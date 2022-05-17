As the saying goes, streaks are made to be broken, and one of the longest in the state came to an end at the conclusion of the 13-5A girls soccer season.
Poteet had qualified for the postseason every year since 1997, but that run is over, as the Pirates finished just off the pace in fifth place as its streak of 24 consecutive appearances came to an end.
Though it did not end the way it had hoped, there were bright spots for Poteet and West Mesquite, and each earned their share of honors on the 13-5A all-district team.
The Pirates had seven players recognized, including a pair of first-teamers in junior forward/midfielder Desiree Narvaez and junior midfielder Karly Munoz, who each made the first team for the second season in a row.
Senior defender Leslie Castillo and sophomore defender Mia Serrato were chosen to the second team, while sophomore midfielder Samantha Pena, junior midfielder Jasmine Porras and junior defender Lauren Gamblin were honorable mention picks.
The Wranglers featured eight honorees, including one superlative award winner in junior Emilia Compian, who was voted as the 13-5A goalkeeper of the year for the second straight season.
Compian was joined on the first team by a pair of seniors in midfielder Justus Bustamante and defender Arlinda Rodriguez.
Senior midfielder Vivianna Ramirez and sophomore midfielder Ariana Pina were selected to the second team, while the honorable mentions included senior forward Juliana Martinez, junior forward/midfielder Itzel Reyes and freshman midfielder Mia Mancilla.
Highland Park rolled to the 13-5A championship without suffering a loss and was rewarded for its efforts with 17 players selected to the team, highlighted by five superlative awards.
Junior Hattie Patterson was named the co-district most valuable player, as she registered 11 goals and seven assists.
Senior Kylie Bell led Highland Park with 19 goals and 17 assists, which earned her the 13-5A offensive player of the year.
Junior Ella Weathersby was tabbed co-defensive midfielder of the year, while also adding punch on the other end of the pitch with 10 goals and a dozen assists.
Sophomore Ellie Jones tallied four goals and 14 assists to earn newcomer of the year honors.
Aaron McGough was voted as the coach of the year, as the Scots not only won the 13-5A championship, but ultimately reached the Region II title match before falling to eventual state champion Frisco Wakeland.
Five more Highland Park players were chosen to the first team.
Senior forward Parker Hart ranked as one of the top scorers in the area with 16 goals and 11 assists and senior midfielder Elise Borders recorded 10 goals and eight assists.
Junior goalkeeper Claire Binns was a central figure in a defense that posted 17 shutouts and she was aided by senior defender Elise Needleman and sophomore defender Emerson Andrews.
District runner-up Forney had eight players named to the first team, with four superlative awards.
That included the top honor in 13-5A as senior Chloe Chadwick was given the Golden Boot of the Year.
Chadwick was one of the most prolific scorers in the state, as she recorded 41 goals and 16 assists this season, giving her more than 100 goals in her high school career.
Senior Kasey Carter as named co-most valuable player, as she registered 20 goals and 21 assists.
Senior Hannah Purl was chosen as the defensive player of the year and senior Fallon Weatherford, who had 12 goals and seven assists, is the utility player of the year.
Junior forward Kaitlyn Johnson tallied 24 goals and 10 assists to earn a spot on the first team. She was joined by junior midfielder Bianca Salazar, who had six goals and 14 assists.
Sophomore defender Kloe Brown was named to the first team alongside senior goalkeeper Paige Lewis, as that duo helped the Jackrabbits post shutouts in 10 of their 14 district matches.
Royse City, who finished third in the final standings, had five first-team selections.
That included one major award winner in senior co-defensive midfielder of the year Emory Sanchez.
Joining Sanchez on the first team were senior goalkeeper Lillian Weber, senior forward Trinity Hernandez, senior defender Josilyn Lupercio and freshman Victoria Torres.
North Forney held off Poteet for the fourth and final playoff spot and had a quartet of first-team honorees.
That group was led by offensive midfielder of the year sophomore EllenVan Caenegem, who led the Falcons in scoring with 18 goals and 10 assists.
Sophomore forward Juliana Vasquez also ranked among the district scoring leaders with 17 goals and six assists.
Junior midfielder Michelle Rodriguez recorded eight goals and a team-high 15 assists and junior defender Katrice Blakely was also chosen to the first team.
