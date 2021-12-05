The Curtis Culwell Invitational in Garland featured four Mesquite ISD teams, with the Mesquite and Poteet girls and Horn and West Mesquite boys all in action.
The Skeeter girls shook off a tournament-opening loss to win the consolation championship, closing it out with a 61-45 victory over Rowlett on Saturday night.
The Skeeters led 9-6 after one quarter, but the difference in the game was in the second, when Mesquite reeled off a 22-6 run to open a 31-12 halftime advantage.
The Eagles played much better in the second half, and in fact, outscored the Skeeters 33-30, but the halftime deficit proved to be too large to overcome.
Cori Brown led Mesquite with 13 points, followed by Kayriona Brown with 12, Sanaa Darensburg with 10 and Zoe Brown with eight.
Rowlett got 10 points from Emma Rumore and nine each from Kristyn Galloway, Jordan Myers and Riana Carter.
Earlier in the day, the Skeeters had knocked off Naaman Forest in a 40-29 victory.
Mesquite took control at the start, opening the game with a 12-2 run. As it turned out, that would be the difference in the game, as the teams were separated by just one point in each of the next three quarters.
Kayriona Brown tallied nine points, Layla Williams had seven and Carlysse Jenkins added five for the Skeeters to help offset a 21-point effort by the Rangers’ Alina Minor.
Mesquite had opened the tournament on Thursday with a tough draw and it dropped a 55-23 decision to Sachse.
Sachse got off to a torrid start, outscoring the Skeeters 18-0 in the opening quarter and they led 23-4 at halftime. The Mustangs made sure there would be no second-half comeback, outscoring Mesquite 32-19 during the final two quarters.
Neenah George and Crislyn Rose each had 14 points to pace Sachse, with Londyn Oliphant also in double figures with 10, while Azhia Young and Kayloni Smolley each tallied seven points for the Skeeters.
Mesquite started its run to the consolation title on Friday with a 55-49 victory over Canutilo.
Unlike its opener, the Skeeters got off to a solid start to take the lead and then used a 17-7 run to open a 30-16 halftime advantage.
Canutilo made a run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to six, but Mesquite regrouped and scored 20 points in the fourth to hold off the comeback attempt.
Darensburg had a big game with 18 points, Cori Brown scored 12 and Kayriona Brown added eight.
The West Mesquite boys nearly duplicated that feat, advancing to the consolation championship game before dropping a 67-57 decision to Little Elm on Saturday.
The Wranglers hung tough throughout and were down 32-29 at halftime. The Lobos were able to edge out to a seven-point lead at the end of three quarters and were able to hold on until the end.
Kyler Wigenton paced West Mesquite with 17 points, T.J. Turner was also in double figures with 10 and Da’Myuis Williams and Rollins Carrie each added nine.
Earlier in the day, the Wranglers claimed a 61-49 win over Irving MacArthur in the consolation semifinals.
West Mesquite doubled up MacArthur in the first quarter (18-9) and third quarter (16-8) to open a 47-30 lead and made that stand up until the end behind 13 points from Wigenton.
The Wranglers fell to Naaman Forest, 70-38, in the opener on Thursday. They trailed 46-32 at the end of three quarters, and while they were still in striking distance then, the Rangers closed on a 24-6 spurt.
Wigenton again led the way with 14 points, Carrie scored nine and Rodney Adams added seven.
West Mesquite bounced back the following day with a 47-36 victory over Tyler Legacy. The Wranglers scored only two points in the first quarter, but used a 17-9 run in the second to cut the deficit to 20-19.
They kept that going in the third quarter to take the lead and then outscored the Raiders 13-6 in the fourth.
Wigenton had a game-high 18 points and Turner added 10 in the winning effort.
The Horn boys qualified for the championship bracket, opening the tournament with a 61-48 victory over Sachse on Thursday.
Both teams started slowly, with the game tied at 6-6 after one quarter, but the Jaguars got going in the second, outscoring Sachse 21-11 to open a double-digit lead.
The Mustangs came out firing in the third quarter, to cut the deficit to one heading to the fourth, but Horn doubled them up, 24-12, in the final frame to claim the victory.
Yai Koinyang had 20 points for the Jaguars to lead all scorers, with Sean Moning also in double figures with 14. Sachse got a balanced effort, with Trey Wright tallying 11 points, Chase Upton scoring eight and Andrew Dunnam and Cade Cole each adding seven.
Horn followed that up with a 66-62 win over Lakeview on Friday to advance to the semifinals.
The Jaguars trailed by one at halftime, but outscored the Patriots 23-13 in the third quarter and then held off a late Lakeview push.
Horn employed a balanced scoring effort that included 16 points from Koinyang, 15 from Jordan Williams, 12 each from Bryson Smith and Moning and 10 from Lamont Rogers.
Saturday was not as kind to the Jaguars, as they dropped a pair of close games.
In the semifinal round, Arlington Martin held off a late charge to claim a 62-45 victory.
The Jaguars were within 31-25 at halftime, but Martin reeled off a 25-8 run in the third quarter to blow it open. Horn responded with a 12-6 spurt in the fourth, but it was not enough, despite 12 points from Williams, nine from Koinyang and seven from Smith.
In the third-place game, Frisco Independence was able to claim a 57-52 victory. The Knights opened a 31-23 halftime lead, and while the Jaguars made things interesting, they were unable to overcome the deficit.
Jaylon Bass had a big game for Horn with 20 points, with Koinyang and Moning adding 10 and nine, respectively.
The Poteet girls also advanced to the championship bracket, posting a 39-29 victory over Lakeview on Thursday in the opening round.
The difference in the game was the second quarter, when the Pirates embarked on a 15-6 run, getting 11 points from Kalin Bradley, eight from Gabrielle Bradley and five each from Serena Anukem.
Poteet was knocked off on Friday by eventual champion Plano East in a 63-20 loss. Khari Nelson tallied seven points and Kalin Bradley chipped in with four to pace the offense.
The Pirates closed the tournament with a 54-48 loss to El Paso Burges. Poteet trailed 28-19 at halftime, and while it made a push in the third quarter, the comeback effort came up short, despite 17 point from Kalin Bradley, 13 from Nelson and seen from Gabrielle Bradley.
