Shavers still led the team in scoring at 18.9 points per game, including a 37-point outing against Mansfield Summit and a 34-point effort against Irving MacArthur.
Shavers did much more than put the ball in the basket, as she pulled down 5.6 rebounds and led the team with 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals per game.
Horn had two more players named to the first team with senior Tra’Liyah Washington and junior Viencia Jackson.
Washington, who signed with Louisiana Tech, is a versatile player who earned her fourth first-team selection after averaging 10.4 points, 6.5 rebounds 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.
Jackson is another player who can play all five positions. In her first varsity season, she made steady progress, averaging 9.3 points per game overall, but upping that to 12.3 points in district play. Jackson also recorded 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
Seniors Danielle Johnson (3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 1.0 spg) and Tynia Dotsy (3.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.0 spg) were named to the second team.
In addition to Shavers and Jackson, Horn should have a nice returning corps as juniors Katelyn Cobb, Don’Yae White and Asiya Sabr and freshman Camden Harston are all expected to be back after making the honorable mention list.
North Mesquite and Mesquite each had their share of representation on the all-district team, as well.
Senior Kayla Pope, the Stallions’ leader in several areas, was named to the first team, while freshman Madison Spain made an immediate impact to earn second-team honors.
North Mesquite had five more players named honorable mention with seniors Arika LeRoy, Abigal McDaniel and Melanie Lomeli, junior Nelise Moore and sophomore Destinee Holiday.
The Skeeters had a pair of first-team representatives with seniors Lakeycia Bables and Jene Samuels. Senior Kaiya Freelon was named to the second team and junior Cha’Quayla Green and sophomore Kayriona Brown were honorable mention selections.
District champion Tyler Lee received three superlative honors, as senior Alyssia Thorne was voted 11-6A most valuable player, senior Aaliyah Morgan was tabbed defensive player of the year and Ross Barber and his assistants received coaching staff of the year honors.
Rounding out the major awards, Rockwall freshman Caitlynn Jordan was named newcomer of the year.
11-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Alyssia Thorne Sr. Tyler Lee
Offensive Player of the Year
Jasmine Shavers Jr. Horn
Defensive Player of the Year
Aaliyah Morgan Sr. Tyler Lee
Newcomer of the Year
Caitlynn Jordan Fr. Rockwall
Coach of the Year
Tyler Lee Staff
First Team
Tra’Liyah Washington Sr. Horn
Viencia Jackson Jr. Horn
Kayla Pope Sr. North Mesquite
Lakeycia Bables Sr. Mesquite
Jene Samuels Sr. Mesquite
Logyn McNeil Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Mya Bills Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Mikki Witcher Sr. Rockwall
Celia Straight Sr. Rockwall
Aaliyah Campbell Sr. Tyler Lee
Hannah Haynes Tyler Lee
Second team
Danielle Johnson Sr. Horn
Tynia Dotsy Sr. Horn
Madison Spain Fr. North Mesquite
Kaiya Freelon Sr. Mesquite
Meshia Shead Sr. Longview
Jordan McClain Sr. Longview
Shelomi Sanders So. Rockwall-Heath
Grace Anderson Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Nia Santiago Fr. Rockwall
Taliyah Mumphrey Tyler Lee
Vanessa Hayward Tyler Lee
Honorable Mention
Katelyn Cobb Jr. Horn
Camden Harston Fr. Horn
Asiya Sabr Jr. Horn
Don’Yae White Jr. Horn
Arika LeRoy Sr. North Mesquite
Abigal McDaniel Sr. North Mesquite
Melanie Lomeli Sr. North Mesquite
Nelise Moore Jr. North Mesquite
Destinee Holiday So. North Mesquite
Cha’Quayla Green Jr. Mesquite
Kayriona Brown So. Mesquite
Rachel Ivanovsky Sr. Rockwall
Madison Pippins Jr. Longview
Miah Colbert Jr. Longview
Aniah Myles Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Tiffany Liddie So. Rockwall-Heath
Academic All-District
Katelyn Cobb Horn
Danielle Johnson Horn
Tra’Liyah Washington Horn
Camden Harston Horn
Jasmine Shavers Horn
Asiya Sabr Horn
Da’Lonna Choice Horn
Tynia Dotsy Horn
Dasia Robinson Horn
Abigal McDaniel North Mesquite
Arika LeRoy North Mesquite
Melanie Lomeli North Mesquite
Madison Spain North Mesquite
Lakeycia Bables Mesquite
Kaiya Freelon Mesquite
Cha’Quayla Green Mesquite
Jene Samuels Mesquite
Kyahira Thomas Mesquite
Mikki Witcher Rockwall
Emma Stelzer Rockwall
Rachel Ivanovsky Rockwall
Celia Straight Rockwall
Caitlynn Jordan Rockwall
Ashley Minor Rockwall
Ashley Brand Rockwall
Landry Moore Rockwall
Lindsey Schale Rockwall
Lexie Purcell Rockwall
Olivia Cox Rockwall
Nia Santiago Rockwall
Grace Hicks Rockwall
Hannah Haynes Tyler Lee
Aaliyah Morgan Tyler Lee
Alyssia Thorne Tyler Lee
Micaelah Igaya Tyler Lee
Taliyah Mumphrey Tyler Lee
Aaliyah Campbell Tyler Lee
Vanessa Hayward Tyler Lee
Ella Rook Tyler Lee
Rose Rook Tyler Lee
I’Onna Jones Tyler Lee
Tiffany Liddie Rockwall-Heath
