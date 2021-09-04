Mesquite got off to a good start on Friday, but South Grand Prairie had the final word as it rallied for a 28-10 victory at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
The Skeeters, who dropped to 0-2, got off to the ideal start, marching down the field and taking a 7-0 lead when Chance Edwards found Semaj Lee open for a 6-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.
But the Warriors would have a response, as A.J. Newberry hit Jaden Kelly on a 3-yard scoring strike, and then after recovering a surprise onside kick, South Grand Prairie capitalized when Ira Stuckey hauled in a touchdown pass from Kendall Johnson to give them a 15-7 lead.
Mesquite was able to get back to within 15-10 at halftime when Ricky Echartea booted a 27-yard field goal, but South Grand Prairie would put the defensive clamps on in the second half.
The Warriors added to their lead early in the third quarter when Stuckey caught his second touchdown pass of the night and a short time later, Newberry scored on a 25-yard scoring run to make it 28-10 and that is the way it would end.
