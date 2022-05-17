POTEET GIRLS SOCCER DESIREE NARVAEZ

Poteet junior Desiree Narvaez was one of two Pirates named to the 13-5A first team.

 Photo Courtesy of Felipe Reyes

As the saying goes, streaks are made to be broken, and one of the longest in the state came to an end at the conclusion of the 13-5A girls soccer season.

Poteet had qualified for the postseason every year since 1997, but that run is over, as the Pirates finished just off the pace in fifth place as its streak of 24 consecutive appearances came to an end.

Though it did not end the way it had hoped, there were bright spots for Poteet and West Mesquite, and each earned their share of honors on the 13-5A all-district team.

The Pirates had seven players recognized, including a pair of first-teamers in junior forward/midfielder Desiree Narvaez and junior midfielder Karly Munoz, who each made the first team for the second season in a row.

Senior defender Leslie Castillo and sophomore defender Mia Serrato were chosen to the second team, while sophomore midfielder Samantha Pena, junior midfielder Jasmine Porras and junior defender Lauren Gamblin were honorable mention picks.

The Wranglers featured eight honorees, including one superlative award winner in junior Emilia Compian, who was voted as the 13-5A goalkeeper of the year for the second straight season.

Compian was joined on the first team by a pair of seniors in midfielder Justus Bustamante and defender Arlinda Rodriguez.

Senior midfielder Vivianna Ramirez and sophomore midfielder Ariana Pina were selected to the second team, while the honorable mentions included senior forward Juliana Martinez, junior forward/midfielder Itzel Reyes and freshman midfielder Mia Mancilla.

Highland Park rolled to the 13-5A championship without suffering a loss and was rewarded for its efforts with 17 players selected to the team, highlighted by five superlative awards.

Junior Hattie Patterson was named the co-district most valuable player, as she registered 11 goals and seven assists.

Senior Kylie Bell led Highland Park with 19 goals and 17 assists, which earned her the 13-5A offensive player of the year.

Junior Ella Weathersby was tabbed co-defensive midfielder of the year, while also adding punch on the other end of the pitch with 10 goals and a dozen assists.

Sophomore Ellie Jones tallied four goals and 14 assists to earn newcomer of the year honors.

Aaron McGough was voted as the coach of the year, as the Scots not only won the 13-5A championship, but ultimately reached the Region II title match before falling to eventual state champion Frisco Wakeland.

Five more Highland Park players were chosen to the first team.

Senior forward Parker Hart ranked as one of the top scorers in the area with 16 goals and 11 assists and senior midfielder Elise Borders recorded 10 goals and eight assists.

Junior goalkeeper Claire Binns was a central figure in a defense that posted 17 shutouts and she was aided by senior defender Elise Needleman and sophomore defender Emerson Andrews.

District runner-up Forney had eight players named to the first team, with four superlative awards.

That included the top honor in 13-5A as senior Chloe Chadwick was given the Golden Boot of the Year.

Chadwick was one of the most prolific scorers in the state, as she recorded 41 goals and 16 assists this season, giving her more than 100 goals in her high school career.

Senior Kasey Carter as named co-most valuable player, as she registered 20 goals and 21 assists.

Senior Hannah Purl was chosen as the defensive player of the year and senior Fallon Weatherford, who had 12 goals and seven assists, is the utility player of the year.

Junior forward Kaitlyn Johnson tallied 24 goals and 10 assists to earn a spot on the first team. She was joined by junior midfielder Bianca Salazar, who had six goals and 14 assists.

Sophomore defender Kloe Brown was named to the first team alongside senior goalkeeper Paige Lewis, as that duo helped the Jackrabbits post shutouts in 10 of their 14 district matches.

Royse City, who finished third in the final standings, had five first-team selections.

That included one major award winner in senior co-defensive midfielder of the year Emory Sanchez.

Joining Sanchez on the first team were senior goalkeeper Lillian Weber, senior forward Trinity Hernandez, senior defender Josilyn Lupercio and freshman Victoria Torres.

North Forney held off Poteet for the fourth and final playoff spot and had a quartet of first-team honorees.

That group was led by offensive midfielder of the year sophomore EllenVan Caenegem, who led the Falcons in scoring with 18 goals and 10 assists.

Sophomore forward Juliana Vasquez also ranked among the district scoring leaders with 17 goals and six assists.

Junior midfielder Michelle Rodriguez recorded eight goals and a team-high 15 assists and junior defender Katrice Blakely was also chosen to the first team.

Crandall had a pair of first-team selections with senior midfielder Maddie Cox and sophomore defender Gracie Hardman and Greenville also landed two on the first team with senior defender Makayla James and junior midfielder Aidyn Camacho.