Crandall had a pair of first-team selections with senior midfielder Maddie Cox and sophomore defender Gracie Hardman and Greenville also landed two on the first team with senior defender Makayla James and junior midfielder Aidyn Camacho.
13-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team
Golden Boot of the Year
Chloe Chadwick Sr. Forney
Co-District Most Valuable Players
Hattie Patterson Jr. Highland Park
Kasey Carter Sr. Forney
Offensive Player of the Year
Kylie Bell Sr. Highland Park
Defensive Player of the year
Hannah Purl Sr. Forney
Offensive Midfielder of the Year
Ellen Van Caenegem So. North Forney
Co-Defensive Midfielders of the Year
Emory Sanchez Sr. Royse City
Ella Weathersby Jr. Highland Park
Utility Player of the Year
Fallon Weatherford Sr. Forney
Goalkeeper of the Year
Emilia Compain Jr. West Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year
Ellie Jones So. Highland Park
Coach of the Year
Aaron McGough Highland Park
First Team
Desiree Narvaez Jr. F/MF Poteet
Karly Munoz Jr. MF Poteet
Justus Bustamante Sr. MF West Mesquite
Arlinda Rodriguez Sr. D West Mesquite
Parker Hart Sr. F Highland Park
Elise Borders Sr. MF Highland Park
Claire Binns Jr. GK Highland Park
Emerson Andrews So. D Highland Park
Elise Needleman Sr. D Highland Park
Paige Lewis Sr. GK Forney
Bianca Salazar Jr. MF Forney
Kloe Brown So. D Forney
Kaitlyn Johnson Jr. F Forney
Lillian Weber Sr. GK Royce City
Trinity Hernandez Sr. F Royse City
Josilyn Lupercio Sr. D Royse City
Victoria Torres Fr. MF Royse City
Michelle Rodriguez Jr. MF North Foney
Juliana Vasquez So. F North Forney
Katrice Blakely Jr. D North Forney
Gracie Hardman So. D Crandall
Maddie Cox Sr. MF Crandall
Aidyn Camacho Jr. MF Greenville
Makayla James Sr. D Greenville
Second Team
Mia Serrato So. D Poteet
Leslie Castillo Sr. D Poteet
Vivianna Ramirez Sr. MF West Mesquite
Ariana Pina So. MF West Mesquite
AB Peacock Jr. D Highland Park
Atty Meyer So. MF Highland Park
Hattie Speicher Jr. F Highland Park
Kate Krejs Jr. F Highland Park
Grace Meyer Sr. F Highland Park
Gabby Garza Jr. D Forney
Allie Cifuentes So. MF Forney
Jaylene Avila Jr. D Forney
Kara Andrews Jr. D Forney
Breanna Guzman Jr. F Royse City
Ella Sutton So. D Royse City
Abbie Wetzel So. MF Royse City
Sydney Tate Jr. MF Royse City
Allison Bratz So. MF North Forney
Autumn Brisby Sr. D North Forney
Cambree De La Garza Sr. D North Forney
Muna Nnadozie Sr. GK Crandall
Melayna Murry So. MF Crandall
Grecia Ramirez Sr. F Greenville
Miranda Najera Fr. MF Greenville
Honorable Mention
Lauren Gamblin Jr. D Poteet
Jasmine Porras Jr. MF Poteet
Samantha Pena So. MF Poteet
Juliana Martinez Sr. F West Mesquite
Itzel Reyes Jr. F/MF West Mesquite
Mia Mancilla Fr. MF West Mesquite
Hailey Balakien Sr. MF Highland Park
Regan Williams Sr. MF Highland Park
Chloe Wood Sr. F Highland Park
Jaliegh Hamilton Jr. D Royse City
Belen Beltran Sr. F Royse City
Jennie Nwakibu Sr. F Royse City
Mikayla Cleavelin Jr. D North Forney
Makenzie Moore Jr. MF North Forney
Kassidy Weaver So. GK North Forney
Bethany Cone So. F Crandall
Karina Vidal Jr. D Crandall
Megan Freeman Sr. D Crandall
Mia Angel Sr. MF Greenville
Jazmin Paulin Rios So. D Greenville
Priscilla Quezadas Fr. D Greenville
