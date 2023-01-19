The 2022 football season did not go the way North Mesquite and West Mesquite had hoped.

Competing in one of the toughest top-to-bottom districts in Texas, the Stallions and Wranglers fell short of their goal of making the playoffs out of 7-5A Division I.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments