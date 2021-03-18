HORN GIRLS BASKETBALL JASMINE SHAVERS

Horn senior Jasmine Shavers was named 10-6A most valuable player.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXActionPhoto.com

The battle for the 10-6A girls basketball championship went beyond the final day of the regular season.

Horn and Tyler Legacy split their series during the 10-6A season and each dropped one additional game along the way to finish in a tie atop the standings.

Rather than leave their fates in the hands of a coin flip, the two opted to play an additional game.

On that night, Jaguars senior Jasmine Shavers poured in 27 points to help lead Horn to a 58-46 victory as they nabbed the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

That is just one of the reasons why Shavers was named to the district most valuable player on the 10-6A all-district list.

Shavers, one of the state’s top recruits who signed with Mississippi State, did a little of everything for the Jaguars. She was one of the top scorers in the state, averaging 26.0 points per game, and she also tallied 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.2 assists per contest. Shavers scored 40 points in the playoff-opening win against Garland and then poured in 30 in the area finals in a loss to Duncanville.

Horn head coach Whitney Long and her staff were also recognized along with Tyler Legacy as the 10-6A co-coaching staffs of the year.

The Jaguars had five additional players named to the list, including a pair of first-teamers in junior DaLonna Choice and senior Viencia Jackson.

Choice recorded 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds 2.6 steals and a team-best 2.3 assists per game, while Jackson averaged 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.

Freshman Vernell Atamah made an immediate impact in her first year on varsity to earn second-team honors. Atamah led Horn with 7.5 rebounds per game while adding 7.4 points and 1.2 steals.

She was joined on the second team by junior Dasia Robinson, who registered 5.3 points 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, and senior Asiya Sabr.

Rounding out the Jaguars selections as sophomore Juliet Esomchukwu, who was named to the honorable mention list.

Mesquite missed out on the playoffs, but the future looks bright, as a pair of freshmen earned first-team all-district honors.

That included one superlative award winner in Mariah Clayton, who was tabbed the 10-6A newcomer of the year.

Clayton was a force in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double on the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Fellow freshman Tajanae Gooden was named to the first team after she recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists per contest.

Skeeter senior Kyla Childs was named to the second team, as she averaged nine points and five rebounds per contest, and Sanaa Darensburg joined her on the second team after recording six points and four steals per game.

Mesquite also had two players voted to the honorable mention list in Aniya Harrison and Jalesa Davis.

North Mesquite battled through a rough season, but there were bright spots, as sophomore Madison Spain was named to the first team and Destinee Holiday was an honorable mention selection.

Rounding out the 10-6A superlative awards, Tyler Legacy junior Aaliyah Campbell was named the offensive most valuable player and Rockwall-Heath senior Logyn McNeil was tabbed the defensive most valuable player.

10-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Jasmine Shavers   Sr.     Horn

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Aaliyah Campbell          Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Logyn McNeil      Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Newcomer of the Year

Mariah Clayton    Fr.     Mesquite

Co-Coaches of the Year

Horn Staff

Tyler Legacy Staff

First Team

DaLonna Choice  Jr.      Horn

Viencia Jackson   Sr.     Horn

Tajanae Gooden   Fr.     Mesquite

Madison Spain     So.    North Mesquite

Lexie Purcell         Jr.      Rockwall

Landry Moore      Jr.      Rockwall

Tiffany Liddie      Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Zyniah Thomas    Sr.     Skyline

Kennedi Johnson  So.    Skyline

Nyla Inmon Jr.      Tyler Legacy

Second Team

Vernell Atamah    Fr.     Horn

Dasia Robinson    Jr.      Horn

Asiya Sabr  Sr.     Horn

Kyla Childs Sr.     Mesquite

Sanaa Darensburg                   Mesquite

Lindsey Schale     Sr.     Rockwall

Nia Santiago        So.    Rockwall

Jada Armstrong   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Shelomi Sanders  Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Lilly Brown          Fr.     Skyline

Jaida McDonald   So.    Skyline

Breonna Carey     Sr.     Skyline

Taliyah Mumphrey                 Tyler Legacy

Katlyn Jasper                Tyler Legacy

Honorable Mention

Juliet Esomchukwu        Horn

Aniya Harrison    Mesquite

Jalesa Davis         Mesquite

Destinee Holiday  North Mesquite

Ashley Minor       Rockwall

Ashley Brand       Rockwall

Asia Bradford      Rockwall-Heath

Mia Bernard         Rockwall-Heath

Vanessa Hayward          Tyler Legacy

Ella Rook   Tyler Legacy

Rose Rook  Tyler Legacy

Academic All-District

Jasmine Shavers   Horn

Viencia Jackson   Horn

Asiya Sabr  Horn

Katelyn Cobb       Horn

DaLonna Choice  Horn

Dasia Robinson    Horn

Keely Burks         Horn

Ta’Naihya Jackson-Cobb        Horn

Dyamond Cooper Horn

Camden Harston  Horn

Vernell Atamah    Horn

Tajanae Gooden   Mesquite

Mariah Clayton    Mesquite

Kyla Childs Mesquite

Aniya Harrison    Mesquite

Jalesa Davis         Mesquite

Cori Brown Mesquite

Zoe Brown  Mesquite

Diamuhn Presley-Hill    Mesquite

Kaylyn Parker      Mesquite

Sanaa Darensburg         Mesquite

Lariah Jones                   Mesquite

Asia Bradford      Rockwall-Heath

Tiffany Liddie      Rockwall-Heath

Logyn McNeil      Rockwall-Heath

Mia Bernard         Rockwall-Heath

Clara Whitten       Rockwall-Heath

Janet Kim   Rockwall-Heath

Jasmine Do Rockwall-Heath

Isabella Barron     Rockwall-Heath

Mallory Gibson    Rockwall-Heath

Kamryn Adams    Rockwall

Landry Moore      Rockwall

Lexie Purcell         Rockwall

Samantha Childress       Rockwall

Anissa Kavazi      Rockwall

Lindsey Schale     Rockwall

Grace Hicks          Rockwall

Ashley Brand       Rockwall

Ashley Minor       Rockwall

Micaelah Igaya     Tyler Legacy

Deveren Thompson       Tyler Legacy

Akya Turner        Tyler Legacy

Jordan Love         Tyler Legacy

Ja’Kayla White    Tyler Legacy

I’Onna Jones        Tyler Legacy

Ella Rook   Tyler Legacy

Rose Rook  Tyler Legacy

Katlyn Jasper       Tyler Legacy

Tori Ransom        Tyler Legacy

Vanessa Hayward          Tyler Legacy

Taliyah Mumphrey        Tyler Legacy

Breonna Carey     Skyline

Zyniah Thomas    Skyline

Breniya Arnold    Skyline

Kennedi Johnson  Skyline

Lilly Brown          Skyline

Naiya Carney       Skyline

Tamya Whitemon Skyline

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

0
0
0
0


