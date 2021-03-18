The battle for the 10-6A girls basketball championship went beyond the final day of the regular season.
Horn and Tyler Legacy split their series during the 10-6A season and each dropped one additional game along the way to finish in a tie atop the standings.
Rather than leave their fates in the hands of a coin flip, the two opted to play an additional game.
On that night, Jaguars senior Jasmine Shavers poured in 27 points to help lead Horn to a 58-46 victory as they nabbed the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.
That is just one of the reasons why Shavers was named to the district most valuable player on the 10-6A all-district list.
Shavers, one of the state’s top recruits who signed with Mississippi State, did a little of everything for the Jaguars. She was one of the top scorers in the state, averaging 26.0 points per game, and she also tallied 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 steals and 2.2 assists per contest. Shavers scored 40 points in the playoff-opening win against Garland and then poured in 30 in the area finals in a loss to Duncanville.
Horn head coach Whitney Long and her staff were also recognized along with Tyler Legacy as the 10-6A co-coaching staffs of the year.
The Jaguars had five additional players named to the list, including a pair of first-teamers in junior DaLonna Choice and senior Viencia Jackson.
Choice recorded 6.4 points, 3.5 rebounds 2.6 steals and a team-best 2.3 assists per game, while Jackson averaged 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per contest.
Freshman Vernell Atamah made an immediate impact in her first year on varsity to earn second-team honors. Atamah led Horn with 7.5 rebounds per game while adding 7.4 points and 1.2 steals.
She was joined on the second team by junior Dasia Robinson, who registered 5.3 points 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, and senior Asiya Sabr.
Rounding out the Jaguars selections as sophomore Juliet Esomchukwu, who was named to the honorable mention list.
Mesquite missed out on the playoffs, but the future looks bright, as a pair of freshmen earned first-team all-district honors.
That included one superlative award winner in Mariah Clayton, who was tabbed the 10-6A newcomer of the year.
Clayton was a force in scoring and rebounding, averaging a double-double on the season with 21 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Fellow freshman Tajanae Gooden was named to the first team after she recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists per contest.
Skeeter senior Kyla Childs was named to the second team, as she averaged nine points and five rebounds per contest, and Sanaa Darensburg joined her on the second team after recording six points and four steals per game.
Mesquite also had two players voted to the honorable mention list in Aniya Harrison and Jalesa Davis.
North Mesquite battled through a rough season, but there were bright spots, as sophomore Madison Spain was named to the first team and Destinee Holiday was an honorable mention selection.
Rounding out the 10-6A superlative awards, Tyler Legacy junior Aaliyah Campbell was named the offensive most valuable player and Rockwall-Heath senior Logyn McNeil was tabbed the defensive most valuable player.
10-6A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Jasmine Shavers Sr. Horn
Offensive Most Valuable Player
Aaliyah Campbell Jr. Tyler Legacy
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Logyn McNeil Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Newcomer of the Year
Mariah Clayton Fr. Mesquite
Co-Coaches of the Year
Horn Staff
Tyler Legacy Staff
First Team
DaLonna Choice Jr. Horn
Viencia Jackson Sr. Horn
Tajanae Gooden Fr. Mesquite
Madison Spain So. North Mesquite
Lexie Purcell Jr. Rockwall
Landry Moore Jr. Rockwall
Tiffany Liddie Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Zyniah Thomas Sr. Skyline
Kennedi Johnson So. Skyline
Nyla Inmon Jr. Tyler Legacy
Second Team
Vernell Atamah Fr. Horn
Dasia Robinson Jr. Horn
Asiya Sabr Sr. Horn
Kyla Childs Sr. Mesquite
Sanaa Darensburg Mesquite
Lindsey Schale Sr. Rockwall
Nia Santiago So. Rockwall
Jada Armstrong Sr. Rockwall-Heath
Shelomi Sanders Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Lilly Brown Fr. Skyline
Jaida McDonald So. Skyline
Breonna Carey Sr. Skyline
Taliyah Mumphrey Tyler Legacy
Katlyn Jasper Tyler Legacy
Honorable Mention
Juliet Esomchukwu Horn
Aniya Harrison Mesquite
Jalesa Davis Mesquite
Destinee Holiday North Mesquite
Ashley Minor Rockwall
Ashley Brand Rockwall
Asia Bradford Rockwall-Heath
Mia Bernard Rockwall-Heath
Vanessa Hayward Tyler Legacy
Ella Rook Tyler Legacy
Rose Rook Tyler Legacy
Academic All-District
Jasmine Shavers Horn
Viencia Jackson Horn
Asiya Sabr Horn
Katelyn Cobb Horn
DaLonna Choice Horn
Dasia Robinson Horn
Keely Burks Horn
Ta’Naihya Jackson-Cobb Horn
Dyamond Cooper Horn
Camden Harston Horn
Vernell Atamah Horn
Tajanae Gooden Mesquite
Mariah Clayton Mesquite
Kyla Childs Mesquite
Aniya Harrison Mesquite
Jalesa Davis Mesquite
Cori Brown Mesquite
Zoe Brown Mesquite
Diamuhn Presley-Hill Mesquite
Kaylyn Parker Mesquite
Sanaa Darensburg Mesquite
Lariah Jones Mesquite
Asia Bradford Rockwall-Heath
Tiffany Liddie Rockwall-Heath
Logyn McNeil Rockwall-Heath
Mia Bernard Rockwall-Heath
Clara Whitten Rockwall-Heath
Janet Kim Rockwall-Heath
Jasmine Do Rockwall-Heath
Isabella Barron Rockwall-Heath
Mallory Gibson Rockwall-Heath
Kamryn Adams Rockwall
Landry Moore Rockwall
Lexie Purcell Rockwall
Samantha Childress Rockwall
Anissa Kavazi Rockwall
Lindsey Schale Rockwall
Grace Hicks Rockwall
Ashley Brand Rockwall
Ashley Minor Rockwall
Micaelah Igaya Tyler Legacy
Deveren Thompson Tyler Legacy
Akya Turner Tyler Legacy
Jordan Love Tyler Legacy
Ja’Kayla White Tyler Legacy
I’Onna Jones Tyler Legacy
Ella Rook Tyler Legacy
Rose Rook Tyler Legacy
Katlyn Jasper Tyler Legacy
Tori Ransom Tyler Legacy
Vanessa Hayward Tyler Legacy
Taliyah Mumphrey Tyler Legacy
Breonna Carey Skyline
Zyniah Thomas Skyline
Breniya Arnold Skyline
Kennedi Johnson Skyline
Lilly Brown Skyline
Naiya Carney Skyline
Tamya Whitemon Skyline
