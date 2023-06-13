Since its inaugural varsity campaign in 2003, Horn has been a postseason regular.
The Jaguars qualified in that first season and had made 17 overall appearances, including four in a row.
This season, the 10-6A road was a tough one, and Horn found itself in a battle to extend those streaks.
But the Jaguars picked up a key victory over Rockwall-Heath late in the season and that propelled them to playoff trip No. 18.
For its efforts, Horn was recognized with 10 selections on the all-district team.
That included a pair of first-teamers in junior Sophia Garcia and freshman Jasmine Uribe.
Garcia once again carried the load on the mound for the Jaguars, while Uribe stepped in and made an instant impact both at the plate and in the field.
Uribe was part of a strong freshmen class, which should bode well for Horn in the coming years.
Three more freshmen were named to the second team with infielder Hailey Martinez and outfielders Nyla Stogner and Alyssa Becerra, and they were joined by senior infielder Miranda Salinas.
A quartet of honorable mention selections should also return with sophomores Stormi Medina and Zoie Armstrong and freshmen Aaliyah Ashford and Kelsea Patton.
Mesquite was hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but that will have to wait another season.
Still, there were bright spots for the Skeeters and those can be found in the seven all-district selections.
Mesquite had a pair of first-team honorees in freshman infielder Rylee Villareal and sophomore outfielder Abby Rainwater.
The Skeeters featured a quartet of second-team selections in junior infielders Madison Reinhart and Alyssa Sornia, junior utility player Victoria Wade and senior outfielder Isabella Casarez, while senior Jessie Aguillon was an honorable mention pick.
District champion Rockwall made an undefeated run through the 10-6A slate and advanced to the regional quarterfinals before falling in a tight series to Wylie.
That group was led by Leah Campbell, who was voted as the 10-6A coach of the year.
The Yellowjackets also featured the top all-around honor as junior Ainsley Pemberton was tabbed the district most valuable player.
Pemberton was one of the top arms in the area, as she posted a 24-4 record with a 1.32 earned run average and 226 strikeouts in 175.1 innings. She was also a force at the plate, hitting .364 with four doubles and 11 runs batted in.
Rockwall’s third superlative honor went to junior catcher Laci Larsen, who was chosen as the defensive player of the year.
Larsen posted a .992 fielding percentage and also hit .304 with a home run, seven doubles and 17 RBIs.
Royse City finished second in district and featured a pair of major award winners with senior shortstop Jenna Joyce, who was voted as the offensive player of the year after hitting .582 with five home runs and 15 doubles.
Freshman shortstop Bri Duffey was tabbed the 10-6A newcomer of the year, as she posted a .462 batting average with a team-high nine home runs and 11 doubles.
Tyler Legacy, which finished third to return to the playoffs, featured the other superlative award winner as sophomore Sara Eckert was tagged as the pitcher of the year.
10-6A Softball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Ainsley Pemberton Jr. P Rockwall
Pitcher of the Year
Sara Eckert So. P Tyler Legacy
Offensive Player of the Year
Jenna Joyce Sr. SS Royse City
Defensive Player of the Year
Laci Larsen Jr. C Rockwall
Newcomer of the Year
Bri Duffey Fr. SS Royse City
Coach of the Year
Leah Campbell Rockwall
First Team
Rylie Swindell So. IF Rockwall
Taylor Minor So. U Rockwall
Abby Ingram So. IF Royse City
Emma Moore Sr. IF Royse City
Ryley Lance Sr. IF Royse City
Reese Neely Jr. IF Tyler Legacy
Sophia Garcia Jr. IF Horn
Emmy Apodaca Sr. IF Rockwall-Heath
Aundrea Wilson So. IF North Forney
Emily Back Jr. IF North Forney
Rylee Villareal Fr. IF Mesquite
Ava Wallace Jr. OF Rockwall
Rachel Lawyer Jr. OF Rockwall
Zoe Quinn Sr. OF Rockwall
Aubrey Watkins So. OF Royse City
Lacey Hicks So. OF Royse City
Jasmine Uribe Fr OF Horn
Taylor Scott Fr. OF Rockwall-Heath
Abby Rainwater Sr. OF Mesquite
Second Team
Presley Brott So. IF Rockwall
Abrianna Kennedy Jr. IF Rockwall
Haley Gardella Jr. IF Royse City
Baile Belyeu Fr. IF Tyler Legacy
Hailey Martinez Fr. IF Horn
Miranda Salinas Sr. IF Horn
Savannah Crocker So. IF Rockwall-Heath
Hailey Hughes Jr. IF North Forney
Madison Reinhart Jr. IF Mesquite
Alyssa Sornia Jr. IF Mesquite
Victoria Wade Jr. U Mesquite
Madelyn Carrillo Sr. OF Tyler Legacy
Nyla Stogner Fr. OF Horn
Alyssa Becerra Fr. OF Horn
Kelsey Fox Sr. OF Rockwall-Heath
Isabella Casarez Sr. OF Mesquite
Honorable Mention
Aaliyah Ashford Fr. Horn
Kelsea Patton Fr. Horn
Zoie Armstrong So. Horn
Stormi Medina So. Horn
Jessie Aguillon Sr. Mesquite
Audra Henderson Sr. Rockwall
Haylee Hulsey Jr. Tyler Legacy
Kylee Tapia Jr. Tyler Legacy
Alayla Underwood Jr. Tyler Legacy
Laney Conrad Jr. Rockwall-Heath
Cassie Marshall So. Rockwall-Heath
Kelsey Warren Fr. Rockwall-Heath
Annalise Barron Jr. North Forney
Get the Mesquite News in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.