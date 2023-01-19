The 2022 football season did not go the way North Mesquite and West Mesquite had hoped.
Competing in one of the toughest top-to-bottom districts in Texas, the Stallions and Wranglers fell short of their goal of making the playoffs out of 7-5A Division I.
Despite the way it finished, both North Mesquite and West Mesquite did enjoy their share of highlights during the past season and many of those were recognized on the all-district team.
The Stallions had seven players named to the squad, including one superlative award winner in senior wide receiver Cordale Russell, who was tabbed the 7-5A Division I offensive player of the year.
Russell, one of the top-rated wide receiver prospects in the state, recently signed early to play with national runner-up TCU.
During his final season with North Mesquite, Russell was one of the biggest playmakers around, recording 48 receptions for 1,058 yards, an average of 22.1 yards per grab, with 11 touchdowns and a long play of 84 yards.
The Stallions had a pair of players voted to the first-team defense with senior inside linebacker Daniel Nyarusa and junior safety Fredrick Dotie.
Nyarusa ranked among the team leaders with 68 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, two sacks and two quarterback pressures.
Dotie registered 59 tackles, with 1.5 for loss, two sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.
The second-team offense featured junior quarterback Luke Seder and senior wide receiver Jalan Hicks.
Seder completed 130-of-231 passes for 2,178 yards and 17 touchdowns with only five interceptions and also rushed for 212 yards and three scores, while Hicks hauled in 35 catches for 566 yards and five touchdowns.
The Stallions also had a pair of second-team defense honorees.
Senior defensive lineman Terry Davis had 62 tackles, with nine for loss, 3.5 sacks, three quarterback pressures and a pair of fumble recoveries. Senior cornerback Dalan Hicks made 26 stops, with two for loss, four pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.
North Mesquite’s honorable mention selections on offense were sophomore wide receiver Kamaje Else (7-100), junior wide receiver Jaquaylon Carraway (18-181, 2 TDs, 2 pass TDs), senior offensive lineman Peyton Richardson (3 pancakes), senior offensive lineman Caden Bowers (2 pancakes) and senior running back Matthew Simpson (53-205, TD).
The defensive honorable mentions were senior defensive back Joel Inyang (67 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 INTs), senior linebacker Donovan Quadros (43 tackles, 2 TFL, FF), senior defensive lineman Kyron Arrington (13 tackles, 2 PBU, 2 FF), sophomore defensive lineman Leander Parrish (35 tackles, 3 TFL) and senior defensive back Kyrese Massey (30 tackles, INT),
West Mesquite had five players selected to the all-district team.
Senior wide receiver Javion Jackson was the Wranglers’ lone first-team honoree.
Jackson ranked among the state leaders in receiving prior to going down midseason with an injury. In only four-and-a-half games, he still recorded 28 catches for 624 yards, an average of 22.3 yards per grab, with five touchdowns.
In Jackson’s absence, junior Kasen McCoy did his best to fill the void, with 53 receptions for 878 yards and seven touchdowns to earn a spot on the second team.
He was joined on the second team by junior offensive lineman Sammy Aguilar, senior inside linebacker Matthew Amaya and senior cornerback Dylan Michael Galloway.
Led by 7-5A Division I coach of the year John King, Longview not only rolled to the district championship, it won its first 14 games before falling in the state semifinals in a close 17-14 setback to eventual champion Aledo.
Along with King, the Lobos captured three additional superlative awards, including the top honor in junior running back Taylor Tatum.
Tatum was one of the most dominant rushers in the state, carrying the ball 206 times for 1,840 yards and 33 touchdowns, and adding 12 catches for 160 yards and three scores.
Senior linebacker Ta’Darion Boone was voted the defensive player of the year and senior punter/kicker Michael Fields was selected as the special teams player of the year.
Forney freshman running back Javian Osborne and McKinney North sophomore wide receiver Kameron Powell shared offensive newcomer of the year honors, while Lancaster freshman defensive tackle Jakobe Williams and Forney freshman linebacker Landry Hopkins were the co-defensive newcomers of the year.
7-5A Division I Football All-District Team
Most Valuable Player
Taylor Tatum Jr. RB Longview
Offensive Player of the Year
Cordale Russell Sr. WR North Mesquite
Defensive Player of the Year
Ta’Darion Boone Sr. LB Longview
Co-Offensive Newcomers of the Year
Javian Osborne Fr. RB Forney
Kameron Powell So. WR McKinney North
Co-Defensive Newcomers of the Year
Jakobe Williams Fr. DT Lancaster
Landry Hopkins Fr. LB Forney
Special Teams Player of the Year
Michael Fields Sr. P/K Longview
Coach of the Year
John King Longview
First Team Offense
Jordan Allen Sr. QB Longview
Kedren Young Jr. RB Lufkin
Jayden Walker Jr. RB McKinney North
Kewan Lacy Jr. RB Lancaster
Jaymerson Darensbourg Jr. TE Longview
Nate Markiewicz Jr. TE McKinney North
Derrick McFall Jr. U Tyler
Ronnie Harrison Sr. WR Forney
Jalen Hale Sr. WR Longview
Ti’Erick Martin Jr. WR Lancaster
Korbin Hendrix Sr. WR McKinney North
Brayden Walker Sr. WR Lufkin
Javion Jackson Sr. WR West Mesquite
Jax Norman Sr. OL Longview
Duvall Chatmon Sr. OL Lancaster
Martin Guerrero Sr. OL Longview
Jacoby Watts Jr. OL Longview
Jackson Tallaferro Sr. OL McKinney North
Jesus Varela Sr. OL McKinney North
Avery Coleman Sr. OL Tyler
Trevor Dutton Jr. K McKinney North
First Team Defense
Billy Smith Jr. DL Longview
Jamel Jones Sr. DL Lancaster
Sa’Darion Medlock Sr. DL Lancaster
Eliyah El Sr. DL Lancaster
Jeremiah Rougely Sr. DL Longview
Xaryus Sheppard Jr. DL Longview
Jermaine Simpson Sr. DL Lufkin
Diego White Sr. DL McKinney North
Noah Boulieu Sr. ILB Lancaster
Ronald Warren Sr. ILB Lancaster
Andrew McGee Sr. ILB McKinney North
Daniel Nyarusa Sr. ILB North Mesquite
D’Canaan Sueing So. ILB Tyler
Chase Smith Jr. OLB Longview
Michaerin Williams Sr. OLB Lancaster
Ky Kennedy Sr. OLB Forney
Corian Gipson Jr. CB Lancaster
Aaron Flowers Jr. CB Forney
Ja’Keyvon Curry Sr. CB Longview
Willie Nelson Jr. S Longview
Gerald Lacy Sr. S Lancaster
Dwight Jones Sr. S Lancaster
Xavier Tatum Sr. S Tyler
Fredrick Dotie Jr. S North Mesquite
Tyler Jones Sr. P Tyler
Second Team Offense
Luke Seder Jr. QB North Mesquite
Jadyen Brown Sr. RB Forney
Kyson Brown Sr. RB Lancaster
Alijah Johnson Jr. RB Longview
Claude Durham Sr. TE Lancaster
Boston Paine Sr. TE Forney
Kelvin Washington Jr. So. U Longview
Gavin Constantine Sr. U McKinney North
Kofi Eduful Jr. WR Forney
Daylin Jordan Sr. WR Lancaster
Jalan Hicks Sr. WR North Mesquite
Montrell Wade Sr. WR Tyler
Kasen McCoy Jr. WR West Mesquite
Hugo Lopez Jr. OL Forney
Louis Cannon Sr. OL Forney
Jeremiah Marks Sr. OL Lancaster
Tavion Morgan Jr. OL Longview
Mongo Williams Sr. OL Longview
Aaron McMillian Sr. OL Lufkin
Jackson Erwin Sr. OL McKinney North
Sammy Aguilar Jr. OL West Mesquite
Nolan Hansard So. K Lufkin
Jhoscar Lara Sr. K Tyler
Second Team Defense
Brayln Holman Sr. DL Lufkin
Santoh Breaux Sr. DL Lancaster
Omarion Watkins Sr. DL Longview
Christian Thomas Sr. DL Forney
Terry Davis Sr. DL North Mesquite
Julian Dews Jr. DL Tyler
Kaden Brooks Sr. ILB Longview
Josh Brown Jr. ILB Lancaster
Matthew Amaya Sr. ILB West Mesquite
Khylon Sublett Sr. OLB Longview
Easton McMillan Jr. OLB Forney
Christian Stevenson Sr. OLB Lancaster
Jaitlin Hampton Sr. CB Lancaster
Zachaun Williams Jr. CB Tyler
Jacorius Taylor Sr. CB Lufkin
Dalan Hicks Sr. CB North Mesquite
Dylan Michael Galloway Sr. CB West Mesquite
Montrell Wade Sr. S Tyler
Daedrion Garrett Jr. S Longview
Isaiah Menefee Jr. S Lufkin
Eddie Vargas Sr. P Lufkin
