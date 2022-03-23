The 13-5A basketball terrain proved to be a tough one to navigate for Poteet and West Mesquite, as only the Pirate boys were able to earn one of the coveted playoff berths.

But beyond the wins and losses, all four teams enjoyed their share of bright spots and many of those were recognized on the 13-5A all-district basketball teams.

Poteet finished third in the 13-5A boys standings to return to the playoffs, where they were ousted in the bi-district round after a narrow 55-53 loss to Midlothian.

The Pirates had a trio of players selected to the 13-5A first team.

That group was led by senior Jaran Young. One of the top all-around players in the area, Young posted a team-high 13.4 points to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Young was joined by two more versatile players in senior Derrick Martin and junior Jacobey Kahey.

Martin recorded 11.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, while Kahey averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.0 assists.

Poteet was also represented by Carlos Rodriguez and Josh Hobbs, who were each named honorable mention.

West Mesquite had one player named to the first team and it was as a superlative honor, as leading scorer senior Kyler Wigenton was voted as the co-offensive most valuable player.

District champion Highland Park earned a pair of major awards with senior Alex Taylor named co-offensive player of the year and David Piehler recognized as coach of the year.

Forney finished second behind the Scots in the district standings, led by most valuable player senior Nick Bene.

Royse City, who also made the playoffs, had a superlative award winner in senior Donovan Alexander, who was tabbed the defensive most valuable player, and North Forney freshman La’Darius Jones earned newcomer of the year honors.

On the girls side, both Poteet and West Mesquite had one player recognized on the all-district team.

Pirates senior Kalin Bradley was selected to the first team, where she was joined by Wranglers sophomore Mariah Clayton.

District champion Royse City claimed a trio of major awards. Senior Nevaeh Zavala was voted as the 13-5A most valuable player, senior Maggie Hutka was tabbed the co-defensive player of the year and Royse City also received the coaching staff of the year honor.

Rounding out the major awards, Highland Park junior Paris Lauro was recognized as the offensive player of the year, Crandall junior Tatum West was named co-defensive player of the year and North Forney freshman London Barrett claimed newcomer of the year honors.

13-5A Boys Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Nick Bene   Sr.     Forney

Co-Offensive Most Valuable Players

Kyler Wigenton    Sr.     West Mesquite

Alex Taylor          Sr.     Highland Park

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Donovan Alexander       Sr.     Royse City

Newcomer of the Year

La’Darius Jones   Fr.     North Forney

Coach of the Year

David Piehler                 Highland Park

First Team

Jaran Young         Sr.     Poteet

Derrick Martin     Sr.     Poteet

Jacobey Kahey     Jr.      Poteet

Luke Hardenburg Sr.     Highland Park

Coleson Messer    Jr.      Highland Park

Dylan Walker       Jr.      Highland Park

Gernarious Edwards      Jr.      Forney

Ayden McDonald Jr.      Forney

Antwon Anderson         Sr.     Greenville

Gavin Alexander  Sr.     Royse City

Chase Ferguson    Jr.      Royse City

Honorable Mention

Carlos Rodriguez Poteet

Josh Hobbs Poteet

Academic All-District

Carols Rodriguez Poteet

Cody McKiddy    Poteet

13-5A Girls Basketball All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Nevaeh Zavala     Sr.     Royse City

Offensive Player of the Year

Paris Lauro Jr.      Highland Park

Co-Defensive Players of the Year

Tatum West         Jr.      Crandall

Maggie Hutka       Sr.     Royse City

Newcomer of the Year

London Barrett    Fr.     North Forney

Coaching Staff of the Year

Royse City

First Team

Mariah Clayton    So.    West Mesquite

Kalin Bradley       Sr.     Poteet

Nicole Weaver      Jr.      Royse City

Kayla Kimbrough Jr.      Royse City

Vivian Jin   Jr.      Highland Park

Riley Mae Herrod          Highland Park

Raven Busby        Sr.     North Forney

Jaz Marsh   So.    North Forney

Zoey Venrick                 Crandall

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments