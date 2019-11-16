Mesquite got a taste of the playoffs a season ago, but made a determined effort to ensure it would hang around a little longer this go-around.
The Skeeters dominated on both sides of the ball from start to finish as they earned a 52-6 rout of Killeen Shoemaker in a Class 6A Division I bi-district playoff game at Newsom Stadium in Mansfield.
Mesquite (8-3) won its playoff game since 2012 and advances to the area finals to take on Prosper at 7 p.m. Friday at Allen's Eagle Stadium.
Dylan Hillard-McGill gave Shoemaker headaches all game long and it took less than a minute for him to produce his first big play, breaking free for a 54-yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
Mesquite added to its advantage later in the first on a 29-yard field goal by Danny Casteneda and Hillard-McGill tacked on a 7-yard touchdown run early in the second to make it 17-0.
Shoemaker was able to get on the scoreboard midway through the quarter on a touchdown pass from Ty Bell to De’Andre Exford but that is all the Skeeters would allow.
Ja’Darion Smith scored on a 4-yard run late in the first half and then hauled in a 37-yard touchdown pass from Hillard-McGill early in the third quarter to push the advantage to 31-6.
Mesquite poured it on from there. Hillard-McGill tacked on his third touchdown run of the game, this time from four yards out to make it 38-6.
The Skeeters added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, as R.J. Bonner got loose for a 44-yard scoring run and K.B. Frazier scooted into the end zone from 16 yards out to provide the final margin.
