Poteet senior Margeaux Shields was voted as the 13-5A setter of the year.

It was a rough season for Poteet and West Mesquite as they tried to navigate a tough 13-5A volleyball field.

The district featured a number of solid teams, and for proof, look no further than the playoffs, where 13-5A was one of the few in the state that sent all four postseason teams to the regional quarterfinals.

The Pirates and Wranglers found themselves at the bottom of the standings, with Poteet’s lone two wins coming at the expense of West Mesquite.

Though the records were not what the Pirates or Wranglers wanted, there were bright spots, and a few of those were recognized on the 13-5A all-district team.

Poteet had a quartet of selections, led by senior Margeaux Shields, who was named to the team for the third time and this year was tabbed a superlative award winner as setter of the year.

Senior outside hitter Aniyah Harrington, who led the team in kills, was selected to the first team for the third consecutive season.

Joining that duo were a pair of second-teamers in senior middle hitter/setter Alyssa Lopez and junior defensive specialist Ella Keheley.

West Mesquite had three honorees on the team, headlined by senior middle hitter Mercy Okougbodu, who was tabbed a first-team selection after being named co-newcomer of the year two seasons ago and to the second team last year.

The Wranglers also had two players on the second team with senior outside hitter Ashly Tercero and sophomore setter Ally Rogers.

Highland Park rolled to the 13-5A championship in undefeated fashion and earned the lion’s share of the awards, including five superlatives.

That group was led by senior outside hitter Emily Hellmuth, who recorded 4.5 kills per set on her way to district most valuable player honors.

Junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Sydney Breon was voted as the co-outstanding hitter, junior Sydney Johnson was tabbed outstanding defender, sophomore setter Harper Hall was named newcomer of the year and Michael Dearman was selected as the coach of the year after guiding the Scots to the district crown, a 39-7 record and a trip to the regional tournament.

Highland Park had three more players named to the first team with junior setter Grace Braner, senior outside hitter Presley Wright and junior right side/middle blocker Nicole Mauser.

Behind Highland Park, Forney, North Forney and Royse City were separated by just one game in the final standings.

The Jackrabbits featured the co-outstanding libero in sophomore Sam Wojtowicz. She was joined on the first team by junior middle hitter Sydney Johnson and junior outside hitter/middle hitter Savannah Whitaker.

The Falcons had a pair of superlative award winners in senior Karsyn Hunter, who was tabbed co-outstanding libero, and senior Arianna Escudero, who was named co-outstanding hitter.

North Forney was also represented on the first team by senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Davalynn Brooks and senior Samiah Williams.

The Bulldogs, the final playoff team out of 13-5A, had two first-team picks in senior middle hitter Nevaeh Watkins and senior defensive specialist Andrea Cody.

Rounding out the first-team selections were Crandall junior middle hitter Leah Gardner and Greenville senior Brooke Hutchings.

13-5A All-District Volleyball Team

Most Valuable Player

Emily Hellmuth    Highland Park

Outstanding Setter

Margeaux Shields Poteet

Co-Outstanding Hitters

Arianna Escudero North Forney

Sydney Breen       Highland Park

Outstanding Defender

Sydney Johnson   Highland Park

Co-Outstanding Liberos

Karsyn Hunter     North Forney

Sam Wojtowicz    Forney

Newcomer of the Year

Harper Hall Highland Park

Coach of the Year

Michael Dearman Highland Park

First Team

Aniyah Harrington        Poteet

Mercy Okougbodu         West Mesquite

Nicole Mauser      Highland Park

Presley Wright     Highland Park

Gracie Braner       Highland Park

Savannah Whitaker       Forney

Sydney Johnson   Forney

Davalynn Brooks North Forney

Samiah Williams  North Forney

Nevaeh Zavala     Royse City

Andrea Coady      Royse City

Leah Gardner       Crandall

Brooke Hutchings          Greenville

Second Team

Ella Keheley         Poteet

Alyssa Lopez       Poteet

Ashly Tercero      West Mesquite

Ally Rogers West Mesquite

Bela Alomar         Highland Park

Margo Flint Highland Park

Izzi Shemberger    Forney

Corinne Taysom  Forney

Arissa Givens       North Forney

Logan Bearden     North Forney

Alayna Howard    Royse City

Ava Cole    Royse City

Reese Pipkin        Crandall

Jodie Epperson    Crandall

Jenna Wade          Greenville

Sydney Walker     Greenville

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

