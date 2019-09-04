Mesquite won its season opener for the first time since 2016 and is hoping to build on that performance when it meets Grand Prairie at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Gopher Bowl.
The Skeeters relied on their special teams and defense in last week’s 21-6 victory over Lake Highlands.
The Wildcats kicked a pair of field goals in the first quarter to take a 6-0 lead.
On the latter of those scores, Gary Green returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown and Mesquite immediately tied it at 6-6.
Later in the first quarter, the Skeeters tacked on a field goal from Danny Castaneda to push the advantage to 9-6.
It stayed that way until the third quarter when Mesquite’s special teams again rose to the occasion, blocking a punt that Tyler Releigh O’Neal scooped up and returned 22 yards for a touchdown to make it 15-6 after a failed conversion.
The game remained close until late in the fourth quarter when the Skeeter defense forced a fumble. They almost gave it right back, but Kevin Hodges recovered an offensive fumble in the end zone to ice the 21-6 victory.
Linebacker Alec Rice was all over the field with a team-high 14 tackles. Tra Rudd made nine stops, Jarrion Smith recorded a pair of sacks, Trav’e Fisher, Marlon Thompson-Leach and Jayden Brown each had seven tackles, with Brown also recovering two fumbles.
Though the offense struggled out of the gates, there is no time to panic, and look for a breakthrough performance this week with quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill, running back LaDarius Turner and wide receivers Ja’Darion Smith and K.B. Frazier.
Grand Prairie surrendered more than 400 total yards against Lewisville in its 34-3 loss last week and the defense remains a work in progress with only three returning starters from a year ago.
Although they scored only three points, there is optimism on the other side of the ball, where the Gophers have eight starters back in the mix.
Last week, both senior Hugo Vidal and junior Logan Dorsey logged snaps under center.
Senior Tylexis Straughter averaged nearly seven yards per carry with limited touches and could see an increased workload this week.
This will be the 29th official meetings between the teams, with many of those games taking place in the first half of the 20th century.
The teams squared off last season, with the Skeeters leading 7-0 late in the first half when the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.
