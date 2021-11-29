It was a rough season for Poteet and West Mesquite as they tried to navigate a tough 13-5A volleyball field.
The district featured a number of solid teams, and for proof, look no further than the playoffs, where 13-5A was one of the few in the state that sent all four postseason teams to the regional quarterfinals.
The Pirates and Wranglers found themselves at the bottom of the standings, with Poteet’s lone two wins coming at the expense of West Mesquite.
Though the records were not what the Pirates or Wranglers wanted, there were bright spots, and a few of those were recognized on the 13-5A all-district team.
Poteet had a quartet of selections, led by senior Margeaux Shields, who was named to the team for the third time and this year was tabbed a superlative award winner as setter of the year.
Senior outside hitter Aniyah Harrington, who led the team in kills, was selected to the first team for the third consecutive season.
Joining that duo were a pair of second-teamers in senior middle hitter/setter Alyssa Lopez and junior defensive specialist Ella Keheley.
West Mesquite had three honorees on the team, headlined by senior middle hitter Mercy Okougbodu, who was tabbed a first-team selection after being named co-newcomer of the year two seasons ago and to the second team last year.
The Wranglers also had two players on the second team with senior outside hitter Ashly Tercero and sophomore setter Ally Rogers.
Highland Park rolled to the 13-5A championship in undefeated fashion and earned the lion’s share of the awards, including five superlatives.
That group was led by senior outside hitter Emily Hellmuth, who recorded 4.5 kills per set on her way to district most valuable player honors.
Junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Sydney Breon was voted as the co-outstanding hitter, junior Sydney Johnson was tabbed outstanding defender, sophomore setter Harper Hall was named newcomer of the year and Michael Dearman was selected as the coach of the year after guiding the Scots to the district crown, a 39-7 record and a trip to the regional tournament.
Highland Park had three more players named to the first team with junior setter Grace Braner, senior outside hitter Presley Wright and junior right side/middle blocker Nicole Mauser.
Behind Highland Park, Forney, North Forney and Royse City were separated by just one game in the final standings.
The Jackrabbits featured the co-outstanding libero in sophomore Sam Wojtowicz. She was joined on the first team by junior middle hitter Sydney Johnson and junior outside hitter/middle hitter Savannah Whitaker.
The Falcons had a pair of superlative award winners in senior Karsyn Hunter, who was tabbed co-outstanding libero, and senior Arianna Escudero, who was named co-outstanding hitter.
North Forney was also represented on the first team by senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Davalynn Brooks and senior Samiah Williams.
The Bulldogs, the final playoff team out of 13-5A, had two first-team picks in senior middle hitter Nevaeh Watkins and senior defensive specialist Andrea Cody.
Rounding out the first-team selections were Crandall junior middle hitter Leah Gardner and Greenville senior Brooke Hutchings.
13-5A All-District Volleyball Team
Most Valuable Player
Emily Hellmuth Highland Park
Outstanding Setter
Margeaux Shields Poteet
Co-Outstanding Hitters
Arianna Escudero North Forney
Sydney Breen Highland Park
Outstanding Defender
Sydney Johnson Highland Park
Co-Outstanding Liberos
Karsyn Hunter North Forney
Sam Wojtowicz Forney
Newcomer of the Year
Harper Hall Highland Park
Coach of the Year
Michael Dearman Highland Park
First Team
Aniyah Harrington Poteet
Mercy Okougbodu West Mesquite
Nicole Mauser Highland Park
Presley Wright Highland Park
Gracie Braner Highland Park
Savannah Whitaker Forney
Sydney Johnson Forney
Davalynn Brooks North Forney
Samiah Williams North Forney
Nevaeh Zavala Royse City
Andrea Coady Royse City
Leah Gardner Crandall
Brooke Hutchings Greenville
Second Team
Ella Keheley Poteet
Alyssa Lopez Poteet
Ashly Tercero West Mesquite
Ally Rogers West Mesquite
Bela Alomar Highland Park
Margo Flint Highland Park
Izzi Shemberger Forney
Corinne Taysom Forney
Arissa Givens North Forney
Logan Bearden North Forney
Alayna Howard Royse City
Ava Cole Royse City
Reese Pipkin Crandall
Jodie Epperson Crandall
Jenna Wade Greenville
Sydney Walker Greenville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.