13-5A Girls Soccer All-District Team

Golden Boot of the Year

Chloe Chadwick   Sr.     Forney

Co-District Most Valuable Players

Hattie Patterson   Jr.      Highland Park

Kasey Carter        Sr.     Forney

Offensive Player of the Year

Kylie Bell    Sr.     Highland Park

Defensive Player of the year

Hannah Purl         Sr.     Forney

Offensive Midfielder of the Year

Ellen Van Caenegem      So.    North Forney

Co-Defensive Midfielders of the Year

Emory Sanchez    Sr.     Royse City

Ella Weathersby   Jr.      Highland Park

Utility Player of the Year

Fallon Weatherford        Sr.     Forney

Goalkeeper of the Year

Emilia Compain   Jr.      West Mesquite

Newcomer of the Year

Ellie Jones  So.    Highland Park

Coach of the Year

Aaron McGough            Highland Park

First Team

Desiree Narvaez   Jr.      F/MF Poteet

Karly Munoz        Jr.      MF    Poteet

Justus Bustamante         Sr.     MF    West Mesquite

Arlinda Rodriguez         Sr.     D       West Mesquite

Parker Hart Sr.     F       Highland Park

Elise Borders        Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Claire Binns         Jr.      GK    Highland Park

Emerson Andrews         So.    D       Highland Park

Elise Needleman   Sr.     D       Highland Park

Paige Lewis Sr.     GK    Forney

Bianca Salazar     Jr.      MF    Forney

Kloe Brown          So.    D       Forney

Kaitlyn Johnson   Jr.      F       Forney

Lillian Weber        Sr.     GK    Royce City

Trinity Hernandez          Sr.     F       Royse City

Josilyn Lupercio   Sr.     D       Royse City

Victoria Torres     Fr.     MF    Royse City

Michelle Rodriguez        Jr.      MF    North Foney

Juliana Vasquez   So.    F       North Forney

Katrice Blakely    Jr.      D       North Forney

Gracie Hardman   So.    D       Crandall

Maddie Cox         Sr.     MF    Crandall

Aidyn Camacho   Jr.      MF    Greenville

Makayla James    Sr.     D       Greenville

Second Team

Mia Serrato So.    D       Poteet

Leslie Castillo       Sr.     D       Poteet

Vivianna Ramirez Sr.     MF    West Mesquite

Ariana Pina So.    MF    West Mesquite

AB Peacock          Jr.      D       Highland Park

Atty Meyer So.    MF    Highland Park

Hattie Speicher     Jr.      F       Highland Park

Kate Krejs  Jr.      F       Highland Park

Grace Meyer         Sr.     F       Highland Park

Gabby Garza        Jr.      D       Forney

Allie Cifuentes      So.    MF    Forney

Jaylene Avila        Jr.      D       Forney

Kara Andrews      Jr.      D       Forney

Breanna Guzman Jr.      F       Royse City

Ella Sutton So.    D       Royse City

Abbie Wetzel        So.    MF    Royse City

Sydney Tate         Jr.      MF    Royse City

Allison Bratz        So.    MF    North Forney

Autumn Brisby    Sr.     D       North Forney

Cambree De La Garza    Sr.     D       North Forney

Muna Nnadozie    Sr.     GK    Crandall

Melayna Murry    So.    MF    Crandall

Grecia Ramirez     Sr.     F       Greenville

Miranda Najera    Fr.     MF    Greenville

Honorable Mention

Lauren Gamblin   Jr.      D       Poteet

Jasmine Porras     Jr.      MF    Poteet

Samantha Pena    So.    MF    Poteet

Juliana Martinez   Sr.     F       West Mesquite

Itzel Reyes  Jr.      F/MF West Mesquite

Mia Mancilla        Fr.     MF    West Mesquite

Hailey Balakien    Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Regan Williams    Sr.     MF    Highland Park

Chloe Wood         Sr.     F       Highland Park

Jaliegh Hamilton  Jr.      D       Royse City

Belen Beltran       Sr.     F       Royse City

Jennie Nwakibu    Sr.     F       Royse City

Mikayla Cleavelin          Jr.      D       North Forney

Makenzie Moore  Jr.      MF    North Forney

Kassidy Weaver   So.    GK    North Forney

Bethany Cone      So.    F       Crandall

Karina Vidal        Jr.      D       Crandall

Megan Freeman    Sr.     D       Crandall

Mia Angel   Sr.     MF    Greenville

Jazmin Paulin Rios        So.    D       Greenville

Priscilla Quezadas          Fr.     D       Greenville

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhesson@starlocalmedia.com.

