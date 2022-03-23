The 13-5A basketball terrain proved to be a tough one to navigate for Poteet and West Mesquite, as only the Pirate boys were able to earn one of the coveted playoff berths.
But beyond the wins and losses, all four teams enjoyed their share of bright spots and many of those were recognized on the 13-5A all-district basketball teams.
Poteet finished third in the 13-5A boys standings to return to the playoffs, where they were ousted in the bi-district round after a narrow 55-53 loss to Midlothian.
The Pirates had a trio of players selected to the 13-5A first team.
That group was led by senior Jaran Young. One of the top all-around players in the area, Young posted a team-high 13.4 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Young was joined by two more versatile players in senior Derrick Martin and junior Jacobey Kahey.
Martin recorded 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while Kahey averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.0 assists.
Poteet was also represented by Carlos Rodriguez and Josh Hobbs, who were each named honorable mention.
West Mesquite had one player named to the first team and it was as a superlative honor, as leading scorer senior Kyler Wigenton was voted as the co-offensive most valuable player.
District champion Highland Park earned a pair of major awards with senior Alex Taylor named co-offensive player of the year and David Piehler recognized as coach of the year.
Forney finished second behind the Scots in the district standings, led by most valuable player senior Nick Bene.
Royse City, who also made the playoffs, had a superlative award winner in senior Donovan Alexander, who was tabbed the defensive most valuable player, and North Forney freshman La’Darius Jones earned newcomer of the year honors.
On the girls side, both Poteet and West Mesquite had one player recognized on the all-district team.
Pirates senior Kalin Bradley was selected to the first team, where she was joined by Wranglers sophomore Mariah Clayton.
District champion Royse City claimed a trio of major awards. Senior Nevaeh Zavala was voted as the 13-5A most valuable player, senior Maggie Hutka was tabbed the co-defensive player of the year and Royse City also received the coaching staff of the year honor.
Rounding out the major awards, Highland Park junior Paris Lauro was recognized as the offensive player of the year, Crandall junior Tatum West was named co-defensive player of the year and North Forney freshman London Barrett claimed newcomer of the year honors.
13-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Nick Bene Sr. Forney
Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players
Kyler Wigenton Sr. West Mesquite
Alex Taylor Sr. Highland Park
Defensive Most Valuable Player
Donovan Alexander Sr. Royse City
Newcomer of the Year
La’Darius Jones Fr. North Forney
Coach of the Year
David Piehler Highland Park
First Team
Jaran Young Sr. Poteet
Derrick Martin Sr. Poteet
Jacobey Kahey Jr. Poteet
Luke Hardenburg Sr. Highland Park
Coleson Messer Jr. Highland Park
Dylan Walker Jr. Highland Park
Gernarious Edwards Jr. Forney
Ayden McDonald Jr. Forney
Antwon Anderson Sr. Greenville
Gavin Alexander Sr. Royse City
Chase Ferguson Jr. Royse City
Honorable Mention
Carlos Rodriguez Poteet
Josh Hobbs Poteet
Academic All-District
Carols Rodriguez Poteet
Cody McKiddy Poteet
13-5A Girls Basketball All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Nevaeh Zavala Sr. Royse City
Offensive Player of the Year
Paris Lauro Jr. Highland Park
Co-Defensive Players of the Year
Tatum West Jr. Crandall
Maggie Hutka Sr. Royse City
Newcomer of the Year
London Barrett Fr. North Forney
Coaching Staff of the Year
Royse City
First Team
Mariah Clayton So. West Mesquite
Kalin Bradley Sr. Poteet
Nicole Weaver Jr. Royse City
Kayla Kimbrough Jr. Royse City
Vivian Jin Jr. Highland Park
Riley Mae Herrod Highland Park
Raven Busby Sr. North Forney
Jaz Marsh So. North Forney
Zoey Venrick Crandall
