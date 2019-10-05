When Mesquite and Rockwall-Heath met last season, the offenses generated just one touchdown in the rare 6-4 final, which went to the Hawks.
Friday was a much different story and a different victor, as the Skeeters had too much for Rockwall-Heath in a 49-39 victory on Homecoming night at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
It was the Hawks (3-3, 0-2 in 11-6A) that got off to the quick start, as Josh Vogel kicked a 25-yard field goal and Preston Landis had a 2-yard touchdown run to grab an early 10-0 lead.
As they have done all season long, the Mesquite (5-1, 1-1) special teams provided a boost late in the first quarter when Tyler Releigh-O’Neal recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to get them on the scoreboard.
A short time later, LaDarius Turner busted free for a 68-yard touchdown run to give them a 14-10 lead early in the second quarter.
The teams went back and forth for the remainder of the second quarter.
Josh Hoover hooked up with Jayden Jones on a 47-yard touchdown pass for the Hawks, which was matched when Dylan Hillard-McGill got loose for a 67-yard touchdown run.
Hoover then went back to Jones for a 31-yard score only to see Mesquite need less than a minute to respond, as Hillard-McGill found Ja’Darion Smith for a 20-yard scoring strike to take a 28-24 lead into halftime.
The Skeeters got some cushion in the third quarter, as Turner’s 1-yard run gave them a 35-24 advantage.
Rockwall-Heath made it a three-point game when Zach Evans had a 3-yard scoring run and they converted the two-point conversion to close to within 35-32 early in the fourth quarter.
Mesquite had an immediate answer, as RJ Bonner scored on a 39-yard touchdown run and Hillard-McGill added a 7-yard score late in the fourth to make it 49-32.
The Hawks would tack on one late score in the final minute, but it would be too little, too late.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.