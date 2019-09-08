Last season, every Mesquite victory was a step toward getting the program back to where it feels it belongs.
The mood is different now, where the Skeeters expect to win and they took care of business on Thursday with a thorough 37-9 victory over Grand Prairie at the Gopher Bowl.
Mesquite is 2-0 for the first time since 2016.
LaDarius Turner enjoyed a big night on the ground and he got things started with a 24-yard touchdown run and a quick 7-0 lead.
The Gophers answered with a big play as Tylexis Straughter broke free for a 89-yard touchdown run, but the Skeeter defense would allow nothing more during the final three-and-a-half quarters.
Turner scored on runs of 1 and 18 yards in the second quarter and Danny Castaneda kicked a 26-yard field goal to push the lead to 24-7.
Mesquite added some insurance from there, as K.B. Frazier had a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Jacob Fields added a 39-yard score in the fourth to make it 37-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.