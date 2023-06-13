HORN SOFTBALL SOPHIA GARCIA

Horn junior Sophia Garcia was named to the 10-6A first team.

 Photo Courtesy of Dan Brown, TXAtionPhoto.com

Since its inaugural varsity campaign in 2003, Horn has been a postseason regular.

The Jaguars qualified in that first season and had made 17 overall appearances, including four in a row.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments