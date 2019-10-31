Mesquite and Rockwall meet for the 18th time in a rivalry that dates back to 1921 when they lock horns at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium.
The Skeeters (7-1, 3-1 in 11-6A) and Yellowjackets (7-2, 4-1) have already clinched playoff berths, but with both heading to Division I, this is essentially a seeding game to determine the top two spots.
Mesquite had a bye last week and is coming off a thrilling 18-14 victory over Tyler Lee in which they had to rally from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring the game-winner with just seven seconds left.
Rockwall’s last game was also a tight one against the Red Raiders, where the Yellowjackets were able to pull out a 35-32 win.
The Skeeters’ strength on offense is on the ground, where LaDarius Turner (119-948, 13 TDs) is closing in on the 1,000-yard mark.
Quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill (69-535, 7 TDs) has been dangerous with his running ability and RJ Bonner and Jacob Fields have also been contributors.
Hillard-McGill is a capable passer, as well, throwing for 929 yards and eight touchdowns. Ja’Darion Smith is a big-play threat on the outside, averaging 19.2 yards per catch (21-403) with five touchdowns, and Kevin Hodges (9-164), K.B. Frazier (11-148) and Bonner (9-79) are other targets.
They will face a Rockwall defense that has had its ups and downs. They held Rowlett, Horn and North Mesquite to just seven points, but they surrendered 66 points to Highland Park and 49 to Longview in their two losses.
On the other side of the ball, outside of the 49-3 defeat at the hands of the Lobos, the Yellowjackets have been lethal, averaging 50.7 points per game.
Ohio State pledge Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one of the top receivers in the county and he continues to show why on a weekly basis. Despite missing nearly two full games, Smith-Njigba has 58 catches for 1,077 yards and 18 touchdowns.
His presence has helped create a smooth transition for sophomore Braedyn Locke at quarterback, as he has thrown for 2,498 yards and 31 scores.
But Rockwall has other weapons on the outside, as well, with JJ Williams (29-463, 4 TDs), Trevor Munson (15-184), Caden Marshall (11-110).
What makes the Yellowjackets so difficult to defend is they can also pound the ball on the ground with Zach Henry (116-828, 10 TDs) and Khalil Catlett (107-566, 5 TDs).
The Mesquite defense has been good, allowing only 17.1 points per game, but this will be their toughest test of the season to date.
Last season, the teams were close in the first half, with Rockwall taking a 21-14 lead into the break, but keyed by a defensive score, the Yellowjackets were able to pull away for a 41-21 win.
