Mesquite, Horn and North Mesquite competed in one of the most rigorous districts in the state.

It was difficult to carve out a slice of the spotlight with defending 6A Division II state champion Longview, who was ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the season before getting upset by Jesuit, as well as Rockwall, who upended powerhouse Allen on its way to the Division I state semifinals.

And that is not to mention a Tyler Lee team that made the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and much-improved Rockwall-Heath.

But there were highlights for each of the three Mesquite ISD programs and that was reflected on the all-district honors, where they combined to earn 73 spots on the three teams.

Mesquite led the way in MISD this season. Just two years removed from going 1-9, the Skeeters returned to the playoffs for the second straight season and took it a step further with their first postseason victory since 2012.

Mesquite had 26 selections, including one superlative honor with sophomore defensive lineman Marlon Thompson-Leatch being voted as the 11-6A defensive newcomer of the year. North Mesquite earned 25 nods, with Horn garnering 22 spots.

MISD teams combined for eight additional spots on the first team—four each on offense and defense.

Two of those offensive honors were earned by Skeeter wide receiver Ja’Darion Smith. The senior was recognized at wide receiver, where he had a team-high 33 receptions for 633 yards and eight touchdowns while adding seven carries for 66 yards and a score, as well as at return specialist, where he turned in several strong kickoff returns, including an 81-yarder for a touchdown.

Horn offensive lineman Daimonte Williams was a first-team selection after the 6-3, 300-pound senior compiled 75 pancake blocks and graded out at 98 percent.

North Mesquite senior Kamaury Thompson also made the first-team offense. Thompson earned the spot at wide receiver, where he had 22 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns, but he did much more for the Stallion offense. He started half the season at quarterback, throwing for 750 yards and eight touchdowns, and also rushed for 368 yards and four scores.

On the defensive side, Horn senior inside linebacker Nick Garcia was named to the first team, as he recorded 105 tackles, including 61 solos, with four sacks. He was joined on the interior by Mesquite inside linebacker Jayden Brown, who ranked among the team leaders in tackles, as well as senior outside linebacker Tyler Raleigh-O’Neal, who had three blocked kick returns for touchdowns.

North Mesquite senior cornerback Torrion Smith was also named to the first team, as Smith was not only a standout on defense, but also on offense at wide receiver.

Mesquite senior quarterback Dylan Hillard-McGill is one of 11 Skeeters who were named to the second team.

Hillard-McGill threw for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns and also topped the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, rushing for 1,045 yards and a dozen scores.

Backfield mate LaDarius Turner joined him on the second team after rushing for 1,198 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver K.B. Frazier had 15 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for three scores and senior linemen J.D. Conley and Abel Flores also made the second team.

Mesquite’s defensive selections included senior defensive end Trav’e Fisher, senior outside linebacker Ira Carter, senior safety Dewayne Adams, senior cornerback Reggie Reese and senior punter Danny Castaneda.

Horn had four players named to the second-team offense and three more honored on the defensive side of the ball.

Senior running back Ben Wyatt had 127 carries for 833 yards and 13 touchdowns and also caught 22 passes for 285 yards and a score. Junior tight end Derik Johnson had a pair of touchdown receptions, while Cameron Jackson led the team with 26 catches for 338 yards. Senior Raymond Escobedo helped anchor the offensive line.

Junior defensive end D’Edrick Dotson recorded 81 tackles and three sacks, sophomore linebacker Marquis Edwards had 95 stops with 2.5 sacks and senior safety Keidrin Walker made 92 tackles with three interceptions.

North Mesquite’s Smith was recognized a second time for his work at wide receiver, where he had 40 catches for 465 yards and six touchdowns, while sophomore defensive tackle Davion Carter and senior safety Samuel Inyang were named to the second-team defense.

The three MISD programs combined to land 43 spots on the third team.

Mesquite’s offensive selections were sophomore running back R.J. Bonner, junior wide receiver Jacolby Thomas, sophomore wide receiver Ja’Travion Rudd, senior offensive lineman Angel Gonzalez, junior offensive lineman Seth Robinson and senior kicker Danny Castaneda.

Horn’s offensive members are senior quarterback Davazea Gabriel, senior running back Charles Crawford, junior wide receiver Sir’Elston Hill, senior wide receiver Braylon Monroe, senior wide receiver Donovan Payne, junior offensive lineman Nathan Luna and junior kicker Antonio Mercado.

North Mesquite’s third-team offense honorees were junior quarterback Liam Thornton, junior running back Dequez Henderson, sophomore running back Kobie Norman, sophomore fullback Johnny Perez, junior wide receiver Christian Perales, junior offensive lineman Rene Barrientes, junior offensive lineman Terrance Hobbs, senior offensive lineman Roman Reyna and senior kicker Heriberto Campuzano.

On the third-team defense, Mesquite was represented by senior defensive tackle Cristian Llanos, senior inside linebacker Alec Rice, senior safety Amari McGowan and senior cornerback Gary Green.

Horn’s selections were senior defensive tackle Matthew Robles, junior defensive end Casey Griffin, senior defensive end Maliq McDonald, senior inside linebacker Quavon Grant, freshman outside linebacker Jaden Milliner-Jones and senior cornerback Evan Williams.

For North Mesquite, the defensive third-teamers are junior defensive end Dominique Miles, junior inside linebacker Tim Cobb, senior inside linebacker Gerardo Soto, senior inside linebacker Anthony Chavez, junior outside linebacker Tommy Doan, senior outside linebacker Nwaja Grant, senior outside linebacker Jordan Colston, junior safety Jaylon Mosley, senior safety Kamaury Thompson, senior safety Zamoray Richardson and senior cornerback Dakaylon Jones.

11-6A Football All-District Team

Most Valuable Player

Jaxon Smith-Njigba*     WR   Sr.     Rockwall

Offensive Most Valuable Player

Haynes King*       QB    Sr.     Longview

Defensive Most Valuable Player

Tyshawn Taylor* LB     Sr.     Longview

Special Teams Most Valuable Player

Will Landes*        DS     Sr.     Tyler Lee

Utility Player of the Year

Jamal Ligon          TE/FB/DL   Sr.     Tyler Lee

Offensive Newcomer of the Year

Braedyn Locke     QB    So.    Rockwall

Defensive Newcomer of the Year

Marlon Thompson-Leatch       DL     So.    Mesquite

Coaching Staff of the Year

Longview

First Team Offense

Josh Hoover         QB    So.    Rockwall-Heath

Kaden Meredith*  RB    Jr.      Longview

Zach Henry RB    Sr.     Rockwall

Jamarion Miller    RB    So.    Tyler Lee

Mark Patton         FB     Sr.     Tyler Lee

Jaden Jones*        WR   SR.    Rockwall-Heath

JJ Williams*         WR   Sr.     Rockwall

Corban Cleveland WR   Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Ja’Darion Smith   WR   Sr.     Mesquite

Kamaury Thompson     WR   Sr.     North Mesquite

Jhailon Braden     TE     Sr.     Longview

Hunter Smith       OL     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Daimonte Williams        OL     Sr.     Horn

Parker Cox*         OL     Sr.     Longview

Tim Polk     OL     Sr.     Longview

Mat Joyce   OL     Sr.     Rockwall

Dion Daniels        OL     Jr.      Tyler Lee

Ethan Spearman* K       Jr.      Rockwall

Ja’Darion Smith* RS     Sr.     Mesquite

First Team Defense

Drew Beltran        DT    Sr.     Longview

Sebastian Hinojosa        DT    Sr.     Rockwall

Cris Harris  DT    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Marcus Sowell     DE    Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Sawyer Goram-Welch*  DE    Sr.     Longview

Grady Brewer      ILB    Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Nick Garcia ILB    Sr.     Horn

Jayden Brown      ILB    Jr.      Mesquite

Joseph Schaefer   ILB    Sr.     Rockwall

Kybrien Jackson-Jamerson*    OLB  Jr.      Longview

Tyler Raleigh-ONeal      OLB  Sr.     Mesquite

Devon’T Bolton   OLB  Sr.     Tyler Lee

Tyler Ashworth    S       Sr.     Rockwall

Elliot Davison      S       Sr.     Tyler Lee

Dakirin Buchanan          CB    Sr.     Longview

Torrion Smith      CB    Sr.     North Mesquite

Mark Patton         P       Sr.     Tyler Lee

Second Team Offense

Dylan Hillard-McGill     QB    Sr.     Mesquite

Trent Adams        QB    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Zach Evans RB    So.    Rockwall-Heath

Ben Wyatt  RB    Sr.     Horn

LaDarius Turner  RB    Sr.     Mesquite

Khalil Catlett        RB    Sr.     Rockwall

Bryson Donnell    RB    So.    Tyler Lee

Kevin Jones          FB     Sr.     Longview

Noah Springer      FB     Sr.     Tyler Lee

Grant Watson      TE     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Derik Jackson      TE     Jr.      Horn

Kade Klinkovsky TE     Sr.     Rockwall

Cameron Jackson WR   Sr.     Horn

Kyas Moore         WR   Sr.     Longview

K.B. Frazier         WR   Jr.      Mesquite

Torrion Smith      WR   Sr.     North Mesquite

Trevor Munson    WR   Sr.     Rockwall

Sebastian Grady   WR   Sr.     Tyler Lee

Kenny Rion          OL     Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Raymond Escobedo       OL     Sr.     Horn

Owen Kuenemann         OL     Sr.     Longview

J.D. Conley OL     Sr.     Mesquite

Abel Flores OL     Sr.     Mesquite

Micah Nickson     OL     Sr.     Rockwall

Liam Zalka OL     Jr.      Rockwall

Landon Gibson    OL     Sr.     Rockwall

Donavan Jordan   OL     So.    Tyler Lee

Kha’lil Montague OL     Jr.      Tyler Lee

Antonio Onofre    K       Jr.      Longview

Second Team Defense

Jar’rion Smith      DT    Sr.     Mesquite

Davion Carter      DT    So.    North Mesquite

D’Edrick Dotson  DE    Jr.      Horn

Trav’e Fisher       DE    Sr.     Mesquite

Eduardo Gonzales         DE    Jr.      Rockwall

Seth Leon   DE    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Garfield Lawrence          DE    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Cedric Smith        ILB    Sr.     Longview

Jack Janis   ILB    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Marquis Edwards OLB  So.    Horn

Malik Cannon      OLB  Sr.     Longview

Ira Carter    OLB  Sr.     Mesquite

Jake Edwards       OLB  Sr.     Rockwall

Keidrin Walker     S       Sr.     Horn

Robert Pierce        S       Sr.     Longview

Dewayne Adams  S       Sr.     Mesquite

Samuel Inyang     S       Sr.     North Mesquite

Airyk Lexion        CB    Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Reggie Reese        CB    Sr.     Mesquite

Jamarion Miller    CB    So.    Tyler Lee

Danny Castaneda P       Sr.     Mesquite

Third Team Offense

Davazea Gabriel   QB    Sr.     Horn

Liam Thornton     QB    Jr.      North Mesquite

Preston Landis     RB    Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Charles Crawford RB    Sr.     Horn

R.J. Bonner RB    So.    Mesquite

Dequez Henderson         RB    Jr.      North Mesquite   

Kobie Norman     RB    So.    North Mesquite

Jharious Jones      FB     Sr.     Longview

Johnny Perez        FB     So.    North Mesquite

Austin Pencheon  TE     Jr.      Longview

Casey Curtain      WR   Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Sir’Elston Hill      WR   Jr.      Horn

Braylon Monroe   WR   Sr.     Horn

Donovan Payne    WR   Sr.     Horn

Kaden Kearbey    WR   Sr.     Longview

Jacolby Thomas   WR   Jr.      Mesquite

Ja’Travion Rudd  WR   So.    Mesquite

Christian Perales  WR   Jr.      North Mesquite

Nick Bennett        WR   Jr.      Tyler Lee

Jamar Arceneaux WR   Sr.     Tyler Lee

Jeremiah Turner   WR   Sr.     Tyler Lee

Josh Peacock        OL     Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Sebastian Martinez        OL     So.    Rockwall-Heath

Carson Fichtel      OL     So.    Rockwall-Heath

Nathan Luna        OL     Jr.      Horn

Malik Miller         OL     Sr.     Longview

Angel Gonzalez    OL     Sr.     Mesquite

Seth Robinson      OL     Jr.      Mesquite

Rene Barrientes    OL     Jr.      North Mesquite

Terrance Hobbs    OL     Jr.      North Mesquite

Roman Reyna      OL     Sr.     North Mesquite

Carson Haynes     OL     Jr.      Rockwall

Willy Figueroa     OL     Sr.     Tyler Lee

Kade Fry    OL     So.    Tyler Lee

Antonio Mercado K       Jr.      Horn

Danny Castaneda K       Sr.     Mesquite

Heriberto Campuzano   K       Sr.     North Mesquite

Third Team Defense

Trae Martin          DT    Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Matthew Robles   DT    Sr.     Horn

Joe Jones    DT    Jr.      Longview

Cristian Llanos     DT    Sr.     Mesquite

Jaydien Williams  DT    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Le’Travian Whitmill      DT    So.    Tyler Lee

TJ Hawkins          DT    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Tariq Woods        DT    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Casey Griffin        DE    Jr.      Horn

Maliq McDonald  DE    Sr.     Horn

Dominique Miles  DE    Jr.      North Mesquite

Caden Fleming     DE    Sr.     Rockwall

Jack Deapen         DE    Jr.      Rockwall

Josh Olivares       ILB    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Quavon Grant      ILB    Sr.     Horn

Alec Rice    ILB    Sr.     Mesquite

Tim Cobb   ILB    Jr.      North Mesquite

Gerardo Soto       ILB    Sr.     North Mesquite

Anthony Chavez  ILB    Sr.     North Mesquite

Cole McMahon    ILB    Sr.     Rockwall

Carson Gallagher ILB    Jr.      Tyler Lee

Noah Wilson        OLB  So.    Rockwall-Heath

Sam Crowell        OLB  Sr.     Rockwall-Heath

Jaden Milliner-Jones      OLB  Fr.     Horn

Tommy Doan       OLB  Jr.      North Mesquite

Nwaja Grant        OLB  Sr.     North Mesquite

Jordan Colston     OLB  Sr.     North Mesquite

Jamicheal Turman         OLB  Sr.     Tyler Lee

Bryson Elbert       S       So.    Rockwall-Heath

Shannon Jackson S       Jr.      Longview

Tyree Hale  S       Jr.      Longview

Amari McGowan S       Sr.     Mesquite

Jaylon Mosley      S       Jr.      North Mesquite

Kamaury Thompson     S       Sr.     North Mesquite

Zamoray Richardson     S       Sr.     North Mesquite

Corey Kelley        S       Jr.      Rockwall

Drew Molck         S       Jr.      Rockwall

Cayden Starks      S       So.    Tyler Lee

Dezmon Williams CB    Jr.      Rockwall-Heath

Evan Williams      CB    Sr.     Horn

Patrick Webb       CB    Sr.     Longview

Gary Green CB    Sr.     Mesquite

Dakaylon Jones    CB    Sr.     North Mesquite

PJ Barber    CB    Sr.     Rockwall

Jackson Gillock    CB    Sr.     Rockwall

Cyvon Cezar        CB    Jr.      Rockwall

Sebastian Grady   CB    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Te’vion Massey   CB    Sr.     Tyler Lee

Aaron Sears         CB    So.    Tyler Lee

